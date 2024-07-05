Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A3DB6A) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

Permit and Land Access Agreements for drilling have been extended for a further 5 years

The Company's application to extend the permit and Access Agreement at the Reefton Project on New Zealand's South Island for an additional 5 years has been granted by both the New Zealand Petroleum and Minerals (NZP&M) and the Department of Conservation (DoC), following Iwi (local indigenous) and archaeology consultation.

This provides the Company full access to carry out an extensive drill campaign on 37 drill sites and includes the establishment of the associated infrastructure, including camps and pumping stations.  The Company now has the rights to drill all the targets identified following our extensive surface exploration program which was focused on numerous near mine prospects over the four mine camps within the Company's permits at the Reefton Project.

Rua Gold's near-mine drilling program

The Company has commenced its near mine drill program with five targets in the Murray Creek area as the first step in a comprehensive drilling campaign that will test targets in the Murray Creek, Crushington, Capleston and Caledonian historic districts. These historic mines collectively produced ~700koz of gold at 25.2g/t within a radius of ~20 kilometers.

The Company has commenced with its first target in Murray Creek, which is a down-dip extension of the historic mine shoot. This is a compelling, relatively shallow target as records show mining ceased at 200 meters, yet this was the largest lode. The lode contained gold grades ranging between 18.0g/t to 67.5g/t Au (Barry, 1993).

Two diamond holes are planned to test the down dip extensions of the lode at depth. Accurate mapping of the dyke (UAV magnetics) and 3D structural mapping show significant potential for continuation at depth. Surface rock chips show grades up to 33 g/t Au (from No 3 Victoria Adit).

Drilling will target below the mined extent of the Victoria Lode at ~200 meters depth.

The Company finds the first target at Murray Creek compelling as it is relatively shallow in comparison to the historical mining in the nearby Crushington and Ajax areas which demonstrated mining was economic to depths of greater than 600 meters, and at Federation Mining's Blackwater gold deposit, there is continuity of high grade mineralization to a depth of 1500 meters.

More information can be found at the Company's website: www.ruagold.com .

Figure 1: Cross section through the first Murray Creek drill target: Victoria. Drillhole 1 is to intercept the lode beneath the depth of historical mining. The lode is open at depth. (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Historic Mine Evaluation, Proposed Drilling

The Company has completed a comprehensive evaluation of the historic mines in the Reefton Goldfield. This includes 3D modelling of the geology, structure, and historical mine lodes in a precursor to drill testing of priority targets, testing down-dip and potential duplicate structures in the vicinity of the historic mines.

Rua Gold has commenced drilling the first of five targets in the Murray Creek area as the first step in a comprehensive drilling campaign that will test near-mine targets in Murray Creek, Crushington, Capleston and Caledonian historic districts. A table of historic production in these districts is included in Appendix 1.

Figure 2: Inglewood Battery, Murray Creek. Image from Reefton Isite. (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

Grant of Deferred Share Units

The Company also announces that it has granted an aggregate of 326,327 deferred share units ("DSUs") to non-executive directors of the Company at a deemed price of $0.193 per DSU.  The DSUs were granted in consideration for services provided by the non-executive directors for the period from April 1, 2024 to June 30 , 2024.  The DSUs were granted under the Company's Deferred Share Unit Plan adopted on April 17, 2024 and are subject to a one year vesting period.  Each DSU entitles the holder to receive one share of the Company at the time the holder ceases to be a director of the Company.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (RUA.CSE) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, including but not limited to its drill programs at its Reefton project; and  the Company's expected receipt of permits or other regulatory approvals. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's CSE Form 2A – Listing Statement filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Appendix 1: Historic production from mining in the Murray Creek mine group, Reefton Goldfields.

Lode

Easting

Northing

Quartz
tonnes

Au (kg)

Total
Production
(Au oz)

Recovered
grade (oz)

Recovered
grade (g/t)

Inglewood-
North Star,
Phoenix,
Victoria

1510233

5336224

52,945.9

1,053.7

33,877.2

0.6

19.9

Perseverance

1509653

5335145

57.9

0.6

19.3

0.3

10.4

Golden Fleece
- Ajax Royal

1509544

5335654

136,642

2,787.8

89,629.9

0.7

20.4

Venus

1509084

5335145

11,046

219

7,041.0

0.6

19.8

Table 1 : Historical production from mines within the Reefton District (Barry, 1993).

Source: Barry, J.M., 1993. The History and Mineral Resources of the Reefton Goldfield. Ministry of Commerce Resource Information Report No. 15.

RUA GOLD logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/05/c1293.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold
RUA:CNX
Rua Gold
Rua Gold

Rua Gold


Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "NZAUF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "RUA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A4010V".

RUAGOLD Logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

The Company expects that the posting of its common shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform, will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach. The Company's common shares are also eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States . This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the common shares to be traded over a more comprehensive selection of brokerage firms by being DTC eligible. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

"With the commencement of trading on the OTCQB, U.S. investors will have the same ease of access as Canadian and European investors through our CSE and Frankfurt listings," said Robert Eckford , CEO of Rua Gold . "We are focused on executing on our exploration program and look forward to sharing our story with a broader investor group."

More information can be found at the Company's website: www.ruagold.com .

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (CSE: RUA, OTC: NZAUF, WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, and the results of posting of its shares on the OTCQB. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/07/c2243.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received its drone concession from the Department of Conservation ("DoC") for its Glamorgan Project, located on the North Island of New Zealand and situated 2.8km north of OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga Project ("WKP"). The exploration team has mobilized, and magnetic geophysical surveys are underway.

