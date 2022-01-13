Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Pitarrilla project (" Pitarrilla ") in Durango State, Mexico by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of SSR Durango, S.A. de C.V. (the " Transaction ") from SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQTSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (" SSR Mining ") for total consideration of $70 million and a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty (" NSR Royalty "). All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars (US$). Read More >>
Silver Dollar Resumes Exploration Drilling at the La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico
The Company is fully funded for 2022 exploration
Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to report that exploration drilling has recommenced at the La Joya silver property (the "Property") located in the state of Durango, Mexico (See Figure 1).
The initial drilling program is focused on the Noria portion of the Property with an emphasis on target development and testing for possible structural extensions of known mineralized zones identified in historical drilling. A total of 1,134 metres of core drilling was completed over five holes before the Christmas break (See news release of December 22, 2022) and sample results from those holes will be reported as they are received.
Figure 1: Click on the image above to view a two-minute video introducing the La Joya Project
If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://vimeo.com/497779460
Image Source: https://silverdollarresources.com/images/LaJoya/LaJoya-3.jpg
The first two drill holes of 2022 are planned at the Coloradito area of the Property to test for deeper occurrences of silver-copper-gold mineralization, which might be coincident with a currently untested induced polarization (IP) chargeability high in the northern regions of the zone. These holes will also test the continued near-surface tungsten and molybdenum potential of the Coloradito area.
"Notably, one of the highest-grade samples taken to date from the La Joya property is a surface sample from the Coloradito area that returned 5,318.8 grams per tonne (g/t) silver, 54.7 g/t gold, and 6.3% lead over 2 metres. This historic sample was collected in 1999 by the Boliden/Luismin joint venture (SilverCrest Mines Inc. news release of February 16, 2012)," said Mike Romanik, president of Silver Dollar. "While surface samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralization hosted on the property, we are nevertheless excited to be drill testing the discovery potential of this underexplored area of the Property."
Mike Kilbourne, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.
About the La Joya Property
The La Joya Property is situated approximately 75 kilometres directly southeast of the state capital city of Durango in a prolific mineralized region with past-producing and operating mines including Grupo Mexico's San Martin Mine, Industrias Penoles's Sabinas Mine, Pan American Silver's La Colorada Mine, and First Majestic's La Parrilla and Del Toro Silver Mines. Access and infrastructure near the property are considered excellent with a highway and power lines nearby.
About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that completed its initial public offering in May 2020 and is fully funded for 2022 with approximately $9 million in the treasury. The Company's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in the state of Durango, Mexico; and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potentially accretive acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally.
For additional information, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter by clicking here.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Signed "Michael Romanik"
Michael Romanik,
President, CEO & Director
Silver Dollar Resources Inc.
Direct line: (204) 724-0613
Email: mike@silverdollarresources.com
179 - 2945 Jacklin Road, Suite 416
Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9
Forward-Looking Statements:
This news release may contain "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/110005
Endeavour Silver to Acquire the Pitarrilla Project, One of the World's Largest Undeveloped Silver Projects¹, Leveraging Regional Platform and Operating Expertise in Mexico
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) has entered into a definitive agreement to purchase the Pitarrilla project (" Pitarrilla ") in Durango State, Mexico by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares of SSR Durango, S.A. de C.V. (the " Transaction ") from SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQTSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (" SSR Mining ") for total consideration of $70 million and a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty (" NSR Royalty "). All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars (US$).
Pitarrilla is a large undeveloped silver, lead, and zinc project located 160 kilometres north of Durango City, in northern Mexico. The Pitarrilla property consists of 4,950 hectares across five concessions and has significant infrastructure in place with direct access to utilities. SSR Mining filed a technical report prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Pitarrilla Project" dated December 14, 2012 (the " 2012 Technical Report "). The 2012 Technical Report provided a feasibility study outlining a large, mainly open-pit operation and a mineral resource estimate, which has since been updated by SSR Mining for its Annual Information Form for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 (the " SSR Mining 2020 AIF ") (together, the "Historical Estimate" ) 2 .
"The acquisition of Pitarrilla, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver projects 1 , accelerates our vision to become a premier senior silver producer," said Dan Dickson, Endeavour's Chief Executive Officer. "We now have a tremendous growth pipeline, which in addition to Pitarrilla includes the Terronera and Parral projects, in a country where we have extensive experience and expertise. While Terronera is the next project to be developed, we anticipate that Pitarrilla will be a significant asset in our portfolio and may take priority over the advancement of Parral. We will be in a position to make such a decision once we complete further drilling and analyze the economics of various scales and options for production."
Total Consideration
Total consideration payable on closing of the Transaction is $70 million, consisting of $35 million in Endeavour shares and a further $35 million in cash or in Endeavour shares at the election of SSR Mining and agreed to by Endeavour. The number of Endeavour shares to be issued will be based on a deemed price of $4.0805 per share, being the volume weighted average price of Endeavour's common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (" NYSE ") for the 10 business days immediately preceding the date of signing the definitive agreement. The shares will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of closing.
SSR Mining will retain a 1.25% NSR Royalty on Pitarrilla. Endeavour will have matching rights to purchase the NSR Royalty in the event SSR Mining proposes to sell it.
