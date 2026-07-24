Frank Trotter: Gold Price Going Higher, How to Put Your Metal to Work
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
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The US dollar's value is on the decline, says Frank Trotter of Battle Bank. But "if you hold gold, that should keep pace with that inflation over that period of time."
Frank Trotter shares an update on Battle Bank, saying it's now open for business.
The CEO also discusses gold's positive long-term prospects and why it's key for investors to own.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.