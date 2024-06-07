Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

David Morgan: Silver Breakout Has Arrived, Here's What's Next in 2024

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

BMW Commits to Wolfsberg Lithium Project

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

RUA GOLD announces commencement of trading on OTCQB Market in the United States.

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") under the symbol "NZAUF." The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the symbol "RUA" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "A4010V".

RUAGOLD Logo (CNW Group/Rua Gold Inc.)

The Company expects that the posting of its common shares on the OTCQB, a well-known U.S. securities trading platform, will provide greater visibility and convenience of trading for U.S. investors, resulting in enhanced liquidity and greater reach. The Company's common shares are also eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its common shares in the United States . This electronic method of clearing securities accelerates the settlement process for investors and brokers, enabling the common shares to be traded over a more comprehensive selection of brokerage firms by being DTC eligible. DTC eligibility will help enhance the Company's potential investor base and offer a more convenient trading experience for current and future shareholders.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company on www.otcmarkets.com

"With the commencement of trading on the OTCQB, U.S. investors will have the same ease of access as Canadian and European investors through our CSE and Frankfurt listings," said Robert Eckford , CEO of Rua Gold . "We are focused on executing on our exploration program and look forward to sharing our story with a broader investor group."

More information can be found at the Company's website: www.ruagold.com .

About Rua Gold

Rua Gold (CSE: RUA, OTC: NZAUF, WKN: A4010V) is a new entrant to the mining industry, specializing in gold exploration and discovery in New Zealand . With permits that have a rich history dating back to the gold rush in the late 1800's, Rua Gold combines traditional prospecting practices with modern technologies to uncover and capitalize on valuable gold deposits.

The Company is committed to responsible and sustainable exploration, which is evident in its professional planning and execution. The Company aims to minimize its environmental impact and to execute on its projects with key stakeholders in mind. Rua Gold has a highly skilled team of New Zealand professionals who possess extensive knowledge and experience in geology, geochemistry, and geophysical exploration technology.

For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Website: www.RUAGOLD.com

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and specifically include statements regarding the Company's strategies, expectations, planned operations or future actions, and the results of posting of its shares on the OTCQB. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. A variety of inherent risks, uncertainties and factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of the Company and its business, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Some of these risks, uncertainties and factors include: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; risks related to the effects of the Russia - Ukraine war; risks related to climate change; operational risks in exploration, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration projects or capital expenditures; the actual results of current exploration activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; changes in labour costs and other costs and expenses or equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, including but not limited to environmental hazards, flooding or unfavourable operating conditions and losses, insurrection or war, delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing, and commodity prices. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements and reference should also be made to the Company's annual information form dated April 19, 2024 , filed under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca for a description of additional risk factors.

Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE Rua Gold Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/June2024/07/c2243.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Rua GoldRUA:CNXCSE:RUAPrecious Metals Investing
RUA:CNX
Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Rua Gold

Rua Gold


Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Rua Gold Inc. (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received its drone concession from the Department of Conservation ("DoC") for its Glamorgan Project, located on the North Island of New Zealand and situated 2.8km north of OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga Project ("WKP"). The exploration team has mobilized, and magnetic geophysical surveys are underway.

  • Rua Gold has a well-funded exploration program allocated to the Glamorgan Project.
  • The Company has applied for minimum impact access from DoC, to allow soil sampling, resistivity geophysical surveys and geological mapping, expected to be received in Q2 2024.
  • Following this surface exploration work, the Company will design the drill program and apply for full access to commence exploration drilling by the end of the year.
  • On May 5, 2024, OceanaGold included the accelerated development of WKP in New Zealand's newly introduced Fast Track Approvals Bill, creating a road map for Rua Gold . ( https://www.beehive.govt.nz/release/one-stop-shop-major-projects-fast-track ).