Any cash component will be satisfied with cash on hand. As at September 30, 2021, Endeavour had $101 million in cash and cash equivalents and $129 million in working capital.
Strategic Rationale for Acquisition
- Acquiring One of the World's Largest Undeveloped Silver Projects
- As outlined in the 2012 Technical Report and updated in the SSR Mining 2020 AIF, Pitarrilla has the following mineral resource estimate which Endeavour is treating as a Historical Estimate 3 :
- a measured & indicated mineral resource (open-pit and underground) of 525.27 million ounces (oz) silver (Ag) in 164.79 million tonnes grading 99.1 grams per tonne (gpt) Ag.
- an open-pit inferred mineral resource of 21.21 million oz Ag in 8.52 million tonnes at an average grade of 77.4 gpt and underground inferred mineral resource of 5.46 million oz Ag in 1.23 million tonnes at a grade of 138.1 gpt.
- By way of comparison, Endeavour Silver has the following mineral reserve and resource estimates 4 as outlined in its Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2020:
- a proven and probable mineral reserve of 86.3 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) from 6.99 million tonnes at 380 gpt AgEq.
- a measured & indicated mineral resource of 43.7 million oz AgEq in 4.40 million tonnes at an average grade of 309 gpt AgEq.
- an inferred mineral resource of 87.13 million oz AgEq in 8.04 million tonnes at an average grade of 337 gpt AgEq.
- As outlined in the 2012 Technical Report and updated in the SSR Mining 2020 AIF, Pitarrilla has the following mineral resource estimate which Endeavour is treating as a Historical Estimate 3 :
- Pitarrilla Leverages Endeavour's Platform and Experience in Mining-Friendly Mexico
- Acquisition is an excellent fit for Endeavour's experienced regional team, which has a successful development, exploration and underground mining track record.
- Accretive Acquisition at an Attractive Valuation
- Once a current resource is defined, Pitarrilla is expected to be substantially accretive on a silver equivalent resource per share metric -- anticipate announcing a current resource in 2022.
- Endeavour expects to maintain significant silver exposure, silver beta and trading multiples.
- Pitarrilla provides additional optionality in a rising silver price environment.
- Enhances Endeavour's Attractive Growth Pipeline
- Pitarrilla, together with Endeavour's Terronera and Parral projects, form the key cornerstones of Endeavour's mid to long-term growth profile.
- Over the next several years, analyze the economics of various scales of production, including underground option, and then advance towards potential development and production to strengthen Endeavour's long-term production and free cash flow profile.
- Currently categorized as a development asset, Pitarrilla has been de-risked by SSR Mining as follows:
- several key exploration and mining permits have been obtained; and
- collaboration agreements are in place with the local community.
- Potential Exploration Upside as Land Package Remains Largely Underexplored
- Deposit remains open with minimal drilling completed to explore the deposit at depth.
- Significant underexplored land package with an opportunity to make new discoveries.
- The geology at Pitarrilla and at Endeavour's underground mines – Guanacevi and Bolanitos – is broadly similar.
- Upside potential from upper oxide resource as well as open-pit and underground optionality.
Approvals and Timing
The Transaction has been approved by the board of directors of Endeavour.
Closing of the Transaction remains subject to TSX and NYSE regulatory approvals and receipt of Mexican Federal Economic Competition Commission approval, as well as customary closing conditions for a transaction of this kind, which is expected to occur in the first half of 2022.
On closing, Endeavour plans to prepare a current mineral resource estimate for Pitarrilla, develop exploration targets and analyze the economics of various scales of production.
Advisors and Counsel
PI Financial acted as Endeavour's financial advisor. Koffman Kalef LLP acted as the Company's legal counsel.
Conference Call and Webcast
Management will host a live conference call and audio webcast later today to discuss the highlights of the Transaction as follows:
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, January 13, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. PT / 4:00 p.m. ET
|Telephone:
|Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
|Local or International +1-604-638-5340
|Please allow 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|Webcast:
|Pitarrilla Acquisition Webcast
|Replay:
|A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing +1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The required passcode is 8339#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .
|Note:
|A slide presentation will be available for download at www.edrsilver.com in advance of the call.
Endeavour Qualified Person and QA/QC
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release relating to the Pitarrilla project has been reviewed and approved by Dale Mah, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Mah is Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour.
About Endeavour Silver
Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade, underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. The Company's philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding the timing and completion of the Transaction, estimates of mineral resources including the Historical Estimate, future plans and objectives of the Company, proposed operations of the Company at Pitarrilla including mine development and future events and conditions that are not historical facts. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable including, but not limited to, the ability to obtain regulatory approvals required for completion of the Transaction, the reliability of mineral resource estimate, the continuation of exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations and production will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the inability or failure of the Company or SSR Mining to satisfy the conditions for closing the Transaction including regulatory approvals; the availability of funds; the financial position of the Company, timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the calculation of mineral resources including the Historical Estimate; the receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results; national and local governments' legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits.
Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, Endeavour cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that the Transaction will be completed on the terms and within the time disclosed herein or at all.
_______________________________________________
1 One of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits is based on publicly filed data available on SNL Metals and Mining and company disclosure as at December 31, 2021 and includes the following projects: Navidad project (Argentina), Cordero (Mexico) and Escobal (Guatemala). Other companies may calculate their respective resource base differently.
