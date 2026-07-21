Edgewater Wireless CEO Positions Reliable Connectivity as Critical Infrastructure for AI and Autonomous Systems

(TheNewswire)
EE Times thought-leadership article reinforces Edgewater's strategy as industry focus shifts from peak speed to predictable wireless performance
July 21, 2026 TheNewswire - Ottawa, Canada and Sunnyvale, USA Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (TSXV: YFI,OTC:KPIFF) (OTC: KPIFF), the industry pioneer of AI-powered Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP, today
highlighted a recent EE Times article by Andrew Skafel, President and CEO of Edgewater Wireless, titled "AI Isn't the Real Bottleneck in Autonomy; Wireless Is."
The article examines a fundamental industry shift: as AI, autonomy and edge computing advance, reliable wireless connectivity is becoming a core operating requirement. Drones, robotics, defence, industrial automation and other mission-critical systems must communicate predictably in congested, contested and degraded environments - not simply perform well under ideal conditions.
Read the full EE Times article: AI Isn't the Real Bottleneck in Autonomy; Wireless Is
This shift aligns directly with Edgewater's corporate strategy. The Company's patented Spectrum Slicing™ technology and PrismIQ™ roadmap are focused on improving wireless reliability, latency and resilience where conventional best-effort Wi-Fi can constrain performance.
"AI is changing what machines can do, but wireless reliability will determine where they can do it safely and predictably," said Skafel. "For autonomous and mission-critical systems, the radio is becoming part of the control loop, the safety case and the operating architecture."
The article extends a clear sequence of recent developments at Edgewater: strategic investor support, initiation of a detailed architecture and design review, and growing industry visibility around high-reliability wireless. Together, these steps reflect the Company's progression from market validation to disciplined engineering execution toward waveform generation, prototype validation and partner demonstration readiness.
Edgewater believes the significance of this transition remains under-recognized. Wireless markets have historically been measured by peak throughput; AI-enabled and autonomous applications increasingly require predictable performance under real-world conditions. That shift creates a growing opportunity for differentiated architectures designed around reliability.
"Reliability is becoming the new speed in wireless," added Skafel. "The market is moving beyond headline throughput toward performance users and machines can depend on. That is where Edgewater is focused."
The Company sees relevance across drones, robotics, defence, public safety, industrial automation, critical infrastructure and other edge applications where latency, interference and link resilience directly affect performance. With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patent applications pending and a capital-efficient fabless semiconductor model, Edgewater believes it is well positioned to participate in a wireless transition whose strategic importance is only beginning to be recognized.
The full EE Times article is available here: https://www.eetimes.com/ai-isnt-the-real-bottleneck-in-autonomy-wireless-is/
About Edgewater Wireless
We make Wi-Fi. Better.
Edgewater Wireless is the industry pioneer in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing™ silicon solutions and IP. The Company's patented, AI-powered Spectrum Slicing™ platform — delivered through the PrismIQ™ product family — is designed to enable multiple concurrent channels within a single band, delivering more usable capacity, lower latency and more reliable performance in congested wireless environments.
PrismIQ™ powers Edgewater's Wi-Fi 8-ready solution set for Ultra High Reliability and predictable performance across residential, enterprise and Industrial IoT deployments, while opening adjacent opportunities in drones, UAVs, robotics, defence and other mission-critical applications where resilient wireless performance is essential.
With 26 granted patents, three AI-related patent applications pending and a capital-efficient fabless semiconductor model, Edgewater is building the intelligent wireless foundation for the next era of global connectivity.
Visit https://edgewaterwireless.com
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Edgewater Wireless Contacts:
Andrew Skafel, President and CEO
E: andrews@edgewaterwireless.com
Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations
T: +1.416.479.9547
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