Robert Eckford , CEO commented: "This is a great first step to have boots on the ground at our Glamorgan Project and enabling us to start surface exploration work, so we are ready for drilling by the end of the year. The continuous exceptional results coming from OceanaGold's WKP project are extremely encouraging, and we see the exact same surface features at our Glamorgan Project. The geology in this epithermal region is exceptional and we have mobilized a highly experienced operating team with a lot of region specific experience".

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Announces the Grant of Options

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") announces the grant of 1,000,000 options (each, an "Option") to Robert Eckford Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in accordance the Company's stock option plan dated effective October 26, 2018 . Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of $0.25 per Common Share for five years following the date of grant. The Options are subject to a 3-year vesting period with 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2025 333,333 of the Options vesting April 29, 2026 and 333,334 of the Options vesting April 29, 2027 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Provides an Update on the Reefton Drilling Program and the next phase of drill targets

RUA GOLD Corporation (CSE: RUA) (OTC: NZAUF) (WKN: A4010V) ("RUA GOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Reefton Project on the South Island of New Zealand .

  • Preliminary results confirm the Pactolus system extends south for 550 meters along strike and is well mineralized on surface.
  • The Company is analyzing the results to better understand the plunge and tenor of the ore shoots at this early stage of exploration.
  • The Company has developed multiple new high-grade targets at past producing mines in the Murray Creek area for drill testing in Q2/2024.

Pactolus

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

Silver North Announces Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of up to C$1.25 Million

(TheNewswire)

Silver North Resources Ltd.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Announces Private Placement and Closing of First Tranche

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

 Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") announces it is completing a private placement of units of the Company ("Units") for up to an aggregate of $3,000 ,000 (6,000,000 Units) at a price of $0.50 per Unit inclusive of both traditional private placement funds and shares for debtprevious services (the "Private Placement"). The completion of the Private will be subject to Canadian Securities ‎Exchange ("CSE") approval. All shares issued pursuant to this Private Placement and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period from the closing date.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

Element79 Gold Corp Continues Fostering Local Community Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ACQUIRES NEW TITLES IN THE SEGOVIA REGION

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES/

Quimbaya Gold Inc. ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) is pleased to announce the acquisition of additional mining properties with gold and silver exploration potential, encompassing approximately 1,624 hectares. The newly secured titles, including SH2-08001 (789.75 Ha), SH2-08002X (57.36 Ha), SID-09152X (64.70 Ha), and SHO-08001 (712.96 Ha), collectively referred to as the "Concession Contracts," which are approximately within less than 10km from Aris Mining Corporation's ("Aris") gold mining sites which significantly expand Quimbaya Gold's foothold in the burgeoning mining landscape of Segovia, situated northeast of Medellín, the regional capital of the Department of Antioquia, Colombia .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Element79 Gold To Provide Summary and Update on Active Exploration Program, Community Relations at RMEC on June 4

Element79 Gold To Provide Summary and Update on Active Exploration Program, Community Relations at RMEC on June 4

(TheNewswire)

Element79 Gold Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Pinnacle Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, May 29, 2024 TheNewswire (TSXV: PINN, OTC: NRGOF, Frankfurt: X6C) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") announces that it has closed its previously announced (April 12, 2024) non-brokered private placement (the "Offering").  The placement consists of 17,333,333 units (the "Units") with each Unit comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), for gross proceeds of $520,000.  Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.05 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Rua Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Rua Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Astral Resources: Gold Exploration with Highly Prospective Assets in Western Australia

Sage Potash Grants Stock Options

Surge Copper Announces Upsize of Private Placement to $2.2M

Related News

Gold Investing

Astral Resources: Gold Exploration with Highly Prospective Assets in Western Australia

Potash Investing

Sage Potash Grants Stock Options

Oil and Gas Investing

Update on Syracuse Project and Spudding of Josephine Mack 1-18 Well

Energy Investing

Imperial providing energy security while reducing emissions

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Up to C$5.0 Million

Platinum Investing

Lithium Ionic Announces Closing of Over-Subscribed Premium to Market Private Placement With Strategic Shareholders

Base Metals Investing

Trident Royalties PLC Announces Result of AGM

×