AT&T to Release Second-Quarter 2024 Earnings July 24

We will release our second-quarter 2024 results on Wednesday, July 24 and webcast a conference call to discuss results.

Key Takeaways:

  • AT&T will release its second-quarter 2024 results on July 24
  • AT&T will webcast a conference call to discuss results

AT&T ( NYSE:T ) will release its second-quarter 2024 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 . The company's earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations .

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available at AT&T Investor Relations , and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ), please visit us at about.att.com . Investors can learn more at investors.att.com .

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Communications)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-to-release-second-quarter-2024-earnings-july-24-302153752.html

SOURCE AT&T

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2024/23/c5698.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

AT&T Inc.TNYSE:T
T
×