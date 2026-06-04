Rogers Ranked Canada's Best 5G+ Network

Rogers Communications today announced that it has once again been ranked the best and most reliable 5G+ network by umlaut.

"We are focused on delivering the best network experience to our customers along with the most coverage with Rogers Satellite," said Mark Kennedy, Chief Technology Officer. "This award reinforces our leadership in bringing Canadians the best, most reliable 5G+ network in the country."

Umlaut is a global leader in independent network performance benchmarking. The ranking is based on umlaut's Mobile Certificate and Audit Report, which show Rogers wireless customers enjoy the best network performance in the country.

In addition to being awarded the "Best in Test" wireless benchmark award for the eighth straight year, Rogers scored the top performance in voice, data and reliability for wireless networks.  Rogers has led on umlaut's most reliable wireless network ranking since it was first introduced in 2021.

"We are committed to delivering the best wireless plans and value for Canadians," said Anne Martin-Vachon, President, Wireless. "We are proud to bring customers the best 5G+ network along with services no other Canadian carrier offers like Priority Network Access and satellite-to-mobile."

5G+ is the latest 5G technology, delivered through mid-band spectrum. Rogers 5G+ is powered by 3800 MHz and 3500 MHz spectrum, providing customers with faster speeds and more capacity. This mid-band spectrum complements Rogers 600 MHz low-band 5G spectrum, creating consistent and reliable 5G coverage.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers is Canada's communications, sports and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or about.rogers.com/investor-relations.

For more information:
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rogers CommunicationsRCInyse:rciemerging tech investing
RCI
The Conversation (0)
Savannah Resources

Approval of up to €110m Portuguese State Grant

Portuguese State awards grant of up to €110 million to the Barroso Lithium Project

Savannah Resources Plc, the developer of the Barroso Lithium Project in Portugal, a 'Strategic Project' under the European Critical Raw Materials Act and Europe's largest spodumene lithium deposit (the 'Project'), is delighted to announce the award of a non-reimbursable grant (the 'Grant') of up... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant... Keep Reading...

CEO's of Penn National, FansUnite, ESE Entertainment and GameStop Position for Next Growth Wave in Interactive Entertainment and Gaming Boom

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). The... Keep Reading...
Glowing blue pickaxe with binary code overlays a dark blue circuit board-patterned background.

Rockburst and Tersa: Pioneering Sustainable Mining Innovations

Mining has long navigated a delicate balance between established technologies and emerging innovation.Like any industry, resource extraction must weigh costs against output. Although the sector has always contended with permitting and oversight rules, environmental standards have grown... Keep Reading...
Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Q3 FY2026 Quarterly Activities and Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

EVP of Integrated Quantum Technologies Publishes White Paper on Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Without Performance Trade-Offs

Key Highlights: Mr. Jeremy Sameulson, EVP of AI and Innovation at IQT, publishes VEIL™ Privacy-Preserving Machine Learning Framework on arXiv: Introduces an architecture designed to enable use of sensitive data without exposing raw inputs, endorsed by Dr. Mohammad Tayebi, Professor at Simon... Keep Reading...
Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

Sona Nanotech To Hold Investor Webinar To Discuss Follow-up Data From First-in-human Cancer Therapy Study

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE: SONA,OTC:SNANF) (OTCQB: SNANF) (the "Company", "Sona"), will host an investor webinar on Wednesday, March 18th at 3:30pm ET to discuss follow-up data from its... Keep Reading...
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

RocketBoots (ROC:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial Report

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced 31 December 2025 Appendix 4D and Interim Financial ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

QIMC Appears Before Quebec National Assembly on Bill 17, Highlighting Quebec's Natural Hydrogen Potential

Related News

gold investing

McFarlane Lake Shares Jump 25 percent on Gentile Support

gold investing

Blue Jay Gold Details Fully Funded Exploration Program at Steller Gold Project in Yukon and Confirms Listing Date

oil and gas investing

Trillion Energy Advances Additional Earn-In Payment on M47 Oil Block and Plans Upcoming Seismic

oil and gas investing

The Supply Gap No One Is Filling: How CHARBONE Is Building the UHP Industrial Gas Platform Big Players Won't

agriculture investing

Trump Revamps Metals Tariffs to Give Relief to US Manufacturing and Agriculture

QIMC Appears Before Quebec National Assembly on Bill 17, Highlighting Quebec's Natural Hydrogen Potential

precious metals investing

Silver's Deficit Decade Has Investors Hunting Grade - and One Cobalt Camp Junior Just Pulled 61,389 g/t Over 0.30 Metres