VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Receives Approval for Shares-for-Debt Settlement with CAUR Technologies

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc. Receives Approval for Shares-for-Debt Settlement with CAUR Technologies

(TheNewswire)

VanadiumCorp Resource Inc.
 

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 24, 2026 Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSX‑V: VRB) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) (the "Company" or "VanadiumCorp") is pleased to announce that, further to its July 3, 2026 news release, it has received approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to settle $222,500 of debt through the issuance of 1,483,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 per share to CAUR Technologies Inc.

All securities issued pursuant to this debt settlement are subject to a statutory hold period of 4 months and one day from the date of issue.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.

 

VanadiumCorp is a Canadian critical metals exploration company that holds a 100% interest in two mineral properties in Québec: the IronT Project and its flagship Lac Doré Project. In addition to advancing its mineral assets, the Company is developing its proprietary VanadiumCorp Electrochem Process Technology (VEPT), which is intended to extract vanadium, titanium, and potentially iron from vanadiferous titanomagnetite resources.

 

The Company's strategy combines resource development with technology innovation aimed at supporting the supply of vanadium for applications such as vanadium flow battery electrolyte used in largescale energy storage systems.

 

On behalf of the Board of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.

 

Kristien Davenport

 

President, CEO & Director

 

Tel: 7787194366

 

Email: info@vanadiumcorp.com

 

Website: www.vanadiumcorp.com

 

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

  

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO U.S. PERSONS OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES.

  

ForwardLooking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the debt settlement and the Company's future plans and activities. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's public disclosure filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

 

Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

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