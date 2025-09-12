Rogers to Offer the New iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and AirPods Pro 3

Rogers will offer the latest iPhone generation, the latest Apple Watch lineup, and AirPods Pro 3. All four iPhone models — iPhone 17, iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max — feature the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, 48MP Fusion camera systems, the latest-generation chips for incredible performance, and fantastic all-day battery life. The beautiful new designs are even more durable and offer 3x better scratch resistance thanks to Ceramic Shield 2. Apple Watch Series 11 offers sleep score, along with up to 24 hours of battery life and a display that's 2x more scratch-resistant. AirPods Pro 3 feature a new design and incredible sound quality, the world's best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation of any wireless headphones, 1 hands-free Live Translation, exceptional in-ear fit and stability, heart rate sensing during workouts, and extended battery life.

Customers will be able to pre-order the latest iPhone models on September 12, with availability beginning September 19. The new Apple Watch lineup and AirPods Pro 3 are available for customers on September 19. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit rogers.com .

"Rogers is thrilled to bring the latest iPhone models to our customers on Canada's most reliable 5G+ network, so they can experience the beautiful new designs best ever performance, advanced camera systems and battery life," said Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Wireless. "With plans that suit everyone's needs, switching the whole household to Rogers has never been easier — and means more savings and more connections for the entire family."

Get your whole family on Canada's most reliable 5G+ network with the latest iPhone generation. Rogers covers over 2,500 communities across the country and has been ranked the most reliable 5G+ wireless network in Canada by umlaut. With Rogers additional line discounts, households can mix and match the right options for everyone while unlocking exclusive perks they won't find anywhere else — like 2x cashback on Rogers purchases with a Rogers Red credit card and 50% off Roam Like Home on our 5G Ultimate Plan.

With 5G+ mobile plans that bring great value, unmatched perks, and great services for the whole family, Rogers is the #1 choice for Canadians.

The latest iPhone models

iPhone 17 is packed with features users will enjoy every day, including the Center Stage front camera for next level selfies, a fantastic 48MP Dual Fusion camera system, a bigger and brighter display with ProMotion up to 120Hz, and the new Ceramic Shield 2 with 3x better scratch resistance. iPhone 17 is available in five beautiful colours: black, lavender, mist blue, sage, and white.

The all-new iPhone Air is the thinnest iPhone ever made and more durable than any previous iPhone, delivering pro performance, amazing new 48MP Fusion camera system, and fantastic all-day battery life. The breakthrough design is only possible with Apple silicon. With the most Apple-designed chips in an iPhone — the powerhouse A19 Pro, N1, and C1X — iPhone Air is the most power-efficient iPhone ever made. iPhone Air is available in space black, cloud white, light gold, and sky blue.

iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are the most powerful Pro models ever. With a striking new design powered by the A19 Pro chip, they feature the best-ever performance, battery life, and camera systems in an iPhone. That includes three 48MP Fusion camera system and pro-level video features — these are the first smartphones to support ProRes RAW and genlock, a technique used to precisely synchronize video across multiple cameras and inputs. Both models are available in cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver.

iPhone Air features an eSIM-only design that helps make it unbelievably thin and light while still delivering all-day battery life.² iPhone 17 Pro models are now eSIM-only as well, enabling a larger battery and up to 39 hours of video playback—two hours longer than before.² With eSIM, users can quickly activate service, store multiple plans on one device, and enjoy greater flexibility, convenience, security, and seamless connectivity— especially when traveling. Rogers supports eSIM Quick Transfer, making it easy to move your number to a new iPhone, and with eSIM Carrier Activation, Rogers can digitally assign your eSIM directly to your iPhone. iOS 26 elevates the iPhone experience with a beautiful new design, powerful Apple Intelligence capabilities, 3 and meaningful improvements to the apps users rely on every day.

The new Apple Watch lineup

Apple Watch Series 11 is the ultimate health and fitness companion, empowering users with new insights into sleep quality with sleep score, adding to the robust suite of health features included in the device. It brings up to 24 hours of battery life and Ion-X glass that's 2x more scratch-resistant all in its thinnest and most comfortable design.

Apple Watch Ultra 3, the most advanced Apple Watch, seamlessly shifts between a powerful sports watch, an elegant smartwatch, and a comprehensive health companion. Designed to keep users more connected and safer wherever they are with built-in satellite communications, it allows users to text emergency services, message friends and family, and share their location all while they're off the grid. It features the most accurate GPS in a sports watch and up to 42 hours of battery life — with up to 72 hours in Low Power Mode.

Apple Watch Series 11 is available in aluminum — including a new space gray, as well as jet black, rose gold, and silver — and also in polished titanium in natural, gold, and slate. Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in natural or black titanium.

AirPods Pro 3

AirPods Pro 3 deliver unbelievable sound quality and the world's best in-ear Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) of any wireless headphones — removing up to 2x more noise than the previous generation AirPods Pro, and 4x more than the original AirPods Pro. The updated design helps AirPods Pro 3 fit even better and provides greater in-ear stability during activities like running, HIIT, yoga, and more. For the first time, users can utilize AirPods Pro 3 to measure heart rate 4 and track over 50 workout types with the new experience in the Fitness app on iPhone. Live Translation also comes to AirPods, making face-to-face conversations easier by helping users connect even if they don't speak the same language. 5

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit rogers.com .

