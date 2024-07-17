Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Clarification: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at Reefton

Clarification: Historical Mineral Resource Estimate at Reefton

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") provides a clarification in relation to its news release of July 15, 2024 (" Rua Gold to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer ").

Previously, the Company disclosed that "the tenements owned by [Reefton Resources Pty Limited] hosts a total JORC-compliant inferred mineral resource estimate (at a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade) containing 444koz Au @ 3.81g/t Au and 8.7kt Sb @ 1.5% Sb". The Company wishes to clarify that the tenements presently owned by Reefton Resources Pty Limited ("Reefton Resources") do not contain a current mineral resource estimate. The Company intended to disclose the aforementioned "inferred mineral resource estimate" as a "historical estimate" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). As a result, the Company also wishes to provide additional information and cautionary language required by NI 43-101.

The Company would like to clarify its statement regarding the tenements owned by Reefton Resources as follows:

The tenements owned by Reefton Resources host the following historical estimates:

Alexander River Gold Project (Exploration Permit 60446)

  • The Alexander River MRE is reported at 1.07 Mt and 4.95 g/t for 170 koz. The mineral resource is reported at a 1.5 g/t cut-off for all areas of the resource. The resources are estimated as at the end of January 2023 . 1 2

Big River Gold Project (Exploration Permit 60448)

  • The Big River MRE is reported at 0. 834 Mt at 3.94 g/t for 105.5 koz of gold at a 1.5g/t cut-off. The resources are estimated as of the end of April 2023 . 3

Supreme Gold Project (Exploration Permit 60747)

  • The Supreme Inferred MRE is reported at 1.15 Mt at 2.78 g/t for 103.4 koz. resources are based on a 1.5 g/t Au cut-off grade. The resources are estimated as of the end of May 2023 . 4

Auld Creek Project (Exploration Permit 60648)

  • The Auld Creek MRE is reported at 0.58 Mt at 3.5g/t Au and 1.5% Sb for for 66 koz of gold and 8.7t of antimony. This equates to a gold equivalent (AuEq) of 7.1g/t and 132koz based on a gold equivalent formula of AuEq = Au g/t + 2.36 x Sb% using a gold price of US$1,750 /oz and an antimony price of US$13,000 per tonne. The mineral resource is reported at a 1.5 g/t AuEq cut-off. The Mineral Resources are estimated as of the end of August 2023 . 5

The foregoing historical estimates were classified as "inferred", in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources, and Ore Reserves, 2012 edition (the "JORC Code"), which does not have the same meaning as the one ascribed to "inferred mineral source" by the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") in the CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves adopted by the CIM Council on May 19, 2014 , as amended as JORC and CIM use different definitions of the "inferred" classification based on the certain matters including the level of confidence of quantity and grade.

The Company believes verification of the historical estimates is required to upgrade the historical estimates to current mineral resources. The Company expects such verification will require, among other things: (i) additional diamond drilling and core density sampling; (ii) further detailed modelling on ore controls and deposit structural setting; (iii) continued metallurgical studies for gold recovery factors; and (iv) underground mining scoping and optimization studies to determine the optimal cut-off grade and appropriate mining methods. The Company believes that the historical estimate is relevant in assisting the Company in its targeted drill program but is unable to comment on the reliability of historical resources as insufficient work has been done to make this determination. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates referenced herein as current mineral resources or mineral reserves and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves.

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (CSE: RUA, OTC: NZAUF, WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Technical Information

Simon Henderson CP, AUSIMM, a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects , has reviewed and approved the technical disclosure contained herein.

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding: the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions; and the work required to verify the historical mineral estimates as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.


________________________________________________________


1 Source: "Alexander River Mineral Resource Estimate Report" dated April 2023 and prepared by Christopher Grove, B App Sci, MAusIMM, principal geologist, and Matt Binks, senior geologist, of Measured Group Pty Ltd. Assumptions from source: The resource has been estimated based on an assumption of mechanised underground mining for the Alexander River deposit (long hole stoping or sub-level open stoping). No mining dimensions or dilution were considered. No metallurgical recovery factors were applied to the Mineral Resources Estimate.


2 Additional assumptions, parameters, and methods used to prepare the historical estimate, as identified by Mr. Simon Henderson: Geological wireframing in Leapfrog Geo; hard boundary compositing using Leapfrog – Edge Module (Leapfrog Edge); Variography and Ordinary Kriging using Leapfrog Edge; Block Model Estimation using Leapfrog Edge. The historical mineral resources are reported according to the terminology, definitions and guidelines given in the JORC Code (as defined herein).


