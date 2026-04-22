Robinhood Ventures Fund I Announces $75M Investment in OpenAI

Robinhood Ventures Fund I invests in OpenAI

Today, Robinhood Ventures Fund I (NYSE: RVI) announced it has closed an investment in OpenAI. On April 17, 2026 RVI purchased approximately $75 million of common stock of OpenAI.

"OpenAI is one of the frontier artificial intelligence companies, and we are incredibly proud to add them to the Fund," said Sarah Pinto, President of Robinhood Ventures Fund I. "As one of RVI's largest investments to date, this underscores our core mission to provide everyday investors with access to what we believe are transformative companies shaping the future."

For too long, private markets have been out of reach to everyday investors, and RVI aims to expand access to this important and often closed-off part of the market. Giving retail investors the opportunity to get exposure to frontier companies like OpenAI is one of the most powerful ways RVI can help further Robinhood's mission to democratize finance for all.

The number of publicly traded companies in the US has fallen from about 7,000 in the year 2000 to about 4,000 in 2025.* At the same time, companies are staying private longer** and growing in both number and value. As of April 2024, there were more than 6.5 times as many private companies as public*** and the estimated value of these firms in the US surpassed $10 trillion in the first quarter of 2025.****

About OpenAI
OpenAI is an AI research and deployment company with the mission to ensure that artificial general intelligence benefits all of humanity.

About Robinhood Ventures Fund I
Robinhood Ventures Fund I, which is the first fund from Robinhood Ventures, began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on March 6, 2026 under the symbol RVI.

RVI is a closed-end fund that provides investors exposure to a concentrated portfolio of private companies that now includes Airwallex, Boom, Databricks, ElevenLabs, Mercor, OpenAI, Oura, Ramp, Revolut, and Stripe, with additional companies expected to be added over time.

Unlike many traditional private market vehicles, RVI is designed to be accessible to retail investors, with no accreditation requirements, no investment minimums, a competitive management fee, and no performance fees.

RVI uses the "Announcements" section of the RVI website (accessible at https://robinhood.com/us/en/ventures/rvi/) and the Robinhood Newsroom (accessible at newsroom.aboutrobinhood.com), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the SEC Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to RVI's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

Disclosures:

*World Bank Group DataBank, available at Listed domestic companies, total – United States | Data (retrieved April 20, 2026).

**Data from Jay Ritter, University of Florida, Initial Public Offerings: Median Age of IPOs Through 2025.

***Data from Apollo Academy, Many More Private Firms in the US. Published April 2024. For companies with last 12-month revenue greater than $100 million by count.

****Federal Reserve, Federal Reserve Statistical Release: Financial Accounts of the United States, First Quarter 2025. Does not include limited liability companies and limited partnerships.

An investment in Robinhood Ventures Fund I is speculative and involves a high degree of risk with substantial risk of loss.

Robinhood Ventures is the investment adviser for RVI. Robinhood Ventures is the dba name for Robinhood Ventures DE, LLC. Robinhood Ventures is an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication includes "forward looking statements," including statements regarding RVI's objectives to expand access to private markets, and beliefs about the transformative potential of its portfolio companies and their role in shaping the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks outlined under "Risks" in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in RVI's filings with the SEC, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. RVI and Robinhood have no obligation, and do not undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statement made in this communication to reflect changes since the date of this communication, except as required by law.

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Contacts

Investor Relations: ir@robinhood.com

Press: press@robinhood.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e12bd70-5668-4fc0-a09b-17d892f0dc32


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