For more details on Apple products, please visit www.apple.com .

About Rogers Communications
Rogers is Canada's communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

For more information:
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338

1 Testing conducted by Apple in July 2025 using AirPods Pro 3 paired with iPhone 16 with prerelease AirPods firmware and iOS 26. Noise reduction was tested in accordance with IEC 60268-24. Comparison made against the best selling wireless in-ear headphones commercially available at the time of testing. Performance depends on device settings, environment, and many other factors.

2 Use of an eSIM requires a carrier that supports eSIM and a wireless service plan. See carrier for details. To learn more, visit apple.com/esim .

3 Apple Intelligence is available in beta with support for these languages: English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese (Brazil), Spanish, Chinese (simplified), Japanese, and Korean. More languages will be coming by the end of this year: Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Chinese (traditional), and Vietnamese. Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For feature and language availability and system requirements, see support.apple.com/en-us/121115 .

4 Heart rate sensing with AirPods Pro 3 and Powerbeats Pro 2 during workouts is available in the Fitness app on iPhone with iOS 26, iPad with iPadOS 26, and Apple TV with tvOS 26 when also paired with iPhone or Apple Watch. Apple Fitness+ requires a subscription.

5 Live Translation with AirPods works on AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation and AirPods Pro 2 and later with the latest firmware when paired with apple.com/esim an Apple Intelligence-enabled iPhone running iOS 26 and later. Supports English (UK, U.S.), French (France), German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish (Spain). Later this year, Live Translation on AirPods and in Phone and FaceTime will add language support for Italian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese (simplified). Some features may not be available in all regions or languages. For more information, see Feature Availability ( https://www.apple.com/ios/feature-availability/ ).


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rogers CommunicationsRCINYSE:RCIEmerging Tech Investing
RCI
The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully exercised their participation rights to re-establish their respective initial ownership interest in FPX's issued and outstanding common shares (" Common Shares ").

In connection with the exercise of the participation rights, the Company has completed an additional private placement (" Private Placement ") through the issuance of a total of 8,981,971 Common Shares of the Company to the three strategic investors (the Corporate Strategic Investor, Outokumpu Oyj, and SMCL) at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $4,311,346 .

On completion of the Private Placement, FPX has a cash position of approximately $45 million , which the Company estimates to be sufficient to fund its planned activities for 2024 and 2025. Details of the participation by each of the Company's three strategic investors are provided below.

Corporate Strategic Investor

On December 1, 2022 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with a Corporate Strategic Investor which provided the Corporate Strategic Investor the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.95% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 3,899,053 Common Shares to the Corporate Strategic Investor at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $1,871,545 .

Outokumpu Oyj

On May 30, 2023 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with the major stainless steel company Outokumpu Oyj (" Outokumpu ") which provided Outokumpu the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 4,193,703 Common Shares to Outokumpu at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $2,012,977 .

In accordance with the terms of an amended investor rights agreement (" IRA ") between Outokumpu and the Company, in the event Outokumpu reaches and maintains a minimum ownership of 15% or more of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of FPX on a non-diluted basis, Outokumpu will have the right to nominate one director to FPX's board of directors. Further, the amended IRA includes a covenant from Outokumpu to not vote against management's recommendations on ordinary matters to be approved by the shareholders of the Company, in each case subject to certain customary conditions and exceptions.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd.

On January 22, 2024 , FPX closed a private placement of Common Shares with SMCL which provided SMCL the right to participate in equity financings to maintain its 9.9% interest in the Company. In connection with the exercise of the participation right, the Company has issued 889,215 Common Shares to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $426,823 .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Private Placement primarily for exploration and development ‎‎activities at its Baptiste Nickel‎ ‎Project, continuance of ‎‎ongoing environmental baseline activities, feasibility study readiness activities, and ‎‎general corporate and administrative purposes. The Common Shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a hold period of four (4) months and one (1) day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company has agreed to pay a cash advisory fee in the amount of ‎$17,073 (4% of the amount invested by SMCL) to RCI Capital Group Inc.

About the Decar Nickel District

The Company's Decar Nickel District represents a large-scale greenfield discovery of nickel mineralization in the form of a naturally occurring nickel-iron mineral called awaruite (Ni 3 Fe) hosted in an ultramafic/ophiolite complex. FPX's mineral claims cover an area of 245 km 2 west of the Middle River and north of Trembleur Lake, in central British Columbia . Awaruite mineralization has been identified in several target areas within the ophiolite complex including the Baptiste Deposit and the Van Target, as confirmed by drilling, petrographic examination, electron probe analyses and outcrop sampling. Since 2010, approximately US $30 million has been spent on the exploration and development of Decar.

