Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

Desktop Metal Introduces PureSinter - a High-Purity Vacuum Furnace that Delivers Premium Debind-and-Sinter Performance at an Affordable Price

  • PureSinter offers one-run debinding and sintering of metal parts produced with either Additive Manufacturing or traditional manufacturing methods in a 15.8L retort
  • In development for five years, this all-new furnace was designed for ease-of-use, premium performance, reliability, and low cost of acquisition and operation
  • PureSinter features a revolutionary, patent-pending machine design that delivers parts-per-billion levels of purity in a high-efficiency, airtight processing environment — ensuring a clean and reliable furnace with low operating costs
  • With more than 17 fans and a pop-out ceiling vent, PureSinter can cool from 1,420°C to 200°C in less than four hours without expensive water-cooled walls
  • Titanium parts sintered in PureSinter demonstrate better performance results for density, tensile strength, and elongation than an all-metal retort third-party furnace with lower energy consumption and without complex setup requirements and getter materials
  • The first PureSinter Furnace has been installed at FreeFORM Technologies, a metal binder jet contract manufacturer based in St. Marys, Pennsylvania, and the largest owner of a Super Fleet of 24 Desktop Metal 3D printers, to validate new materials
  • Standard shipments of the PureSinter Furnace — which is now validated with 14 metal powder and binder combinations, with more to follow — are slated to begin in Q3
  • The Desktop Metal PureSinter Furnace will make its global debut June 25-27 in Los Angeles at Rapid + TCT, North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event

Desktop Metal (NYSE: DM), a global leader in Additive Manufacturing 2.0 technologies for mass production, today announced the launch of the all-new PureSinter™ Furnace for high-purity, one-run debinding and sintering of powder metal parts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240604917213/en/

The new Desktop Metal PureSinter™ Furnace offers one-run debinding and sintering of metal parts produced with Additive Manufacturing (BJT or BMD) or traditional Metal Injection Molding (MIM) or Powder Metallurgy (PM) manufacturing methods. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new Desktop Metal PureSinter™ Furnace offers one-run debinding and sintering of metal parts produced with Additive Manufacturing (BJT or BMD) or traditional Metal Injection Molding (MIM) or Powder Metallurgy (PM) manufacturing methods. (Photo: Business Wire)

PureSinter is compatible with powder metal parts 3D printed with Additive Manufacturing, such as Bound Metal Deposition® (BMD) and Binder Jetting (BJT) processes, as well as traditional Metal Injection Molding (MIM) or Press and Sinter (PM) manufacturing methods.

For decades, the powder metal manufacturing industry has been challenged by sintering furnaces that are easily contaminated by hydrocarbons and other waste emitted by powdered metal parts. This contamination builds up on walls and other surfaces inside the furnace and causes undesirable chemical reactions and furnace reliability complications that have long challenged powder metal manufacturers.

"Rather than trying to simply mitigate the factors that lead to poor performance in an all-in-one debinding and sintering furnace, we have eliminated them with an innovative all-new design," said Ric Fulop, Founder and CEO of Desktop Metal. "This is the first product from Desktop Metal aimed at manufacturers using both Additive Manufacturing and traditional manufacturing methods.

"We have put the PureSinter through a prolonged period of testing to rigorously verify our new design, and it has exceeded all expectations. PureSinter is an exemplary demonstration of the innovation for which Desktop Metal and our engineers are known. We believe this furnace will revolutionize sinter-based AM and the traditional furnace industry."

A video showcasing the new PureSinter design and performance is available at TeamDM.com/PureSinter .

All-New Furnace Design

In development for more than five years, PureSinter reinvents furnace design from the ground up to eliminate traditional furnace challenges with an all-new, patent-pending approach. PureSinter features hot walls that prevent contamination buildup and an airtight processing environment to ensure efficient waste exit and the highest levels of purity.

PureSinter has undergone extensive testing and shows little to no contamination or buildup inside the furnace, even after hundreds of runs. Consequently, PureSinter delivers the highest quality sintered parts, on par or better than premium furnaces with higher acquisition, energy utilization, and operating costs. Even titanium can be easily sintered with a high degree of confidence without the complex preparations required with other furnaces. PureSinter is Ti-Tested™ with excellent results.

The PureSinter furnace is compatible with all of DM's metal printer platforms and binders, and the system is currently validated with 14 metal powder and DM binder combinations, including stainless steels, tool steels, superalloys, and reactives. Additional material validations are in process.

PureSinter can reach a maximum temperature of 1,420°C and is qualified for use with a variety of processing gasses, including argon, nitrogen, forming gas, and air. The system also features a total of 17 fans and a pop-out ceiling vent for active, rapid, and consistent cooling as well as fast turnaround times. Importantly, PureSinter does not require cold walls with expensive water-cooling features. As experienced furnace users know, cold walls are collection points for debinding residue and contaminants.

With an oxygen-tight retort seal, and an efficient cooling system, the PureSinter energy requirements offer a dramatic improvement over other state-of-the-art furnaces that it competes with on performance. The electrical requirements are 200-220V, 40A; 380-415V, 20A, 3ph, 50/60hZ. With a maximum power draw of 15.2 kW, PureSinter has a holding steady state power draw of approximately 7 kW at 1420°C.

PureSinter also modernizes the experience of operating a furnace, with a vertical furnace design that offers an efficient footprint, an automated thermal hood lift, touchscreen controls, and unparalleled visibility inside the retort.

The Desktop Metal PureSinter Furnace, along with metal parts sintered in the PureSinter furnace, will be on display June 25-27 in Los Angeles at Rapid + TCT, North America's largest additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing event. Desktop Metal is located in Booth No. 2139 on the main promenade and will showcase a wide range of its AM 2.0 technologies for metal, polymers, and ceramics.

For more information on the Desktop Metal Pure Sinter Furnace, visit TeamDM.com/PureSinter.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) is driving Additive Manufacturing 2.0, a new era of on-demand, digital mass production of industrial, medical, and consumer products. Our innovative 3D printers, materials, and software deliver the speed, cost, and part quality required for this transformation. We're the original inventors and world leaders of the 3D printing methods we believe will empower this shift, binder jetting and digital light processing. Today, our systems print metal, polymer, sand and other ceramics, as well as foam and recycled wood. Manufacturers use our technology worldwide to save time and money, reduce waste, increase flexibility, and produce designs that solve the world's toughest problems and enable once-impossible innovations. Learn more about Desktop Metal and our #TeamDM brands at www.desktopmetal.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in these communications, including statements regarding Desktop Metal's future results of operations and financial position, financial targets, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including but not limited to: risks associated with the integration of the business and operations of acquired businesses; Desktop Metal's ability to realize the benefits from cost saving measures; supply and logistics disruptions, including shortages and delays. For more information about risks and uncertainties that may impact Desktop Metal's business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects generally, please refer to Desktop Metal's reports filed with the SEC, including without limitation the "Risk Factors" and/or other information included in the Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 3, 2023, and such other reports as Desktop Metal has filed or may file with the SEC from time to time. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Desktop Metal, Inc. assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
(857) 504-1084
DesktopMetalIR@icrinc.com

Media Relations:
Sarah Webster
(313) 715-6988
sarahwebster@desktopmetal.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