3 Source: "Mineral Resource Estimate Report – Big River Gold Project" dated June 2023 and authored by Mark McCulloch, BSc, MAusIMM, a consultant to Siren Gold Limited. Assumptions: The resource has been estimated based on an assumption of mechanised underground mining for the Big River deposit (long hole stoping or sub-level open stoping). No mining dimensions or dilution were considered. No metallurgical recovery factors were applied to the Mineral Resources Estimate. See also note 2.


4 Source: "Mineral Resource Estimate Report – Supreme Gold Project" dated June 2023 and authored by Mark McCulloch, BSc, MAusIMM, a consultant to Siren Gold Limited. Assumptions: The resource has been estimated based on an assumption of mechanised underground mining for the Supreme deposit (long hole stoping or sub-level open stoping). No mining dimensions or dilution were considered. No metallurgical recovery factors were applied to the Mineral Resources Estimate. See also note 2.


5 Source: "Mineral Resource Estimate Report – Auld Creek Project" dated October 2023 and authored by Mark McCulloch, BSC, MAusIMM, a consultant to Siren Gold Limited. Assumptions: The resource has been estimated based on an assumption of mechanised underground mining for the Fraternal deposit (long hole stoping or sub-level open stoping). No mining dimensions or dilution were considered. No metallurgical recovery factors were applied to the MRE. See also note 2.

SOURCE Rua Gold

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2024/17/c1175.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rua Gold Precious Metals Investing
Rua Gold
Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces C$8 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

RUA GOLD Announces C$8 Million Brokered Offering of Common Shares

This news release is intended for distribution in Canada only and is not intended for distribution to United States newswire services or dissemination in the United States .

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc., as lead agent and on behalf of a syndicate of agents to be formed (collectively, the " Agents "), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to act as agents on a "best efforts" basis, in connection with the public offering of 44,445,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of C$0.18 per Common Share (the " Offering Price ") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$8,000,100 (the " Offering "). The Offering is expected to close on or about July 25, 2024 (the " Closing Date "), or such other date as agreed upon between the Company and the Agents, and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

RUA GOLD to acquire Siren Gold's Reefton assets and become the dominant Reefton Goldfield explorer

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) (" Rua Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive share purchase agreement (the " Agreement "), pursuant to which the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Reefton Resources Pty Limited (" Reefton "), a 100% owned subsidiary of Siren Gold Ltd. (ASX:SNG) (" Siren ") with tenements located adjacent to the Company's suite of properties in New Zealand's prolific Reefton Goldfield (the " Transaction ").

The Transaction will establish the Company as the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield on New Zealand's South Island, with approximately 120,000 hectares (" ha ") of tenements. The district produced over two million ounces at gold grades ranging from 9 to 50g/t. The Reefton Goldfield is seeing a resurgence in interest, led by the construction of Federation Mining's Blackwater mine, which is expected to produce 70koz per annum at US$738 /oz AISC 1 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

RUA GOLD permit and access extended for five years at the high grade Reefton Project and the Company targets Murray Creek in the near-mine drilling program

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A3DB6A) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

Permit and Land Access Agreements for drilling have been extended for a further 5 years

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "NZAUF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "RUA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A4010V".

RUAGOLD Logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

The Company expects that the posting of its common shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform, will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach. The Company's common shares are also eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States . This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the common shares to be traded over a more comprehensive selection of brokerage firms by being DTC eligible. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

"With the commencement of trading on the OTCQB, U.S. investors will have the same ease of access as Canadian and European investors through our CSE and Frankfurt listings," said Robert Eckford , CEO of Rua Gold . "We are focused on executing on our exploration program and look forward to sharing our story with a broader investor group."

More information can be found at the Company's website: www.ruagold.com .

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (CSE: RUA, OTC: NZAUF, WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, and the results of posting of its shares on the OTCQB. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/07/c2243.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received its drone concession from the Department of Conservation ("DoC") for its Glamorgan Project, located on the North Island of New Zealand and situated 2.8km north of OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga Project ("WKP"). The exploration team has mobilized, and magnetic geophysical surveys are underway.

  • Rua Gold has a well-funded exploration program allocated to the Glamorgan Project.
  • The Company has applied for minimum impact access from DoC, to allow soil sampling, resistivity geophysical surveys and geological mapping, expected to be received in Q2 2024.
  • Following this surface exploration work, the Company will design the drill program and apply for full access to commence exploration drilling by the end of the year.
  • On May 5, 2024, OceanaGold included the accelerated development of WKP in New Zealand's newly introduced Fast Track Approvals Bill, creating a road map for Rua Gold . ( https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/one-stop-shop-major-projects-fast-track ).

