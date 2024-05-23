Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

John Feneck: Gold, Silver, Copper, Uranium — 10 Stocks I'm Watching Now

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 5 ASX Technology Stocks

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Aston Bay and American West Metals Announce Thick New Copper Zones Discovered in Drilling at the Storm Copper Project, Canada

RETRANSMISSION: World Copper Provides Corporate Update

Prospect Ridge Resources Discovers New High-Grade Showings on the Holy Grail Property West of the Copper Ridge Zone

A$14 Million Capital Raise for Continued Ongoing Development of HMW Phase 1

Impact funded to complete Pre-Feasibility Study at the Lake Hope High Purity Alumina Project, WA

Fortune Minerals Announces Government of Canada Funding for the NICO Critical Minerals Project

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fortune Minerals

FT:CA

Brightstar Resources

BTR:AU

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

The Beginner's Guide to Investing in Oil & Gas

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Corporate Employers Accused of Increasing Risk Of Pension Shortfalls in Violation of Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974

Lawsuits have been filed alleging that a number of large corporate employers have offloaded billions of dollars in pension obligations to Athene Annuity and Life Company andor Athene Annuity & Life Assurance Company of New York, subsidiaries of Athene Holding Ltd. (collectively, "Athene") in violation of ERISA. In addition to AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), and Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA), against which lawsuits have already been filed, according to SEC filings andor Athene's public statements, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY), Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE: AWI), ATI, Inc. (NYSE: ATI), Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY), and General Electric (NYSE: GE) have offloaded pension obligations to Athene.

As these lawsuits allege, ERISA imposes strict fiduciary standards of conduct on employee pension plans, requiring fiduciaries to act with both prudence and loyalty and solely in the interest of employees who participate in the plan. The lawsuits allege breach of those duties to the detriment of some plan participants and beneficiaries, many of whom are former employees, by entering into transactions with Athene that removed those plan participants and beneficiaries from their employer's defined-benefit pension plans. The lawsuits allege that because of the transactions, plan participants and beneficiaries no longer enjoy certain benefits, including protection provided by the federally chartered Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation. According to the lawsuits, the transactions have also harmed plan participants and beneficiaries by degrading the value of their pension benefits because of Athene's investment strategies that the lawsuits allege to be risky. The lawsuits also allege that the companies profited from their decision to offload pension obligations to Athene.

If you are a former employee of any of the corporate employers mentioned in this release and have questions about your rights as they relate to the offloading of pension obligations, please email Charles Piven at piven@browerpiven.com (referencing ERISA in the subject line) for more information.

CONTACT:
Brower Piven, A Professional Corporation
Charles J. Piven, Esq.
3704 North Charles Street
Baltimore, MD 21218
piven@browerpiven.com


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

AT&T Inc.TNYSE:T
T
The Conversation (0)
Manuka Resources (ASX:MKR)

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects


Keep reading...Show less
AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results.

Key Takeaways:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Antler Gold Inc. (TSXV: ANTL) ("Antler" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Antler Gold Namibia (Pty) Ltd ("Antler Nam"), has signed a binding Letter Of Intent ("LOI") with Fortress Asset Management LLC ("Fortress" or the "Optionee"), an arms-length private company. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the right to acquire up to 100% interest in the Company's Erongo Central Gold Project (the "Project") over a three-year period for total consideration of US$ 5.5 million and incurring US$ 6.0 million of exploration expenditures and issuing Antler a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") across the entire Project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Provides Update on Sale of Kingsway Project

Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V:LAB | OTCQX:NKOSF | FNR:2N6) (" LabGold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated April 22, 2024, the Company is providing an update on the sale of the Kingsway Project as required by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV "). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement with New Found Gold Corp. (" NFG "), NFG will acquire a 100% interest in the Kingsway Project, including all property and mining rights associated with the property, (the " Transaction ") in exchange for $20,000,000 CAD (the " Purchase Price ") payable and satisfied by the delivery to LabGold of such number of NFG Common Shares (the " Consideration Shares ") determined by dividing the Purchase Price by the closing price of the NFG Common Shares on the last trading day prior to the closing of the Transaction. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a resale restriction of four months and one day from the closing of the Transaction.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Reports on First Quarter Results

Plato Gold Corp. (TSX-V: PGC ) (OTCQB: NIOVF ) (Frankfurt: 4Y7 or WKN: A0M2QX ) (" Plato " or the " Company ") an exploration company with a portfolio of properties in Northern Ontario and Santa Cruz, Argentina is pleased to report the three months financial results for fiscal 2024 and 2023, as summarized below:

Three Months Ended
(Unaudited)
March 31, March 31,
2024 2023
Income $ 513 $ 520
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss $ 52,664 $ 48,905
Loss per common share - basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.00
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 228,632,750 228,332,384

For full details, please visit us at www.platogold.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Manuka Resources: Near-term Production from Gold and Silver Cobar Basin Projects

AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

Antler Gold Announces Option Agreement for the Erongo Gold Project in Namibia

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Galloper Gold Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Emerging Tech Investing

E-Power Resources Inc to Participate in THE Mining Investment Event of the North, Canada's Only Tier I Global Mining Investment Conference

Base Metals Investing

Astria Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology Congress

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Amends Hook-Carter Uranium Project Joint Venture Agreement with Denison Mines - Exploration Planned for 2024

Precious Metals Investing

RUA GOLD Commences Exploration Program at the Glamorgan Project on the North Island of New Zealand.

Gold Investing

Thick Gold Intercepts from Initial Drilling at Wessex Near Anglo Saxon Gold Mine

×