2 For more information on the Historical Estimate and related notes, please refer to the 2012 Technical Report and the SSR Mining 2020 AIF, which are available at www.ssrmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The economic analysis presented in the 2012 Technical Report is not considered current, is not being relied upon by Endeavour and should not be considered as representing the expected economic outcome under Endeavour's ownership. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating this information as current mineral resources or reserves, has not verified this information and is not relying on it. Following closing of the Transaction, Endeavour plans to prepare a current mineral resource estimate for Pitarrilla, develop exploration targets and analyze the economics of various scales of production.
3 For more information on the Historical Estimate and related notes, please refer to the 2012 Technical Report and SSR Mining's 2020 AIF, which are available at www.ssrmining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The economic analysis presented in the 2012 Technical Report is not considered current and is not being relied upon by Endeavour and should not be considered as representing the expected economic outcome under Endeavour's ownership. A qualified person has not done sufficient work to classify the Historical Estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company is not treating this information as current mineral resources or reserves, has not verified this information and is not relying on it. Following closing of the Transaction, Endeavour plans to prepare a current mineral resource estimate for Pitarrilla, develop exploration targets and analyze the economics of various scales of production.
4 For more information regarding Endeavour's mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates and related notes, please refer to the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 dated February 25, 2021 available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
SILVERCORP INTERSECTS 1.64 METRES TRUE WIDTH GRADING 24.66 GRAMS PER TONNE GOLD, 56 GRAMS PER TONNE SILVER, 3.28% LEAD, AND 2.12% ZINC FROM VEIN H16 AT THE HPG MINE
Trading Symbol
TSX: SVM
NYSE American: SVM
Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM) (NYSE American: SVM) is pleased to report additional high-grade intercepts from its 2021 exploration program at the HPG mine. Extensive exploration drilling and tunneling are ongoing at the HPG mine and all other mines in the Ying Mining District, Henan Province China .
From June 1 to December 31, 2021 , 24,369 metres ("m") from a total of 153 diamond drill holes, including 89 underground holes and 64 surface holes, were completed at the HPG mine. Assay results for 134 holes have been received, with 82 holes intercepting mineralization. Currently, there are nine rigs drilling at the HPG mine.
The strategy of the drilling program is threefold: 1) drill above or beneath the stopes that were previously mined but stopped due to more variation in grades, thickness, and attitudes of the vein structures than previously modeled to easily obtain ore; 2) drill for gold-silver -lead-zinc veins in the resource area at higher elevations near the surface and southwest side to expand the resources; and 3) drill for a rhyolitic breccia dyke that is prominently exposed in the middle of the mining area and mineralized with gold-silver-lead-zinc.
Drilling Above or Beneath Previously Mined Stopes
Most holes drilled during this period targeted blocks containing known ore veins in production areas that were previously missed due to limited drilling or tunneling, changes in the strikes and dips, and/or pinch-swelling of the pay-zones within the veins. The high-grade intercepts are mainly associated with the southwest-striking H5 series, H15 series, H16 series, H17 series, H11, and H14 veins. Since access tunnels are already in place, any high-grade mineralization discovered can quickly be converted to reserves and mined.
Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts near the surface or previously mined stopes:
- Underground hole ZK2542 intersected a 1.91 m interval ( 1.64 m true width) of vein H16 grading 24.66 g/t gold ("Au"), 56 g/t silver ("Ag"), 3.28% lead ("Pb"), 2.12% zinc ("Zn"), and 0.11% copper ("Cu") from 29.11 m depth, at an elevation of 527 m ;
- Underground hole ZK2314 intersected a 0.75 m interval ( 0.48 m true width) of vein H15 grading 21.00 g/t Au, 54 g/t Ag, 0.45% Pb, 0.09% Zn, and 0.24% Cu from 132.91 m depth, at an elevation of 444 m ; and
- Underground hole ZK24N04 intersected a 2.45 m interval ( 2.10 m true width) of vein H15 grading 0.65 g/t Au, 155 g/t Ag, 14.93% Pb, 0.03% Zn, and 0.42% Cu from 160.36 m depth, at an elevation of 549 m .
Near Surface Mineralization in Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins
Nineteen diamond drill holes were drilled from surface, with additional underground diamond drilling employed to test for near surface mineralization above 520 m within the HPG resource area. The drilling intersected gold-silver-lead-zinc veins including the H9 series, H11 series, H14 series, H15 series, H16 series, H17 series, and H10_1. The purpose of this drilling was to extend the resources to higher elevations within the current resource area.
Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts near the surface or previously mined stopes:
- Surface hole ZK2419 intersected a 2.20 m interval ( 1.90 m true width) of vein H17 grading 22.99 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag, 0.49% Pb, 0.07% Zn, and 0.02% Cu from 78.57 m depth, at an elevation of 817 m ; and
- Surface hole ZK1218 intersected a 1.36 m interval ( 1.22 m true width) of vein H17 grading 10.54 g/t Au, 17 g/t Ag, 0.60% Pb, 0.02% Zn, and 0.05% Cu from 89.69 m depth, at an elevation of 783 m .
