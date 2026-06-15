Goundafa Historic Mine Site Spring Work Program Completed

(TheNewswire)
June 15th, 2026 TheNewswire - Muskoka Ontario Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to update shareholders on the historic polymetallic Copper-Zinc-Lead-Silver-Gold Mine, known as the Goundafa Mine, which has a fully permitted Mining License. Steadright holds a Binding MOU on the site with $7.5 million USD remaining to purchase the shares of Ste Commerciale et Minière du Sahara(CMS) over the next 2.5 years. Steadright can accelerate payments through cash or common shares.
In April 2026 Steadright engaged Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom"), a global leader in integrated geoscience solutions, to support the rapid advancement of its diversified portfolio of high-potential critical mineral projects in Morocco. Axiom have recently been on site at the Goundafa Historic Minesite, after an unusual harsh winter.
Axiom has compiled and created a database of information from the Goundafa and was on site in May 2026 to geo-locate tailing piles as part of a contract signed for the sale of historic ‘Mineralized Stockpile' with MoResCo Sarl for purchase of up to 14,400 metric tons. (See Press Release Dated: December 16th, 2025.) Samples were taken from shallow pits or sorted Mineralized piles. Photos were taken of each site, and samples and observations were recorded into the ESRI FieldMaps app (See Field Map May 2026 below). Samples were then sealed in bags along with a sample tag, and were in the custody of the authors through to delivery to Afrilab in Marrackech. Morocco.
Geochemical Analyses
All samples were prepared and analysed by African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (AfriLab), an ISO 9001-certified laboratory (Certificate No. MA20/819942595). Samples were crushed and pulverised to a nominal 85% passing 75 microns using standard mechanical preparation procedures (PRE.MO/ANA/015). Gold was analysed by Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry finish (FA-AAS) on a 50-gram charge (PRE.MO/ANA/001). Multi-element geochemistry was determined by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) spectrometry following four-acid (HF-HNO₃-HClO₄-HCl) near-total digestion (PRE.MO/ANA/036). Follow-up on sampling to be reported.
Discussion
The site visit has helped a great deal to better understand the property for Axiom, with respect to the available reports. The state of the digital database continues to improve, even after the site visit, with additional digitisation of historical samples helping to visualise previous work and potential across the entire site.
Field Map Mineralized Tailing Piles Sampled at the Goundafa Mine Site May 2026
Sample Site 1, May 2026 picture
Goundafa Mine Site (Press Release Dated: December 16th, 2025)
"The Goundafa Mine was developed and mined by La Société des Mines de Goundafa (SMG) from the 1926 until 1956.Operations ceased due to political changes following Moroccan independence. A number of historical professional reports are available on the Goundafa Property. In 1928, two thousand tons with an average grade of 22.13% Zinc and 11.31% Lead were produced. In the 1985 report, "Rapport sur les travaux souterrains et la cartographieminiere de la concession de Goundafa" from the Bureau de Rescherches et de Participations Minières (BRPM), Morocco's former national mining agency, now ONHYM, indicated Silver (Ag) grades of up to 400g/t from concentrate. As mining pursued deeper, increasing chalcopyrite and Gold (Au) content were observed. In total, historical production of 320k tons of material was reportedly extracted until 1956.
A 2022 geological report (non-NI 43-101 compliant), "Rapport Technique et Financier sur la Concession Minière de Goundafa – Commune d'Ijoukak, Province d'El Haouz, Maroc", authored by Omar Guillou and prepared for CMS, the concession holder identified 6.62 Mt located above -300L and adjacent to old workings, but excludes exploration potential that is open along the strike and down dip of -300 L. The 2022 CMS report states: The historic "estimate is limited to the 600 vertical meters through accessible workings; are within a vertical interval of approximately 600 meters, between the surface and the deepest accessible workings". However, the non-compliant tonnage estimate does not include "deeper speculative extensions", and that "it could extend an additional 800 meters vertically, reaching depths of 1,400 meters below surface". In addition, "the lateral extensions of Veins IV, V and Vi have been identified at surface through trenching and geological surveys. These extensions show structural continuity with the veins exploited at depth, but their potential remains to be confirmed by drilling. They are NOT INCLUDED in the main volumetric estimate of 6,620,000 Mt,although the project warrants drill testing to evaluate geological continuity and to collect data for potential future resource estimation.Existing adits, including mine workings, are available at the historic operations allowing easy access to the former mine.
The Goundafa Project is an early-stage polymetallic exploration project located in Morocco's High Atlas Mountains — a region with a long mining history and favorable geology. The project is centered on a series of steeply dipping mineralized veins containing Lead, Zinc, Copper, Gold and Silver. These veins are exposed at surface and have seen limited artisanal mining since the French left, providing a strong foundation for modern exploration.
While the 2022 report for the CMS estimate does not meet the requirements of NI 43-101 and is not a formal mineral resource, it reflects the potential scale of the system with the convergence of multiple mineralized veins
Figure 11: Schematic of the Exploitation of the
Goundafa Deposit (Scale 1:2000)
The 2022 technical report was compiled and authored by Mr. Omar Guillou, who led the integration of historical data, field observations, and sampling results into a cohesive evaluation of the concession's potential. Dr. Abdelaziz El Hadi, a senior structural geologist and academic researcher with over three decades of experience in Moroccan mineral systems, contributed to the geological interpretation and structural modeling. His work focused on vein geometry, structural stacking, and volumetric projections that informed the historical estimate. See Table 1 (Tableau 3) Historical Estimation of Insitu Tonnage by Vein (title modified) from the 2022 report and Table 2: Reconstructed Tons and Grade by Vein.
Follow up work on the Goundafa will continue as Steadright is committed to ensuring that a proper exploration is competed at the Goundafa Mine Site and looks forward to sharing further information as it pertains to the Mine Site and its potential."
Steadright CEO, Matt Lewis, states, "The Moroccan teams are pressing hard to fulfill Steadright's potential. I am very happy about the progress on the Goundafa, especially as it relates to the historic stockpiles we are contracted to sell.
We are looking over Axiom's work at the Goundafa and will report back to the market shortly.
Morocco is an incredible country and we are very grateful for the opportunities afforded us by them."
ABOUT Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019. Steadright has been focused in 2025 on finding exploration and historical mining projects that can be brought into production within the Moroccan critical mineral space. Steadright currently has exposure through a Moroccan entity known as NSM Capital Sarl, with over 192 sq KMs of mineral exploration claims called the TitanBeach Titanium Project, along with the Copper Valey Project. Steadright has also has a binding MOU for the historic Goundafa Mine within the Kingdom of Morocco.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
For further information, please contact:
Matt Lewis
CEO & Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquires@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Steadright to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: there is no certainty that the ongoing programs will result in significant or successful exploration and development of Steadright's properties; uncertainty as to the actual results of exploration and development or operational activities; uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing on acceptable terms; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; capital market conditions and market prices for securities, junior market securities and mining exploration company securities; commodity prices; the actual results of current exploration and development or operational activities; competition; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents and other risks inherent in the mining industry; lack of insurance; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental legislation or income tax legislation, affecting Steadright; conclusions of economic evaluations; and lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, unless an exemption from such registration is available.
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