Of the four targets in the Decar Nickel District, the Baptiste Deposit has been the focus of increasing resource definition (a total of 99 holes and 33,700 m of drilling completed), as well as environmental and engineering studies to evaluate its potential as a bulk-tonnage open pit mining project. The Baptiste Deposit is located within the Baptiste Creek watershed, on the traditional and unceded territories of Tl'azt'en Nation and Binche Whut'en, and within several Tl'azt'enne and Binche Whut'enne keyohs. FPX has conducted mineral exploration activities to date subject to the conditions of agreements with First Nations and keyoh holders.

About FPX Nickel Corp.

FPX Nickel Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of the Decar Nickel District, located in central British Columbia , and other occurrences of the same unique style of naturally occurring nickel-iron mineralization known as awaruite. For more information, please view the Company's website at https://fpxnickel.com or contact Martin Turenne , President and CEO, at (604) 681-8600 or ceo@fpxnickel.com .

On behalf of FPX Nickel Corp.

"Martin Turenne"
Martin Turenne , President, CEO and Director

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain ‎"forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws‎, including those describing FPX's future plans, and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. These statements address future events and conditions and so involve inherent risks and ‎uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Actual results could differ materially from those currently projected by management at the time of writing due to many factors the majority of which are beyond the control of FPX and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: the use of proceeds of the Private Placement; potential business synergies as a result of the strategic investors' additional investments in FPX; the nomination and appointment to FPX's board of directors of a nominee of Outokumpu; FPX's current cash position being sufficient to fund its planned activities for 2024 and 2025; and the advancement of exploration and development activities at the Decar Nickel District‎. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive. These statements speak only as of the date of this release or as of the date specified in the documents accompanying this release, as the case may be. The Company assumes the obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE FPX Nickel Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2024/01/c8383.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

 FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (TSE: 5713) (" SMM "), as previously announced in the Company's January 17, 2024 news release.

Under the terms of the Private Placement, FPX has issued 30,104,488 common shares (" Private Placement Common Shares ") in the capital of the Company to SMCL at a price of $0.48 per Private Placement Common Share, for gross proceeds of $14,450,154 . On completion of the Private Placement, SMCL now owns 9.9% of FPX's issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant designations. He has a 30-year career in investment banking to the mining sector, is currently Managing Director at RCI Capital Group and held similar senior positions at Haywood Securities, Bolder Investment Partners and Canaccord Capital. He is an independent member of several other public company boards. Mr. Burian's early career was with KPMG where he obtained his CPA and CBV designations.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CEO's of Penn National, FansUnite, ESE Entertainment and GameStop Position for Next Growth Wave in Interactive Entertainment and Gaming Boom

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME).

The convergence of new social trends, demographics and technologies is driving a mega-boom in e-sports, i-gaming, online sports betting and video games. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Next Super Stocks on The Move: Tetra Bio-Pharma, ESE Entertainment, Red Light Holland, and Skylight Health. Innovation Leaders in E-Sports, Healthcare, Psychedelics, and Pharma Targeting Billion Dollar Markets.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor "LiveChats" on social media streams. Over 170,000 investors have participated in Wall Street Reporter's livestream events in the past 30 days.

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) (TSX: TBP) CEO, Dr. Guy Chamberland: "Expecting to Launch 3 New Cannabinoid-Derived Drugs in 2022 - Addressing $200 Billion Market Opportunities"

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Download the PDF here.

Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 30 June 2025 Appendix 4E - Preliminary Final Report

Download the PDF here.

Mockup of person with brain chip like the one Neuralink is creating.

Can You Invest in Neuralink?

Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

A July 2024 report by IDTechEx projects that the overall brain computer interface (BCI) market could reach a market value of over US$1.6 billion by 2045.

"We anticipate that the market for non-invasive solutions will grow before the commercialization of invasive solutions from players such as Neuralink," stated the research firm's Senior Technology Analyst Dr. Tess Skyrme. "However, the long-term opportunity within the assistive technology market is more likely to be captured by the likes of Elon Musk."

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding phone with digital circuit design, "Tech 5" on orange and blue background.

Tech 5: Softbank to Invest US$2 Billion in Intel, Figure Seeks Nasdaq IPO

A broad selloff in heavyweight tech stocks at the start of the week abruptly reversed after US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivered a speech that bolstered expectations of a September interest rate cut.

Speaking at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium, Powell took a more dovish tone than investors may have been expecting, noting a slowdown in both worker supply and demand that could lead to employment risks.

He stated that the shifting balance of risks may warrant adjusting the Fed’s policy stance, stressing the need to balance both sides of the central bank's dual mandate when goals are in tension.

Keep reading...Show less
Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Trial with Major Mexican Retail Bank

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Trading Halt

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Related News

Energy Investing

Stallion Uranium Announces Grant of Options

Battery Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Battery Metals Investing

ALTECH - CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum to Hit Third Annual Deficit as Supply Fails to Meet Demand

Oil and Gas Investing

Canada's First Set of Nation-Building Projects Paves Way for Mining, Energy Operations

Gold Investing

Top 4 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Zenith Minerals Strikes Gold at Red Mountain

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd CERENERGY Battery Prototype Reaches Key Milestones

×