Drilling High-Grade Gold-Silver-Lead-Zinc Veins at the Southwest Side of the Resource Area
Surface and underground diamond drilling at the southwest side of the resource area intersected high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc veins of the H20W, H12_1, H39, H41, and H40 series, at an elevation between 435 m and 655 m . These vein structures strike north to north-northeast, and have vertical to sub-vertical dips to the east. Among them, H41W is a newly discovered north-northeast striking high-grade vein that was intersected during this period.
Highlights of the high-grade gold-silver-lead-zinc intercepts at the southwest side of the resource area:
- Underground hole ZK11206 intersected a 1.33 m interval ( 1.10 m true width) of vein H41W grading 2.86 g/t Au, 1,469 g/t Ag, 3.69% Pb, 2.33% Zn, and 0.13% Cu from 66.90 m depth, at an elevation of 613 m ;
- Underground hole ZK11207 intersected a 0.50 m interval ( 0.28 m true width) of vein H41W grading 0.18 g/t Au, 2,642 g/t Ag, 0.63% Pb, 0.21% Zn, and 0.09% Cu from 62.50 m depth, at an elevation of 613 m ;
- Underground hole ZK11604 intersected a 1.67 m interval ( 1.12 m true width) of vein H40 grading 7.31 g/t Au, 100 g/t Ag, 1.78% Pb, 0.19% Zn, and 0.03% Cu from 266.55 m depth, at an elevation of 532 m ; and
- Surface hole ZK11406 intersected a 0.52 m interval ( 0.31 m true width) of vein H20W grading 14.60 g/t Au, 15 g/t Ag, 0.07% Pb, 0.09% Zn, and 0.02% Cu from 199.41 m depth, at an elevation of 527 m .
Drilling for a Rhyolitic Breccia Dyke
The breccia dyke extends along a northwest trend for approximately two kilometres ("km"), has a thickness from 25 to 200 m , and dips steeply to the northeast. Hole ZK1315 from this drill program intercepted a significant width of mineralization which is associated with siderite-ankerite-pyrite, and minor galena, sphalerite, and chalcopyrite in the matrix of the breccia. It is possible all the gold-silver -lead-zinc veins mined at the HPG mine have cut the breccia dyke.
Hole ZK1315 intersected an 18.41 m interval grading 1.42 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag, 0.97% Pb, 0.56% Zn, and 0.14% Cu in the breccia (Table 1). An earlier drill hole ZK1511 from nearby also intercepted a 31.8 m interval grading 1.14 g/t Au, 52 g/t Ag, 0.3% Pb, and 0.25% Zn.
This discovery of broad mineralization in the breccia dyke has been confirmed by a cross-cut tunnel PD2-570-15WCM, which cut a 20.7 m interval grading 1.06 g/t Au, 122 g/t Ag, 1.33% Pb, 1.48% Zn, and 0.14% Cu at an elevation of 570 m (Table 4).
Table 1: Assay results for 103 drill holes from the HPG mine
|
Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Elevation
|
Interval
|
True Width
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Cu
|
Vein
|
ZK02N02
|
107.08
|
108.99
|
442
|
1.91
|
0.82
|
0.13
|
11
|
0.62
|
3.64
|
0.01
|
H5
|
ZK02N21
|
57.75
|
59.23
|
488
|
1.48
|
1.32
|
0.05
|
103
|
1.10
|
0.35
|
0.03
|
H5
|
ZK04N01
|
109.45
|
110.99
|
533
|
1.54
|
1.18
|
0.89
|
43
|
2.01
|
0.21
|
0.14
|
H5
|
ZK04N03
|
117.82
|
118.35
|
536
|
0.53
|
0.38
|
0.36
|
121
|
5.29
|
0.17
|
