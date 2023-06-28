Element 79 Gold Corp Strengthens Position in Peru, Acquiring Roxana Vein at Auction, Adjacent to the High-Grade Lucero Gold-Silver Project

Toggle3D.ai: Democratizing 3D Content Through Artificial Intelligence


Toggle3D.ai (CSE:TGGL) democratizes 3D design as it positions itself to completely disrupt the industry. The company uses generative AI to convert CAD files into 4K 3D models. Developed as a point-and-click solution that requires minimal technical knowledge, the platform empowers designers, artists, marketers and eCommerce companies to effortlessly convert, texturize, customize and publish photorealistic 3D models and experiences.

How it works is deceptively simple — after ingesting any number of CAD files, the platform strips them of their heavy engineering components and turns them into a 3D mesh. From there, users can apply a range of different materials and textures with no need to worry about what's happening under the hood. As a result, models that once may have taken days to create can now be generated and refined in minutes.

Artificial intelligence plays a considerable role in Toggle3D.ai's effectiveness, both simplifying and speeding up every stage of the design process. Crucially, it's able to do this at nearly any scale, taking in CAD files of up to 1,000 MB and reducing their size by up to 95 percent as they're converted to web-friendly 3D models. In this way, the company truly closes the gap between engineering, art and design — and provides a compelling option for organizations that want to create 3D models without the investment that typically entails.

Company Highlights

  • CAD files are ubiquitous in multiple industries, including manufacturing, game development and graphic design.
  • The CGI market is currently worth $160 billion and expected to continue to grow.
  • A subsidiary of Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2), Toggle3D.ai is a Canadian artificial intelligence company dedicated to the development of a platform that seamlessly converts CAD files to 3D models.
  • Initially, the company plans to target direct-to-consumer (D2C) manufacturers, which use CAD files to produce consumer products. Toggle3D.ai will allow these companies to create photorealistic 3D models from its engineering files.
  • Because so few companies possess the expertise to develop such a complex platform, Toggle3D.ai has the potential to become the dominant supplier of 3D models for both the product design and the industrial design space.
  • Toggle3D.ai's overall roadmap is highly product-driven, with plans to release new features weekly and upgrade the platform's AI monthly.
  • Company leadership is actively collaborating with other companies in the generative AI sector, and in talks with several major tech companies, which have expressed interest in signing a multi-year deal, according to the company’s CEO Evan Gappelberg.

How to Invest in AI in Australia

The modern world relies heavily on technology, with different tools used to process data, spread knowledge and help make decisions. In recent years, artificial intelligence (AI) has emerged as a major driving force in many of these areas.

AI includes a vast array of technologies, processes and applications — many of which impact the commercial world. As a prime catalyst for innovation and human-computer interaction, AI presents numerous opportunities for forward-thinking companies and investors who want to get involved in this fast-growing market. While increased transparency and governance are required to balance business values with ethical concerns, the future of AI is very much on the rise.

Case in point — the global AI market was worth US$119.78 billion in 2022, and it's expected to grow to US$1.59 trillion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent. This massive potential has left investors around the world wondering how to get exposure to AI, and Australians are no exception. The country is making moves in AI, and creating opportunities to jump in.

Toggle3D.ai Begins Trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TGGL)

Spin-out from parent Company Nextech3D.ai is now complete

Groundbreaking SaaS solution that utilizes generative AI to convert CAD files, apply 4K texturing & enables seamless publishing of high quality 3D models


Share Purchase Plan Raises Additional $0.55 Million

SensOre (ASX: S3N or the Company) aims to become the top performing global minerals targeting company through deployment of big data, artificial intelligence/machine learning technologies and geoscience expertise.

ai acronym with face superimposed

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest AI Companies in 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.

As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.

While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the latest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which recently invested US$10 billion in privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also released its own AI chat tool, Google Bard.

ai robot standing in front of a stock ticker chart and analyzing stocks

How Will AI Affect Investing?

The world of artificial intelligence (AI) has seen an unprecedented surge of interest in recent years.

With the rise of platforms like OpenAI's ChatGPT and other generative AI technologies, the possibilities seem endless. Investors are particularly curious about how AI can be leveraged to make better investment decisions and generate higher returns. In this article, we will explore the impact of AI on investing and examine its benefits, risks and potential future developments.

