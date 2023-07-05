VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Lithium Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Lithium Investing

Rodney Hooper: Lithium Prices, New Supply and Lessons Learned

Lithium Investing

Rodney Hooper of RK Equity shared his thoughts on the lithium market today, including potential new sources of supply, what to consider before investing and where prices may go next in 2023.

Lithium has seen ups and downs lately. After hitting historic highs in 2022, prices for the commodity fell from last November to April. Now the battery metal is on the rebound again, continuing a rally that began at the start of Q2.

Speaking with the Investing News Network at Fastmarkets' latest Lithium Supply and Battery Raw Materials conference, Rodney Hooper of RK Equity said last year there was a greater deficit than expected as downstream players stocked up.

“Then we started this year with a bit of weakness in China with electric vehicle sales, but that's come back as of May,” he said. “The economics of lithium are playing out as expected … we've come back to where I think is a fair position at the moment for the year.”

Commenting on pricing, Hooper said the downstream doesn’t seem to like anything higher than US$50,000 per metric ton, but this part of the market is not always in control.

“If we see a recovery in electric vehicle demand going up towards the end of the year, I think energy storage can add to that, and we could see something of a price squeeze or slightly higher prices towards the end of the year,” he said.

Hooper also shared his views on what's ahead for lithium and lessons learned when investing in battery metals this past year.

“I think investors still need to be very cognizant of global macro factors,” he said.

Listen to the interview for more from Hooper on lithium in Africa and Canada, and what could derail a structural supply deficit. You can also click here for our recap of the Fastmarkets event.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Priscila Barrera, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
electric vehicleslithium priceslithium stockssupply and demandsupply chainLithium Investing
The Conversation (0)

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20103.89-100.98
TSXV622.81-3.78
DOW34288.64-129.83
S&P 5004446.82-8.77
NASD13791.65-25.12
ASX7253.20-25.80

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1920.89+4.21
Silver23.22+0.09
Copper3.76-0.01
Palladium1713.170.00
Platinum1087.260.00
Oil71.78-0.01
Heating Oil2.490.00
Natural Gas2.64-0.01

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×