0.08
|
H5
|
ZK04N04
|
136.53
|
137.45
|
489
|
0.92
|
0.89
|
0.24
|
73
|
3.16
|
2.41
|
0.06
|
H5
|
ZK04N05
|
109.22
|
109.75
|
539
|
0.53
|
0.40
|
0.30
|
221
|
1.72
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
H5a
|
ZK04N05
|
123.74
|
124.32
|
531
|
0.58
|
0.43
|
0.59
|
214
|
0.18
|
0.04
|
0.11
|
H5
|
ZK04N12
|
77.50
|
78.26
|
487
|
0.76
|
0.66
|
0.35
|
49
|
4.71
|
0.93
|
0.06
|
H5
|
ZK06N02
|
88.33
|
88.87
|
552
|
0.54
|
0.47
|
31.00
|
23
|
0.58
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
H5a
|
ZK0722
|
117.30
|
117.84
|
546
|
0.54
|
0.49
|
0.16
|
198
|
0.73
|
0.30
|
0.09
|
H11E
|
ZK0724
|
58.02
|
60.41
|
590
|
2.39
|
1.86
|
4.42
|
78
|
1.00
|
0.28
|
0.05
|
H15W
|
ZK0725
|
18.06
|
18.77
|
615
|
0.71
|
0.56
|
2.23
|
90
|
0.05
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
H10_1
|
ZK07N04
|
26.18
|
28.17
|
865
|
1.99
|
1.03
|
1.01
|
252
|
0.73
|
0.91
|
0.04
|
H5
|
ZK07N05
|
18.58
|
19.71
|
501
|
1.13
|
0.94
|
0.52
|
58
|
0.78
|
0.24
|
0.08
|
H5
|
ZK07N11
|
9.83
|
11.13
|
462
|
1.30
|
1.09
|
4.36
|
21
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
B01
|
ZK07N11
|
87.52
|
88.05
|
444
|
0.53
|
0.44
|
2.18
|
34
|
3.18
|
0.62
|
0.05
|
H10_1W
|
ZK0921
|
127.98
|
128.93
|
628
|
0.95
|
0.82
|
2.48
|
76
|
0.47
|
0.40
|
0.03
|
H16
|
ZK09N19
|
0.00
|
1.46
|
464
|
1.46
|
1.12
|
0.21
|
102
|
0.11
|
0.05
|
0.71
|
B6
|
ZK09N19
|
44.31
|
44.83
|
450
|
0.52
|
0.31
|
0.85
|
159
|
1.48
|
1.11
|
0.05
|
H5_2
|
ZK09N20
|
8.26
|
9.46
|
457
|
1.20
|
0.79
|
0.78
|
74
|
0.09
|
0.02
|
0.38
|
H5E1
|
ZK09N22
|
23.44
|
24.35
|
457
|
0.91
|
0.86
|
0.06
|
159
|
0.72
|
1.25
|
0.03
|
H5W
|
ZK11006
|
109.01
|
109.71
|
581
|
0.70
|
0.61
|
1.58
|
160
|
1.40
|
0.43
|
0.42
|
H41a
|
ZK11006
|
247.01
|
248.21
|
483
|
1.20
|
0.95
|
1.18
|
13
|
0.40
|
2.31
|
0.00
|
H40
|
ZK11206
|
66.90
|
68.23
|
613
|
1.33
|
1.10
|
2.86
|
1,469
|
3.69
|
2.33
|
0.13
|
H41W [1]
|
ZK11207
|
62.50
|
63.00
|
613
|
0.50
|
0.28
|
0.18
|
2,642
|
0.63
|
0.21
|
0.09
|
H41W
|
ZK11208
|
112.37
|
112.97
|
577
|
0.60
|
0.59
|
0.87
|
162
|
1.03
|
1.11
|
0.11
|
H42E
|
ZK11208
|
233.37
|
233.88
|
490
|
0.51
|
0.47
|
0.55
|
137
|
2.29
|
1.96
|
0.24
|
H20W
|
ZK11208
|
244.84
|
245.37
|
481
|
0.53
|
0.40
|
20.30
|
10
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
H40
|
ZK11208
|
249.82
|
251.42
|
478
|
1.60
|
1.21
|
5.13
|
10
|
0.41
|
0.42
|
0.05
|
H40W
|
ZK11404
|
68.27
|
69.02
|
622
|
0.75
|
0.63
|
1.56
|
16
|
0.33
|
0.26
|
0.02
|
H41W
|
ZK11404
|
202.48
|
203.53
|
550
|
1.05
|
0.70
|
4.29
|
22
|
0.34
|
0.11
|
0.03
|
H17
|
ZK11406
|
183.96
|
184.54
|
537
|
0.58
|
0.33
|
2.32
|
5
|
0.02
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
H17
|
ZK11406
|
199.41
|
199.93
|
527
|
0.52
|
0.31
|
14.60
|
15
|
0.07
|
0.09
|
0.02
|
H20W
|
ZK11406
|
222.92
|
224.69
|
511
|
1.77
|
1.23
|
0.72
|
56
|
0.62
|
0.20
|
1.09
|
H17_1
|
ZK11407
|
68.53
|
70.58
|
608
|
2.05
|
1.59
|
0.89
|
45
|
0.85
|
2.10
|
0.08
|
H41W
|
ZK11407
|
223.33
|
224.78
|
492
|
1.45
|
1.27
|
0.95
|
114
|
0.47
|
0.17
|
0.18
|
H20W
|
ZK11408
|
72.37
|
72.89
|
610
|
0.52
|
0.40
|
0.26
|
41
|
5.81
|
1.43
|
0.06
|
H41W
|
ZK11604
|
43.88
