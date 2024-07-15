Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Altech Batteries Ltd Update on CERENERGY ABS60 Battery-pack Prototypes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) (OTCMKTS:ALTHF) is pleased to provide an update on the production of its CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have now been fabricated, assembled and initialized at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf's pilot plant.

Highlights

- Prototype production is progressing well

- All CERENERGY(R) cells for the first 60 KWh Prototype completed

- Cell contacting system manufacturing finished and delivered

- Improved cell electrode design showing excellent results

- Cell quality tests by Fraunhofer delivering better than expected capacity

- Welding of cells to cell contacting system underway

- Completed modules will be mounted into ABS60 BatteryPack next week

To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

IMPROVED CELL ELECTRODE DESIGN

During the fabrication of the two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes, the Altech and Fraunhofer team made several design improvements to the cell's positive probe. These enhancements aimed to boost the cell's energy capacity and reduce the nickel content. The "V2" design of the positive probe allows for slightly faster charging and discharging while lowering the unit costs of the battery. Testing revealed that most cells had higher-than-expected energy capacities, an outstanding result that strongly supports the chosen electrode design. With all cells manufactured according to the series design and optimized processes, the best cells to date have been completed. The table below demonstrates that all the cells are meeting the expected specifications.

CELL CONTACTING SYSTEM COMPLETED

The Cell Contacting System (CCS) has undergone stringent testing and has now been completed and delivered by key supplier Hofer AG. The CCS was delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all parts of the modules will be collected to assemble each of the five modules. Each module contains 48 cells, that are currently being welded to the CCS by an external service provider.

After welding is completed, the ABS60 BatteryPack with its 60 kWh capacity can be completely assembled.

MODULE WELDING TRIALS

To guarantee the most time-efficient welding, a unique tool was designed and built at Xenon, which is responsible for welding and quality control across the 120 MWh battery plant. After completing the welding tool, it was shipped to an external laboratory, accompanied by a test module and several trial cells. The aim was to determine the best working parameters and to proof the handling of certain parts of the module.

The trials were successfully finished.

CELL MANUFACTURING PROGRESSING WELL

All 240 cells for the first ABS60 BatteryPack Prototype have been assembled and initialised at Fraunhofer IKTS, Hermsdorf. To validate a homogeneous cathode material distribution, all cells were cycled through several testing stations at Fraunhofer IKTS Hermsdorf and Arnstadt.

INTERIM CELL TESTING

At Fraunhofer IKTS in Hermsdorf, all cells were scanned using a unique X-ray microtomography device that enables the ability to look inside cells after they are hermetically closed. This is required to ensure the most homogeneous material distribution inside the cells as well as the best possible alignment of cell components e.g. electrode. The results have been excellent to date. Another quality assurance procedure involved cycling cells to ensure the electrical requirements and parameters are operating as designed.

MODULE WELDING AND BATTERYPACK ASSEMBLY

After every cell passed all quality checks, the modules containing the cells were shipped to the laboratory for welding onto the CCS. By using the predetermined parameters for welding, all modules have been successfully welded. After completion, the modules will be shipped to Fraunhofer IKTS, Dresden, where all five modules will then be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first Prototype will be completed.

This will enable testing and demonstration to potential customers, to prove individual use cases for each customer.

ABOUT THE ABS60 - BATTERYPACK

The 60kWh Altech Battery Pack consists of five 12kWh modules with 48 cells each, mounted on top of each other and sealed in a thermal isolated stainless steel hood housing. The Battery management system is mounted at the base. To maintain thermal self-sufficiency, an insulation hood was designed, where the required heat of the system can be maintained inside the BatteryPack as long as possible, although the outer surface only has ambient temperature. This was achieved by using vacuum insulation. The base of each module is designed to accommodate folklift transport for easy mounting into the GridPack.

Commenting on the progress, MD and CEO Iggy Tan stated "Altech's team in Germany, together with its joint venture partner Fraunhofer, and with the assistance of key suppliers, have made excellent progress on the fabrication of two 60kWh CERENERGY(R) ABS60 BatteryPack prototypes. All components for the first BatteryPack have now been fabricated. Altech is now completing the welding of the cells to the Cell Contacting System, after which the five completed battery modules will be delivered to Fraunhofer IKTS in Dresden, where all five modules will be mounted into the ABS60 BatteryPack and the first ABS60 Prototype will be completed. The BatteryPack will then be available for testing and demonstration to potential customers, thereby assisting Altech in securing offtake and finance for the 120MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant to be constructed on Altech's land in Germany".

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/O449B2I4



About Altech Batteries Ltd:

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.



Source:
Altech Batteries Ltd



Contact:
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Batteries Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechgroup.com

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

