VIDEO — Rick Rule: Don't be Fooled by Gold's Pariah Status; Energy Opportunities Ranked
"Gold is (only) a pariah for 23 percent of the world's GDP, which is to say Americans," said veteran investor and speculator Rick Rule.
Rick Ruleyoutu.be
Gold is currently priced at around US$1,665 per ounce, well below its Q1 high point of more than US$2,000. But the yellow metal's performance in non-American currencies tells a different story.
Speaking to the Investing News Network, Rick Rule, proprietor at Rule Investment Media, said gold is in a bull market in every currency in the world except the US dollar, meaning most investors are seeing higher prices.
"Gold is (only) a pariah for 23 percent of the world's GDP, which is to say Americans," he said.
In his view, people in the US should be concerned about factors such as the aggregate national debt, negative real interest rates and the amount of government spending compared to government income.
"(If investors are concerned about these factors), then I think (they) need to be attracted to gold, and they need to be grateful that the price is low enough that it's affordable," Rule explained.
Looking over to energy, he shared his thoughts on the growing crisis in Europe, saying that North Americans should take it seriously, despite having better access to commodities and better energy infrastructure.
"We are truly blessed, but we are still pursuing political policies that are not in our own best interest, and we need to recognize that as there are more people on Earth, and as living standards rise, that we're going to compete with more and more societies — not just Europe — for natural resources," said Rule during the interview.
When asked to rank energy opportunities, he emphasized that it depends on the investor. For example, those interested in speculating should be looking at uranium, while those with less appetite for risk should stick with oil and gas. Meanwhile, those with a "sense of humor for political risk" may want to consider coal.
Watch the interview above for more from Rule on gold and energy. You can also click here to read our recap of the New Orleans Investment Conference and here for our full event playlist on YouTube.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
MARKETS
COMMODITIES
|Commodities
|Gold
|1664.56
|+12.02
|Silver
|19.55
|+0.24
|Copper
|3.54
|-0.01
|Palladium
|1965.71
|+41.98
|Platinum
|953.64
|+37.64
|Oil
|88.26
|+0.35
|Heating Oil
|3.71
|+0.03
|Natural Gas
|5.70
|+0.10
DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS
BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR
- Agriculture Investing
- Phosphate Investing
- Potash Investing
- Base Metals Investing
- Copper Investing
- Iron Investing
- Lead Investing
- Nickel Investing
- Zinc Investing
- Battery Metals Investing
- Cobalt Investing
- Graphite Investing
- Lithium Investing
- Manganese Investing
- Vanadium Investing
- Critical Metals Investing
- Magnesium Investing
- Rare Earth Investing
- Scandium Investing
- Tantalum Investing
- Tellurium Investing
- Tungsten Investing
- Energy Investing
- Oil and Gas Investing
- Uranium Investing
- Gem Investing
- Diamond Investing
- Industrial Metals Investing
- Aluminum Investing
- Chromium Investing
- Coal Investing
- Molybdenum Investing
- Tin Investing
- Precious Metals Investing
- Gold Investing
- Palladium Investing
- Platinum Investing
- Silver Investing
- 3D Printing Investing
- Bitcoin Investing
- Blockchain Investing
- Cleantech Investing
- Cloud Investing
- Cryptocurrencies
- Data Investing
- Emerging Tech Investing
- Artificial Intelligence Investing
- Mobile Investing
- Robotics Investing
- Fintech Investing
- Gaming Investing
- Esports Investing
- Nanoscience Investing
- Graphene Investing
- Nanotech Investing
- Security Investing
Featured Gold Investing Stocks
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.