|
44.58
|
638
|
0.70
|
0.57
|
0.88
|
75
|
0.10
|
0.16
|
0.05
|
H41a
|
ZK11604
|
72.27
|
74.30
|
624
|
2.03
|
1.65
|
1.60
|
114
|
0.78
|
1.33
|
0.11
|
H41W
|
ZK11604
|
76.50
|
77.23
|
622
|
0.73
|
0.60
|
0.21
|
26
|
3.23
|
4.12
|
0.02
|
H41W1 [1]
|
ZK11604
|
210.38
|
210.88
|
558
|
0.50
|
0.32
|
3.21
|
97
|
0.59
|
0.31
|
0.21
|
H16_3
|
ZK11604
|
266.55
|
268.22
|
532
|
1.67
|
1.12
|
7.31
|
100
|
1.78
|
0.19
|
0.03
|
H40
|
Including
|
266.55
|
267.57
|
532
|
1.02
|
0.68
|
9.90
|
157
|
2.70
|
0.22
|
0.03
|
H40
|
ZK11N12
|
55.19
|
56.29
|
427
|
1.10
|
0.68
|
0.11
|
111
|
0.14
|
0.05
|
0.38
|
H5
|
ZK11N13
|
2.56
|
4.66
|
462
|
2.10
|
1.21
|
0.98
|
78
|
0.08
|
0.02
|
0.41
|
B6 [1]
|
ZK11N13
|
65.35
|
70.12
|
449
|
4.77
|
2.11
|
0.50
|
111
|
0.29
|
0.29
|
0.20
|
H5_2
|
ZK1218
|
89.69
|
91.05
|
783
|
1.36
|
1.22
|
10.54
|
17
|
0.60
|
0.02
|
0.05
|
H17
|
ZK12207
|
42.65
|
43.66
|
519
|
1.01
|
0.78
|
3.28
|
6
|
0.18
|
0.27
|
0.01
|
H11
|
ZK12N03
|
92.37
|
94.52
|
482
|
2.15
|
1.72
|
0.06
|
49
|
10.23
|
0.97
|
0.02
|
H4
|
Including
|
93.72
|
94.52
|
482
|
0.80
|
0.64
|
0.13
|
101
|
22.69
|
2.14
|
0.04
|
H4
|
ZK1310-1
|
157.21
|
158.13
|
630
|
0.92
|
0.56
|
2.14
|
177
|
17.09
|
0.29
|
0.07
|
H10_1
|
ZK1314
|
155.16
|
156.21
|
622
|
1.05
|
0.33
|
2.37
|
86
|
0.93
|
1.69
|
0.06
|
H9
|
ZK1315
|
202.28
|
220.69
|
573
|
18.41
|
N/A [2]
|
1.42
|
122
|
0.97
|
0.56
|
0.14
|
Breccia
|
ZK1321
|
87.06
|
87.63
|
690
|
0.57
|
N/A
|
1.18
|
19
|
0.37
|
0.23
|
0.02
|
N/A [3]
|
ZK1322
|
132.00
|
132.61
|
667
|
0.61
|
0.50
|
8.45
|
30
|
0.31
|
0.07
|
0.02
|
H9
|
ZK15N21
|
0.75
|
4.19
|
627
|
1.54
|
2.60
|
0.67
|
11
|
1.12
|
1.01
|
0.03
|
H10_1a
|
ZK15N22
|
23.84
|
27.69
|
620
|
3.85
|
3.79
|
0.54
|
62
|
6.05
|
0.32
|
0.02
|
H39_1a
|
ZK15S03
|
172.52
|
174.88
|
636
|
2.36
|
1.51
|
0.72
|
58
|
0.42
|
0.02
|
0.24
|
H17_1
|
ZK15S04
|
103.46
|
105.03
|
647
|
1.57
|
0.97
|
4.35
|
45
|
1.31
|
0.26
|
0.01
|
H14W
|
ZK15S05
|
172.79
|
173.32
|
553
|
0.53
|
0.21
|
7.66
|
22
|
1.85
|
3.94
|
0.30
|
H17_1
|
ZK1830
|
47.53
|
49.08
|
782
|
1.55
|
1.35
|
1.82
|
13
|
0.04
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
H17
|
ZK2033
|
94.63
|
95.60
|
755
|
0.97
|
0.76
|
3.14
|
21
|
0.01
|
0.05
|
0.01
|
H17
|
ZK2035
|
69.11
|
70.78
|
765
|
1.67
|
1.66
|
1.57
|
6
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
H17
|
ZK2036
|
42.82
|
44.47
|
796
|
1.65
|
1.61
|
3.03
|
32
|
0.05
|
0.04
|
0.02
|
H17
|
ZK2037
|
57.31
|
58.58
|
770
|
1.27
|
1.04
|
8.68
|
28
|
0.07
|
0.12
|
0.05
|
H17
|
ZK2314
|
3.18
|
4.90
|
536
|
1.72
|
1.00
|
1.37
|
17
|
1.95
|
0.72
|
0.03
|
H14
|
ZK2314
|
132.91
|
133.66
|
444
|
0.75
|
0.48
|
21.00
|
54
|
0.45
|
0.09
|
0.24
|
H15
|
ZK2314
|
146.14
|
147.38
|
435
|
1.24
|
0.79
|
0.92
|
106
|
0.80
|
0.06
|
0.39
|
H20W
|
ZK2341
|
71.08
|
72.78
|
795
|
1.70
|
1.11
|
0.65
|
137
|
3.64
|
4.76
|
0.03
|
H16
|
ZK2349
|
88.10
|
90.24
|
768
|
2.14
|
0.94
|
0.18
|
171
|
1.32
|
0.23
|
0.09
|
H11
|
ZK2349
|
151.63
|
152.30
|
723
|
0.67
|
0.52
|
0.90
|
13
|
0.92
|
1.34
|
0.03
|
N/A
|
ZK2349
|
166.28
|
166.94
|
712
|
0.66
|
0.39
|
0.85
|
141
|
0.44
|
0.27
|
0.43
|
H9
|
ZK2349
|
248.31
|
