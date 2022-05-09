Broad range RNA integrity and quality analysis kit for SCIEX capillary electrophoresis instruments launches at TIDES 2022 At TIDES 2022, SCIEX a global leader in life science analytical technologies, and a company of Danaher Corporation launches the RNA 9000 Purity & Integrity kit, for the BioPhase 8800 system and PA 800 Plus system. As genomic medicine takes center stage and the demand for RNA-based therapeutics ...

DHR