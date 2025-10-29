Resilience Announces Long-Term Financing of up to $825 Million to Accelerate CDMO Strategy

New Capital from Oak Hill Advisors to Drive Investment in Go-Forward Manufacturing Operations

National Resilience ("Resilience"), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced long-term debt financing of up to $825 million from Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA") to strengthen its balance sheet and fuel its growth plans. This new capital will enable Resilience to accelerate its CDMO business strategy and invest in its go-forward manufacturing operations anchored in Cincinnati and Toronto.

This financing underscores Resilience's critical role as a CDMO manufacturing sterile drugs at scale and on shore. OHA brings more than three decades of investment experience and a proven track record of supporting growth in the life sciences sector. Resilience remains focused on high-growth segments in the biopharmaceutical market to advance cell-based medicines, primarily biologics, and aseptic drug product operations. The company is in the process of expanding its Cincinnati facility into one of the largest, most advanced sterile injectable and device assembly and packaging operations in North America.

William S. Marth, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resilience, said, "This financing is a pivotal step forward for our enterprise and positions us well to advance our ongoing transformation efforts backed by favorable industry tailwinds in the CDMO sector. This new capital will support the continued buildout of our core manufacturing operations and enable us to serve our customers with stability and excellence into the future, particularly at a time when pharmaceutical onshoring is a national priority. Partnering with OHA and our supportive long-time shareholders, we are confident that Resilience now has the right focus, footprint and financial profile to capitalize on the exciting strategic growth opportunities ahead."

"We believe Resilience is uniquely positioned to scale its advanced manufacturing capabilities and meet the increasing demand for complex medicines," said Joe Goldschmid, Managing Director at OHA. "Our investment reflects conviction in the company's leadership team, strategic positioning and ability to generate long-term value in a sector undergoing rapid transformation. We look forward to supporting Resilience as it expands its footprint and strengthens its role in the global biomanufacturing ecosystem."

The financing includes a $600 million first lien commitment from OHA. The initial tranche of $525 million is expected to be funded later in the fourth quarter, with the remainder of the financing in subsequent years as needed. Financing is subject to satisfaction of customary conditions.

In addition to obtaining the new term loan, Resilience has successfully resolved the lease obligations related to its underutilized sites, further optimizing its balance sheet.

Jefferies LLC is serving as financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel to Resilience on the financing transaction.

About Resilience

Resilience is a North American contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on delivering high-quality, scalable manufacturing solutions for advanced therapies. With capabilities spanning biologics drug substance, cell-based therapies, and aseptic drug product manufacturing for both small and large molecules, Resilience partners with leading biopharma companies to bring complex medicines to market faster and more reliably. The company is building a streamlined, high-performance network designed to meet the evolving needs of clinical and commercial-stage innovators. For more information, visit https://resilience.com/ and follow us on social media: Resilience on LinkedIn .

About Oak Hill Advisors

Oak Hill Advisors (OHA) is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $98 billion in assets under management (AUM) across credit strategies, including private credit, distressed and special situation investments, high yield bonds, leveraged loans and collateralized loan obligations as of June 30, 2025. Additional information on OHA's AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website. OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners allows for the provision of customized credit solutions across market cycles.

With over 420 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com .

Media Contacts

For Resilience:

Kekst CNC
ResilienceMedia@kekstcnc.com

Catherine Hanley
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Resilience
catherine.hanley@resilience.com

For OHA:

Natalie Harvard
Head of Investor Relations & Partner
(212) 326-1505
nharvard@oakhilladvisors.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

T. Rowe PriceTROWNASDAQ:TROWFintech Investing
TROW
The Conversation (0)
AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America C-Suite TMT Conference on June 11

Tune in for fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at the Bank of America Conference, scheduled to begin at 8:05 a.m. ET . Webcast available live and for replay. Key Takeaways : AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Pascal Desroches at Bank of America Conference Webcast will be available live and for... Keep Reading...
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in... Keep Reading...
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results. Key Takeaways: AT&T will release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 24 AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results AT&T ( NYSE:T ) will release its... Keep Reading...
John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

John Stankey to Update Shareholders at the 52nd Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on May 21

Tune in at 8:10 a.m. ET on May 21 for a fireside chat with AT&T's chief executive officer, where he will cover recent progress on the company's multiyear growth strategy. Key Takeaways: AT&T continues to make progress on its sustainable, long-term growth strategy and remains on track to meet all... Keep Reading...
DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

DATA BREACH: AT&T Customers May Be Entitled to Compensation

AT&T Inc. have disclosed a data breach affecting personal information of AT&T customers. Stating that the breach, affecting approximately 7.6 million current AT&T account holders and 65.4 million former account holders, exposed sensitive details including full names, email addresses, phone... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...
Man holding iPad with fintech imagery above.

Top 5 NASDAQ Fintech Stocks (Updated January 2025)

Fintech, or financial technology, has become an integral part of everyday life, and many US fintech stocks are seeing success.Firms like Boston Consulting Group and Silicon Valley Bank are projecting growth in the market, and since the fintech umbrella covers such a wide range of companies,... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Osisko Intersects 592 Metres Averaging 0.33% Cu at Gaspé

Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Group Eleven Resources Corp. to Attend the 51st Annual New Orleans Investment Conference

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Intersects 592 Metres Averaging 0.33% Cu at Gaspé

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities Report

Base Metals Investing

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Battery Metals Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

gold investing

5m @ 13.1g/t Gold Intersected within 20m Mineralised Zone in First Drill Hole to Test New Target at Titan East

Base Metals Investing

$2.48M Capital Raise to Accelerate Drilling at Mt Solitary