Robert Eckford , CEO commented: "This is a great first step to have boots on the ground at our Glamorgan Project and enabling us to start surface exploration work, so we are ready for drilling by the end of the year. The continuous exceptional results coming from OceanaGold's WKP project are extremely encouraging, and we see the exact same surface features at our Glamorgan Project. The geology in this epithermal region is exceptional and we have mobilized a highly experienced operating team with a lot of region specific experience".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Oversubscribed First Tranche of Private Placement

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Oversubscribed First Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - July 12, 2024 - Further to the Corporation's previous Financing announcement released on July 3, 2024, Element79 Gold Corp (the "Company") (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS0) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its first tranche of its placement for $288,815 of funding through its Non-Brokered Private placement.  This tranche of closing will see the Company issue a total of 1,255,717 Units for this tranche.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Adds Top Mining Analyst to Advisory Board

Zodiac Gold Adds Top Mining Analyst to Advisory Board

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company") is proud to announce the appointment of Ryan Hanley to its Advisory Board. Mr. Hanley brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the company, with an impressive career spanning over 15 years in the mining and capital markets sectors. Adding a well-respected sell-side mining analyst like Mr. Hanley to the Company's Advisory Board is highly strategic for Zodiac Gold as his insights will provide critical guidance in our efforts to optimize the Company's investment appeal. Mr. Hanley will be joining Renaud Adams, current CEO of IAMGOLD Corp. (NYSE: IAG), and Michael Demeter, Managing Director of Fort Capital, on Zodiac Gold's Advisory Board.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Zodiac Gold Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Further Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement and Further Upsizing of Private Placement

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West-African gold exploration company, is pleased to announce that it has closed the second tranche of its private placement (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$506,560.00 (the "Second Tranche"), as previously announced on May 6, May 23, and June 25, 2024. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to continue exploration and drilling at its flagship Todi Gold Project in the Republic of Liberia, West Africa and for working capital purposes.

In the Second Tranche the Company issued 5,065,600 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CAD$0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of CAD$0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the closing date of the Second Tranche.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Horizon Minerals Limited Paddington Ore Sale Extension to Satisfy CP's

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) wishes to update the market on progress for the achievement of Conditions Precedent (CP's) pursuant to the Binding Term Sheet - Ore Sale Agreement (Term Sheet) between Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (PGPL) and Horizon Minerals Limited (Horizon) dated 3 May 2024 to treat 1.4Mt of Horizon ore from the Boorara Gold Project.

The Company and AMC Consultants have been working hard to complete the CP's pursuant to the Term Sheet during the past 45 business days, as there has been numerous iterations of mine plan optimisations, mine designs, and schedules leading to the final Ore Reserve Statement.

Discussions with Paddington representatives continue to be open and conducive to the completion of CP's and a long term relationship. As a result, Paddington Gold Pty Ltd (a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd) have provided an extension to the initial 45 business days, for a further 15 business days.

A second round of mining and haulage tenders based on a revised mine schedule went out last week, with submissions due on Friday 5 July 2024, most of the tender submissions have been received.



About Horizon Minerals Limited:

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal gold mine has been recently completed.

Horizon is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core high grade open cut and underground projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Horizon has a number of joint ventures in place across multiple commodities and regions of Australia providing exposure to Vanadium, Copper, PGE's, Gold and Nickel/Cobalt. Our quality joint venture partners are earning in to our project areas by spending over $20 million over 5 years enabling focus on the gold business while maintaining upside leverage.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Alma Gold Closes Private Placement and Announces Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Closes Private Placement and Announces Debt Settlement

Alma Gold Inc. (CSE: ALMA) ("Alma Gold" or the "Company") announced that further to its June 21, 2024 news release, it has closed the non-brokered private placement and issued 6,100,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of $305,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each a "Share") and one transferable common share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one additional Share at a price of $0.08 for a period of three (3) years from issuance.

Proceeds received from the Private Placement will be used for general working capital purposes and to settle certain debts of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

Coeur Commences Drilling at Silver North's Tim Project

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

Vancouver, BC, July 3, 2024 TheNewswire Silver North Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SNAG, OTCQB: TARSF) " Silver North " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the 2024 drilling program at the Tim Property, under option to Coeur Mining, Inc. ("Coeur" NYSE-CDE) has commenced. Coeur is funding and operating the program under an option agreement to earn up to an 80% interest in the property. Current plans are to complete approximately 2,000 metres of drilling targeting silver-lead-zinc Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization similar to that found at Coeur's Silvertip Mine Property, 19 km to the south of Tim.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Latest News

Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

June 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

High-Grade Copper, Lead and Silver Results from New Gascoyne Project

Daydream-2 Program to Recommence in Two Weeks

CuFe Acquires West Arunta Tenure with Exciting Geophysical Targets

×