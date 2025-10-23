Rogers Hosts World Series Watch Parties for Games Three & Four @ Rogers Centre

Tickets for Rogers Watch Parties available for $15, net proceeds will go to Jays Care Foundation

Rogers customers can win free access with preferred seating through Beyond the Seat

As the Toronto Blue Jays prepare to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series, Rogers and the Blue Jays are calling on fans to cheer on the team at Rogers Centre while they're in Los Angeles for Game Three (Monday, Oct. 27) and Game Four (Tuesday, Oct. 28).

Fans are invited to experience the thrill of the World Series at Rogers Centre, where the Sportsnet broadcast will play on the ballpark's videoboard. Fans can expect the energy of a live game, complete with fanfare, free popcorn, ballpark concessions, and access to Jays Shop – all while cheering on the team together in the home of the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. ET for $15 all-in at bluejays.com/watchparties, with net proceeds going to Jays Care Foundation. Gates open at 7 p.m. ahead of first pitch at 8 p.m. ET.

Rogers, proud owner of the Blue Jays, is inviting 1,000 of its customers to enjoy free admission to Rogers Watch Parties through Rogers Beyond the Seat, a national program that delivers premier sports and entertainment experiences to customers. This includes reserved preferred seating and a voucher for food & beverage. Rogers customers can enter to win at rogers.com/watchparty .

Rogers is also giving away 500 tickets free to fans for every home game throughout the World Series. On Friday, Rogers will surprise lucky fans watching Game One at various locations across the Greater Toronto Area with 500 tickets to Game Two of the World Series. An additional 10 pairs to Game Two will be given away on Rogers Instagram. Check Rogers Instagram account for more details.

About Rogers Communications Inc.

Rogers is Canada's leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com .

For more information:
Media
media@rci.rogers.com
1-844-226-1338


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Rogers CommunicationsRCINYSE:RCIEmerging Tech Investing
RCI
The Conversation (0)
FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Announces Full Exercise of Participation Rights by the Company's Three Strategic Investors and Completion of Resultant Private Placement

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that in connection with the $14.4 million strategic investment by Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL ") which closed on January 22, 2024 the Company's three strategic investors have fully... Keep Reading...
FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Closes $14.4 Million Strategic Equity Investment from Sumitomo Metal Mining

FPX Nickel Corp. (TSXV: FPX) (OTCQB: FPOCF) (" FPX " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the private placement financing (the " Private Placement ") with a new cornerstone strategic investor, Sumitomo Metal Mining Canada Ltd. (" SMCL "), a wholly-owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium Appoints New Director and Grants Options

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT ) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that the Company has appointed Martin Burian to its board of directors. Mr. Burian holds ICD.D (Institute of Corporate Directors) and Chartered Professional Accountant... Keep Reading...

CEO's of Penn National, FansUnite, ESE Entertainment and GameStop Position for Next Growth Wave in Interactive Entertainment and Gaming Boom

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from leaders at: Penn National (NASDAQ: PENN), FansUnite (OTC: FUNFF) (CSE: FANS), ESE Entertainment (TSX.V: ESE) (OTC: ENTEF), and GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME). The... Keep Reading...

Next Super Stocks on The Move: Tetra Bio-Pharma, ESE Entertainment, Red Light Holland, and Skylight Health. Innovation Leaders in E-Sports, Healthcare, Psychedelics, and Pharma Targeting Billion Dollar Markets.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting the latest CEO comments and news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences, and investor "LiveChats" on social media streams. Over 170,000... Keep Reading...
CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

CSE Bulletin: MOC Eligibility Update

The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below. Symbol Company Name Effective Date AIML AI/ML Innovations Inc. Wednesday October 22, 2025 ARGO Argo Graphene Solutions Corp. CUPR Super Copper Corp. DATT Digital Asset Technologies Inc. GXP Greenridge Exploration Inc.... Keep Reading...
Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure Sector

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Strategic Entry into Australian Gas Infrastructure SectorDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Announces Closing of the Final Tranche of Private Placement

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) (Syntheia.ai) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press releases dated July 23, 2025, September 2, 2025, and September 12, 2025, the Company has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of... Keep Reading...
Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Syntheia Corp. (CSE: SYAI) ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 25, 2025, it has completed the previously announced acquisition (the "Transaction") of certain assets of Call Centre Guys Inc. ("CCG"). As consideration... Keep Reading...
Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy Position

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Shell Contract Consolidates Top Tier Global Energy PositionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Trading Halt

Trading Halt

RemSense Technologies (REM:AU) has announced Trading HaltDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Related News

uranium investing

Queensland Uranium and Rare Earth Acquisition Completed

Rare Earth Investing

Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: Astron Climbs on Donald Rare Earth Project Support

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Announces C$10 Million Bought Deal Financing

Gold Investing

Gold and Crypto: Redefining the Future of Finance

Gold Investing

Lahontan Closes Strategic York Claims Purchase at Santa Fe

Uranium Investing

North Shore Makes Final Option Payment And Completes Earn-In For West Bear Property

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Minerals to Present at the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference, November 2-5, 2025