  • Rua Gold has a well-funded exploration program allocated to the Glamorgan Project.
  • The Company has applied for minimum impact access from DoC, to allow soil sampling, resistivity geophysical surveys and geological mapping, expected to be received in Q2 2024.
  • Following this surface exploration work, the Company will design the drill program and apply for full access to commence exploration drilling by the end of the year.
  • On May 5, 2024, OceanaGold included the accelerated development of WKP in New Zealand's newly introduced Fast Track Approvals Bill, creating a road map for Rua Gold . ( https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/one-stop-shop-major-projects-fast-track ).

Robert Eckford , CEO commented: "This is a great first step to have boots on the ground at our Glamorgan Project and enabling us to start surface exploration work, so we are ready for drilling by the end of the year. The continuous exceptional results coming from OceanaGold's WKP project are extremely encouraging, and we see the exact same surface features at our Glamorgan Project. The geology in this epithermal region is exceptional and we have mobilized a highly experienced operating team with a lot of region specific experience".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces the grant of 1,000,000 options (each, an "Option") to Robert Eckford Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in accordance the Company's stock option plan dated effective October 26, 2018 . Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for five years following the date of grant. The Options are subject to a 3-year vesting period with 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2025 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2026 and 333,334 of the Options vesting April 29, 2027 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

  • Preliminary results confirm the Pactolus system extends south for 550 meters along strike and is well mineralized on surface.
  • The Company is analyzing the results to better understand the plunge and tenor of the ore shoots at this early stage of exploration.
  • The Company has developed multiple new high-grade targets at past producing mines in the Murray Creek area for drill testing in Q2/2024.

Pactolus

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling program at the Tim Property, under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" NYSE-CDE) has commenced. Coeur is funding and operating the program under an option agreement to earn up to an 80% interest in the property. Current plans are to complete approximately 2,000 metres of drilling targeting silver-lead-zinc Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip Mine Property, 19 km to the south of Tim.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

Silver North Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, June 28, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche (the " Second Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of $175,880. Further to the Company's news release dated June 21, 2024, the Company has raised aggregate gross proceeds of $738,380 in the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (Frankfurt: FR4N) ("Freegold", the Company) today announced that all matters set out in the Management Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 for the 2024 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held on June 28, 2024 (the "Meeting") were approved by the shareholders holding 101,433,810 shares were voted representing approximately ~ 22.71% of the outstanding shares of the Company.

Freegold Ventures Limited Logo (CNW Group/Freegold Ventures Limited)

The following nine nominees were elected as directors of Freegold.  The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Nominee

# of Votes For

% of Votes For

# of Votes Withheld

% of Votes Withheld

Ron Ewing

100,880,186

99.45

553,625

0.55

Kristina Walcott

98,974,508

97.58

2,459,303

2.42

Alvin Jackson

99,068,535

97.67

2,365,276

2.33

David Knight

84,204,358

83.01

17,229,453

16.99

Garnet Dawson

99,597,686

98.19

1,836,125

1.81

Glen Dickson

84,989,006

83.79

16,444,805

16.21

Reagan Glazier

76,043,127

74.97

25,390,684

25.03

Maurice Tagami

99,862,881

98.45

1,570,930

1.55

Vivienne Artz

100,633,536

99.21

800,275

0.79

The Company's shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the company's auditors, as set forth in the management information circular.

The Company's shareholders approved all unallocated stock options, rights or entitlements under the Company's stock option plan.

Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company's Information Circular dated May 14, 2024 , which is filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.com .

Drilling remains ongoing at Golden Summit. Ten holes have been completed to date, and two are currently in progress. Assays will be reported once they are received.  The updated resource calculation incorporating the results of the 2023 drilling is expected to be reported in the coming weeks.

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information, including without limitation statements as to planned expenditures and exploration programs. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include without limitation the completion of planned expenditures, the ability to complete exploration programs on schedule and the success of exploration programs. See Freegold's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31st, 2023 filed under Freegold's profile at www.sedar.com for a detailed discussion of the risk factors associated with Freegold's operations.

SOURCE Freegold Ventures Limited

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/28/c4142.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Completes Pre-Drilling Satellite Data Interpretation at the Alasala Target on the Todi Gold Project

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has completed a satellite data interpretation study (the "Study") covering the Alasala target of the Company's Todi Gold Project, which builds on the regional interpretation completed by A.C.A Howe International Limited ("ACA Howe") in 2021. The Study focused on a 72 km2 area including the 2 km long mineralized trend from Mandingo Hill to Lion Hill (see Map 1 below), delineated by soil sampling, trenching, channel sampling, auger drilling, and extensive artisanal workings with visible gold.

Management Commentary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Announces Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has increased the size of its previously announced offering of units of the Company (the "Units") on a non-brokered private placement basis. The Company now expects to complete the Offering for aggregate proceeds of up to C$1.2 million (the "Offering"), a 20% increase from the original target of up to C$1.0 million.

The Company completed an initial closing of the Offering for gross proceeds of approximately C$302,000 on May 23, 2024 and expects to complete a second closing in the coming days, with additional closings to follow as necessary. Completion of additional closings remains subject to the receipt of all necessary TSXV approvals.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

Silver North Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, June 21, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated June 5, 2024, it has closed the first tranche (the " First Tranche ") of its non-brokered private placement (the " Offering ") for gross proceeds of $562,500.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rua Gold
