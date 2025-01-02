Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Sarama Board Changes

Sarama Board Changes

Sarama Resources Ltd. ("Sarama" or the "Company") (ASX:SRR)(TSX-V:SWA) is pleased to advise the appointment of Michael Bohm as Non-Executive Director, effective 1 January 2025

Mr. Bohm is a seasoned Director and Mining Engineer in the resources industry. His career spans roles as a mining engineer, mine manager, study manager, project manager, project director, and managing director. He has played a direct role in numerous mine developments across the gold, nickel, and diamond sectors. He is a current director of ASX listed Riedel Resources and has previously been a Director of ASX listed Perseus Mining Limited, Ramelius Resources Limited, Mincor Resources NL and Cygnus Metals Limited.

Sarama also wishes to advise that Steven Zaninovich has resigned as a director of the company due to changing work commitments, effective 31 December 2024. The Board thanks Mr. Zaninovich for his dedication and commitment for the last 4 and a half years and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

Sarama's Chairman, Andrew Dinning commented:

"We are pleased to welcome Michael Bohm as a director. Michael's extensive experience, including his valuable contributions to Ramelius during its early years, is especially relevant as Sarama is currently rebuilding its operations in Western Australia's prolific Eastern Goldfields. This includes the recent acquisition of the promising Cosmo Gold Project, covering the entire 50 kilometers of the Cosmo Newbery greenstone belt which we believe presents a significant opportunity for the Company.

We would also like to sincerely thank Steven Zaninovich for his valuable contribution during what has been a very challenging time for the business and wish him well in his future endeavours."

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Dinning
Sarama Resources Ltd

e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 8 9363 7600

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Sarama Resources.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE:Sarama Resources Ltd.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

SWA:CA
Sarama Resources
