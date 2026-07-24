Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the July 22nd & 23rd Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference are available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER AND VIEW PRESENTATIONS HERE

Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 28th. Please schedule 1x1 meetings here.

The presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.

Presenting Companies

Company Tickers
Neometals Ltd. (OTCQX: NMTAY | ASX: NMT)
AE Fuels Corporation (OTCQB: NRGFF | TSXV: AEF)
Aurbis Resources Corp. (OTCQB: QNICF | CSE: AURR)
Gemdale Gold Inc. (OTCQB: GDGIF | TSXV: GEMG)
Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
Viva Gold Corp. (OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
Evolve Royalties Ltd. (OTCQX: EVRYF | CSE: EVR)
RUA Gold, Inc. (OTCQX: NZAUF | TSX: RUA)
Cassiar Gold Corp. (OTCQX: CGLCF | TSXV: GLDC)
Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCQX: NOPMF | TSX: NEO)
District Metals Corp. (OTCQX: DMXCF | TSXV: DMX)
Defense Metals Corp. (OTCQB: DFMTF | TSXV: DEFN)
Camino Corp. (OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
North Arrow Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: NHAWF | TSXV: NAR)
Honey Badger Silver Inc. (OTCQB: HBEIF | TSXV: TUF)
White Gold Corp. (OTCQX: WHGOF | TSXV: WGO)
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (OTCQB: LFLRF | CSE: LFLR)
Omai Gold Mines Corp. (OTCQB: OMGGF| TSXV: OMG)
West Point Gold Corp. (OTCQX: WPGCF | TSXV: WPG)
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp. (OTCQX: OCGSF | TSX: OCG)
American Critical Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: APCOF | CSE: KCLI)
First Phosphate Corp. (OTCQX: FRSPF, FPHOY | CSE: PHOS)
Neotech Metals Corp. (OTCQB: NTMFF | CSE: NTMC)
Star Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SRGZ)
Newcore Gold Ltd. (OTCQX: NCAUF | TSXV: NCAU)
Sterling Metals Corp. (OTCQB: SAGGF | TSXV: SAG)
Silverco Mining Ltd. (OTCQB: SICOF | TSXV: SICO,OTC:SICOF)
IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCQB: IAALF | TSXV: IB)
Four Nines Gold Inc. (OTCQB: FNAUF | CSE: FNAU)
   

To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

Media Contact: 
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com

Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
Greg Young
VP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 652-5958
greg@otcmarkets.com


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