249.29
|
654
|
0.98
|
0.59
|
1.84
|
4
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
H39_1
|
ZK2349
|
255.80
|
257.17
|
649
|
1.37
|
0.27
|
2.80
|
8
|
0.08
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
H12_1
|
ZK2419
|
78.57
|
80.77
|
817
|
2.20
|
1.90
|
22.99
|
35
|
0.49
|
0.07
|
0.02
|
H17
|
Including
|
79.22
|
80.77
|
816
|
1.55
|
1.34
|
32.40
|
42
|
0.63
|
0.07
|
0.03
|
H17
|
ZK24N03
|
154.46
|
155.24
|
557
|
0.78
|
0.63
|
0.60
|
56
|
1.42
|
0.05
|
0.18
|
H15
|
ZK24N04
|
160.36
|
162.81
|
549
|
2.45
|
2.10
|
0.65
|
155
|
14.93
|
0.03
|
0.42
|
H15
|
ZK24N10
|
157.27
|
157.93
|
617
|
0.66
|
0.50
|
0.66
|
23
|
0.92
|
3.38
|
0.01
|
H15W
|
ZK2542
|
29.11
|
31.02
|
527
|
1.91
|
1.64
|
24.66
|
56
|
3.28
|
2.12
|
0.11
|
H16
|
including
|
29.89
|
31.02
|
527
|
1.13
|
0.97
|
41.06
|
87
|
5.48
|
3.51
|
0.17
|
H16
|
ZK2542
|
52.06
|
52.96
|
518
|
0.90
|
0.80
|
3.20
|
7
|
0.22
|
0.16
|
0.01
|
H16_1
|
ZK2542
|
109.59
|
110.61
|
496
|
1.02
|
0.55
|
4.25
|
60
|
1.66
|
1.33
|
0.27
|
H20Wa
|
ZK2542
|
119.52
|
120.07
|
492
|
0.55
|
0.41
|
2.32
|
4
|
0.62
|
0.18
|
0.02
|
H20W
|
ZK2542
|
141.01
|
141.51
|
483
|
0.50
|
0.37
|
4.43
|
4
|
0.11
|
0.17
|
0.01
|
H17
|
ZK2544
|
32.89
|
34.42
|
522
|
1.53
|
1.53
|
1.10
|
9
|
0.34
|
0.96
|
0.02
|
H16
|
ZK2544
|
119.37
|
121.03
|
479
|
1.66
|
1.64
|
2.43
|
20
|
1.54
|
0.28
|
0.06
|
H20W
|
ZK2545
|
3.91
|
4.53
|
537
|
0.62
|
0.56
|
3.20
|
3
|
0.04
|
0.06
|
0.00
|
H14
|
ZK2545
|
27.90
|
30.21
|
525
|
2.31
|
2.04
|
3.00
|
16
|
0.74
|
0.74
|
0.03
|
H16
|
ZK2545
|
95.18
|
95.78
|
496
|
0.60
|
0.57
|
3.25
|
5
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
H15
|
ZK2545
|
118.27
|
121.76
|
485
|
3.49
|
2.00
|
2.06
|
34
|
0.29
|
0.35
|
0.19
|
H20W
|
ZK2546
|
101.97
|
102.85
|
520
|
0.88
|
0.72
|
3.44
|
94
|
0.97
|
0.16
|
0.05
|
H20W
|
ZK2547
|
342.39
|
343.05
|
580
|
0.66
|
0.30
|
1.70
|
61
|
0.55
|
0.03
|
0.01
|
H41W
|
ZK2548
|
15.93
|
16.48
|
796
|
0.55
|
0.50
|
0.03
|
21
|
7.25
|
2.17
|
0.02
|
H11
|
ZK2548
|
81.94
|
83.21
|
758
|
1.27
|
1.16
|
0.05
|
82
|
1.98
|
0.84
|
0.14
|
H14
|
ZK2548
|
187.62
|
188.15
|
697
|
0.53
|
0.38
|
8.72
|
35
|
6.25
|
1.12
|
0.02
|
H16_3
|
ZK2548
|
270.84
|
272.20
|
651
|
1.36
|
0.85
|
0.35
|
85
|
0.23
|
0.38
|
0.77
|
H17
|
ZK2548
|
306.72
|
307.24
|
631
|
0.52
|
0.45
|
0.89
|
65
|
0.29
|
0.72
|
0.01
|
H20W
|
ZK26N02
|
153.05
|
154.38
|
593
|
1.33
|
0.92
|
0.64
|
46
|
1.94
|
0.13
|
0.02
|
H15
|
ZK26N02
|
157.24
|
157.97
|
591
|
0.73
|
0.50
|
0.07
|
40
|
2.19
|
1.11
|
0.02
|
H15_1
|
ZK2732
|
27.53
|
28.08
|
531
|
0.55
|
0.53
|
9.47
|
12
|
0.24
|
0.28
|
0.01
|
H16
|
ZK2732
|
51.23
|
51.89
|
524
|
0.66
|
0.66
|
5.61
|
7
|
0.05
|
0.06
|
0.01
|
H16_1
|
ZK2732
|
70.12
|
70.87
|
518
|
0.75
|
0.72
|
1.77
|
3
|
0.15
|
0.01
|
0.00
|
H16_3
|
ZK2732
|
150.69
|
151.20
|
495
|
0.51
|
0.28
|
4.93
|
18
|
1.04
|
4.47
|
0.12
|
H20W
|
ZK2732
|
218.43
|
219.44
|
475
|
1.01
|
0.56
|
2.66
|
45
|
0.24
|
0.37
|
0.58
|
H42
|
ZK2733
|
33.10
|
37.32
|
510
|
4.22
|
3.32
|
1.45
|
10
|
0.19
|
0.42
|
0.01
|
H16
|
ZK2733
|
255.24
|
256.76
|
324
|
1.52
|
0.65
|
1.25
|
27
|
5.99
|
1.67
|
0.02
|
H20W
|
[1] New veins.
