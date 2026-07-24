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Frank Trotter: Gold Price Going Higher, How to Put Your Metal to Workplay icon
Gold Investing

Frank Trotter: Gold Price Going Higher, How to Put Your Metal to Work

Charlotte McLeod
Written by Charlotte McLeod
Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio
Jul 24, 2026 08:45PM

The US dollar's value is on the decline, says Frank Trotter of Battle Bank. But "if you hold gold, that should keep pace with that inflation over that period of time."

Frank Trotter shares an update on Battle Bank, saying it's now open for business.

The CEO also discusses gold's positive long-term prospects and why it's key for investors to own.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Joe Mazumdar, editor of Exploration Insights, shares his resource sector outlook, honing in on copper as one of his current areas of focus.

He acknowledged that asset scale is important, but encouraged investors to look at intermediate companies focused on smaller deposits — in his view, they may be able to move more quickly to bring new sources of supply online.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Shawn Khunkhun of Contango Silver & Gold (TSX:CTGO,NYSEAMERICAN:CTGO) shares his thoughts on the outlook for silver, saying that while he expects higher prices long term, the white metal could still go lower than where it is today.

"Could we see US$40 (per ounce) silver, could we see US$50 silver? It's possible," he said. "But based on continued industrial demand, and based on mine output, I believe higher prices are inevitable."

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Rudi Fronk of Seabridge Gold (TSX:SEA,NYSE:SA) shares his outlook for the gold price, saying he sees another breakout by the end of 2026.

"We believe by the end of the year gold will be back through its all-time highs. And then a year from now, even US$1,000 added on to that," he said.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Gold and silver prices have pulled back, but for Lynette Zang, founder and CEO of Zang International, their true value is much higher.

She sees sound money as key as this currency lifecycle ends, and emphasizes the importance of becoming independent and self-sufficient in eight key areas: food, water, energy, security, barterability, wealth preservation, shelter and community.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

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Charlotte McLeod

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

See Full Bio

Matthew Piepenburg, partner at Von Greyerz, explains gold's key underlying drivers.

"For us at Von Greyerz this has never been about price action — that's a distraction," he said.

"The real issue for us is what's happening with currencies, and therefore what's happening with the bond market, which is boring, but essential," Piepenburg added.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Charlotte McLeod

Charlotte McLeod

Editorial Director

With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.

She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.

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