Rua Gold Planning Aggressive Drill Program for Reefton Assets in New Zealand, CEO Says
“We've got a great jurisdiction with a supportive government. We've got an asset, which is now scaled to triplet size and considered world-class. And now we've got a management team driving this forward … in a very aggressive drill program,” said Rua Gold Director and CEO Robert Eckford.
Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V) is planning an aggressive drill program at its New Zealand assets as it aims to become a dominant Reefton Goldfields explorer.
The move comes after its acquisition of Reefton Resources, a subsidiary of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG).
“We hold the whole Reefton Goldfields now. And we take on all the data that the Siren team has compiled over the last four years. We combine that with our data, and we also take on their local team,” CEO Robert Eckford said. “The next step is getting all that data, getting that local knowledge, and actually looking across the whole district (for) the most attractive drill sites.”
The chief executive added that the company will be employing artificial intelligence tools to help in this process.
“Now we've got the opportunity to come in with the technology that's advanced over the last seven years, apply it to this region and go deeper and look for the gold shoots that continue down," he explained.
“We know that there's gold in the area, and now it's just a matter of executing our exploration program and drilling in depths.”
Rua Gold is poised to be the largest landholder in the Reefton Goldfields district with approximately 120,000 hectares of combined tenements.
Watch the full interview with Rua Gold Director and CEO Robert Eckford above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Rua Gold in order to help investors learn more about the company. Rua Gold is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Rua Goldand seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
