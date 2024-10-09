Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Elevate Uranium (ASX:EL8)

Resource Upgrade Marks New Phase of Growth for Koppies Uranium Project

Elevate Uranium Limited (“Elevate Uranium”, or the “Company”) (ASX:EL8) (OTC:ELVUF) is pleased to announce an upgrade of the Koppies Deposit JORC Mineral Resource Estimate (“MRE”) from Inferred to the Indicated status, with 78% of the resource now in the Indicated category. The Koppies deposit is part of the Koppies Uranium Project and is wholly owned by Elevate Uranium.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS
  • Koppies Uranium Project Mineral Resource base increased to 66.1 Mlb U3O8.
  • 78% of the Koppies Resource is now in the Indicated category.
  • Maiden Inferred Mineral Resource for the Hirabeb Deposit of 10.2 Mlb U3O8.
  • Hirabeb has significant upside potential with the mineralisation open in multiple directions.
  • Total Namibian Mineral Resource increased to 112.1 Mlb U3O8 and global resource increased to 160.5 Mlb U3O8.
  • Metallurgical bench-scale testwork on Koppies bulk samples using U-pgradeTMprocess is underway.
  • Results of the bench-scale testwork will inform further technical studies and subsequently a Koppies U-pgradeTMdemonstration plant.

In conjunction with the Koppies resource upgrade the Company is also pleased to announce a 10.2 Mlb U3O8 maiden MRE at the Hirabeb deposit which is located south of the Koppies Resource. This maiden resource increases the Koppies Uranium Project resource to 66.1 Mlb U3O8, and brings the total Namibian resource base to 112.1 Mlb U3O8 and the Company’s global resource base to 160.5 Mlb U3O8.

Elevate Uranium’s Managing Director, Murray Hill, commented:

“The Koppies Uranium Project continues to mature with 78% of the Koppies Resource upgraded to JORC Indicated category. This is an important step in derisking the project, along with undertaking an U-pgradeTMmetallurgical testwork program on mineralised samples from the resource. Results from the testwork program, which is in progress, will inform further technical studies and subsequent construction and operation of an U-pgradeTMdemonstration plant at Koppies to confirm the potential value of the process at scale. The total Koppies Project Mineral Resource is now 66 Mlb U3O8.

We have also estimated a maiden resource at the nearby Hirabeb deposit, which added another 10.2

Mlb U3O8 to the Koppies Project. The success at Hirabeb highlights the project area’s potential as we continue to explore the ground and target further expansion of the resource base.

The Company continues substantial exploration drilling programs at Hirabeb and several other projects. The geological knowledge gained at Koppies and, in particular, the understanding that uranium mineralisation extends into weathered basement adjacent to the paleochannels, means that we consider

it likely that we will encounter previously unidentified mineralisation in areas where historical exploration has occurred or indeed, where drilling has not been carried out because targeting has been based on alternate geological models. This knowledge drives us to explore in the likelihood of identifying additional uranium mineralisation.

Our Namibian Mineral Resource has increased to 112.1 Mlb U3O8 while the global Mineral Resource has increased to 160.5 Mlb U3O8.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Elevate Uranium, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Renforth’s Parbec Surface Program Concluded, Succesfully Intersects Mineralized Lenses

Renforth Resources (CSE:RFR) (OTC:RFHRF) (“Renforth” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that field exploration at Parbec for May/June 2019 has concluded with the successful intersection of, amongst other positive developments, quartz veins on surface as projected from drillholes intersecting gold south of the Cadillac Break associated with a diorite splay, previously disclosed drill results which were projected to surface as seen below included 5.55 g/t Au over 0.5m in Renforth’s PAR-18-86 and in the earlier PAR-08-03 drilled by Globex 2.35 g/t Au over 3.3m.

This program has demonstrated that Parbec, has significant structural complexity, known in some areas to be associated with gold, in other newly exposed areas assays are pending. The program targeted 4 areas of interest, namely (1) the “Diorite Nose” in the NW, where the Diorite Splay and Cadillac Break interact and prior trenching discovered gold, an area (2) south of this, over the Pontiac Sediments and Diorite Splays, an area where prior drill holes intersected gold at depth, (3) the examination of known outcrop in an undrilled area of the Cadillac Break and (4) target gold bearing 2018 grab samples in an undrilled area near the ramp face.

Boss Energy (ASX:BOE)

Official Opening of Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Boss Energy Limited (ASX: BOE|OTCQX: BQSSF) is pleased to announce that its 30 per cent-owned Alta Mesa ISR Uranium Project in South Texas has been officially opened.

Global Atomic Announces Public Offering Increased to C$35 Million

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 5, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Global Atomic Announces Pricing of C$25 Million Public Offering of Units

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 5, 2023 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated November 21, 2023

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Foremost Clean Energy Completes First Phase of Option Agreement with Denison Mines for Interest in 10 Uranium Properties in the Athabasca Basin

Denison becomes Foremost's largest shareholder at 19.95%

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. ( NASDAQ: FMST ) ( CSE: FAT ) (" Foremost Clean Energy ", " Foremost " or the " Company "), an emerging North American uranium and lithium exploration company, is pleased to announce today that, further to its announcement of September 23, 2024, it has now completed Phase One of its transaction (the " Transaction ") with Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison "), acquiring 20% of Denison's interest (the " Phase One Interest ") in 10 uranium exploration properties covering over 330,000 acres in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan (the " Exploration Properties "). In addition to other considerations, Denison was issued from treasury 1,369,810 common shares in the capital of Foremost (the " Common Shares ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Denison Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.

Denison 70 Logo (CNW Group/Denison Mines Corp.)

Denison Mines Corp. (" Denison " or the " Company ") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) announces that it has filed an early warning report, under National Instrument 62-103, in respect of its holdings in Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (" Foremost ") (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT).  On October 4, 2024 Denison acquired an aggregate of 1,369,810 common shares of Foremost (the " Foremost Shares ") pursuant to the option agreement dated September 23, 2024 (the " Option Agreement "), as consideration for Foremost's acquisition of an initial 20% of Denison's interest in 10 uranium exploration properties (the " Share Issuance "). View PDF version

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

