Precious Metals Investing News
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Pitarrilla project (" Pitarrilla ") in Durango State, Mexico by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of SSR Durango, S.A. de C.V. (the " Transaction ") from SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQTSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (" SSR Mining ") for total consideration of $70 million and a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty (" NSR Royalty "). All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars (US$). Read More >>

Silver Dollar Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico

The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that exploration drilling has recommenced at the La Joya silver property (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico (See Figure 1).

Endeavour Silver to Acquire the Pitarrilla Project, One of the World's Largest Undeveloped Silver Projects¹, Leveraging Regional Platform and Operating Expertise in Mexico

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Pitarrilla project (" Pitarrilla ") in Durango State, Mexico by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of SSR Durango, S.A. de C.V. (the " Transaction ") from SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQTSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (" SSR Mining ") for total consideration of $70 million and a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty (" NSR Royalty "). All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars (US$).

Pitarrilla is a large undeveloped silver, lead, and zinc project located 160 kilometres north of Durango City, in northern Mexico. The Pitarrilla property consists of 4,950 hectares across five concessions and has significant infrastructure in place with direct access to utilities. SSR Mining filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pitarrilla Project" dated December 14, 2012 (the " 2012 Technical Report "). The 2012 Technical Report provided a feasibility study outlining a large, mainly open-pit operation and a mineral resource estimate, which has since been updated by SSR Mining for its Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the " SSR Mining 2020 AIF ") (together, the "Historical Estimate" ) 2 .

SILVERCORP INTERSECTS 1.64 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 24.66 GRAMS PER TONNE GOLD, 56 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER, 3.28% LEAD, AND 2.12% ZINC FROM VEIN H16 AT THE HPG MINE

Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the HPG mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the HPG mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province China .

Nevada Silver

Nevada Silver Corporation Hits 3470g/t Silver in Drilling at Its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA

Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA

NSC has received analytical results from five additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-17, CC21-02, CC21-03, CC21-13, and CC21-14) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights include:

Medicine Springs Project - Jasperoid Sampling Results

Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from a jasperoid rock sampling program completed at the Medicine Springs Silver project that NLR is exploring in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp

Result Highlights

Endeavour Silver Ends the Year on a Strong Note; FY2021 Annual Production Surpasses Upper End of Guidance

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report full year 2021 production of 4,870,787 silver ounces (oz) and 42,262 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 8.3 million oz. Fourth quarter production was 1,443,564 silver oz and 9,446 gold oz, for silver equivalent production of 2.2 million oz AgEq.

The Company's 2021 full year production exceeded the upper range of its guidance of between 7.7 million oz and 8.0 million oz AgEq (revised upward in October) due to continuing strong performance at Guanacevi with higher grades and tonnage milled. Annual silver production exceeded guidance by 3% while gold production was in line with the upper range of guidance.