Tunneling Programs at the HPG Mine
A total of 1,436 m of exploration tunnels were developed at the HPG mine during this period. The exploration tunneling, which comprised of drifting, cross-cutting and raising, was driven along and across major mineralized vein structures to upgrade the drill-defined mineral resources, and to test for new parallel and splay structures (Tables 2 and 3).
Table 2: Summary of the tunneling programs at the HPG mine
|
Major Target Veins
|
Elevation
|
Total Tunneling
|
Channel Samples
|
Drift
|
Total Mineralization Exposed by Drifts [1]
|
Length
|
True Width
|
Au
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Cu
|
H20W, H11, H5, H5a, H41,
|
150-640
|
1,436
|
995
|
1,181
|
286
|
0.64
|
1.61
|
80
|
2.11
|
1.58
|
0.12
|
[1] Mineralization is defined by silver equivalent value (AgEq) greater than or equal to 130 g/t at the HPG mine (Formula used for AgEq calculation: AgEq = Ag g/t + 70.15 * Au g/t + 35.91 * Pb% + 21.9 * Zn%).
Table 3: Selected mineralized zones exposed by drift tunneling at the HPG mine
|
Tunnel ID
|
Vein
|
Elevation
|
Total Length
|
Ore Length
|
Horizontal
(m)
|
True Width
|
Au (g/t)
|
Ag (g/t)
|
Pb
|
|
Zn
|
Cu
|
PD5-H11-610-17SYM
|
H11
|
610
|
24
|
24
|
0.61
|
0.59
|
0.10
|
35
|
6.80
|
|
0.89
|
0.03
|
PD3-H17-150-34NYM
|
H17
|
150
|
40
|
20
|
1.06
|
1.03
|
0.53
|
19
|
0.72
|
|
3.08
|
0.10
|
PD3-H20W-460-27SYM
|
H20W
|
460
|
100
|
55
|
0.93
|
0.89
|
3.99
|
126
|
1.20
|
|
1.47
|
0.17
|
PD3-H3-340-0SYM
|
H3
|
340
|
50
|
10
|
0.50
|
0.32
|
0.36
|
63
|
2.11
|
|
4.49
|
0.02
|
PD5-H41-640-15SYM
|
H41
|
640
|
26
|
22
|
0.43
|
0.41
|
4.45
|
45
|
1.88
|
|
1.39
|
0.08
|
PD600-H5_2-510-7NYM
|
H5_2
|
510
|
40
|
25
|
0.54
|
0.53
|
0.15
|
42
|
5.95
|
|
0.17
|
0.06
|
PD3-H5_2-460-9SYM
|
H5_2
|
460
|
30
|
10
|
0.99
|
0.97
|
0.04
|
240
|
0.94
|
|
1.40
|
0.05
|
PD3-H5a-300-7SYM
|
H5a
|
300
|
31
|
31
|
0.72
|
0.70
|
2.75
|
67
|
1.35
|
|
0.57
|
0.05
|
W_Tunnel-H9-630-13SYM
|
H9
|
630
|
25
|
25
|
0.53
|
0.52
|
3.76
|
100
|
3.93
|
|
3.40
|
0.28
|
W_Tunnel-H9-630-13NYM
|
H9
|
630
|
34
|
29
|
0.58
|
0.55
|
0.99
|
49
|
2.37
|
|
1.02
|
0.11
Table 4: Selected mineralized zones exposed by crosscut tunneling at the HPG mine
|
Tunnel ID
|
Vein
|
From
|
To
|
Length
|
Elevation
|
True Width
|
Au
|
Ag
|
Pb
|
Zn
|
Cu
|
PD3-380-9_Bay2
|
B6 [1]
|
36.00
|
42.00
|
6.00
|
380
|
4.24
|
2.18
|
22
|
0.25
|
0.14
|
0.01
|
PD2-570-15WCM
|
Breccia dyke [1]
|
3.00
|
23.7
|
20.7
|
570
|
N/A [2]
|
1.06
|
122
|
1.33
|
1.48
|
0.14
|
PD600-H5a-560-6WCM
|
H5
|
148.24
|
149.46
|
1.22
|
560
|
1.22
|
0.30
|
82
|
2.60
|
1.15
|
0.08
|
PD3-H5-300-7ECM
|
H5a
|
3.84
|
4.16
|
0.32
|
300
|
0.31
|
5.64
|
373
|
2.80
|
1.63
|
0.05
|
XSD-H9-630-13ECM
|
H10_1
|
44.52
|
45.84
|
1.32
|
630
|
1.08
|
0.18
|
224
|
4.71
|
0.23
|
0.05
|
PD3-460-Decline3
|
H15
|
147.81
|
148.24
|
0.43
|
405
|
0.42
|
3.75
|
1395
|
0.78
|
12.50
|
0.40
|
[1] New veins.
Quality Control
Drill cores are NQ size. Drill core samples, limited by apparent mineralization contacts or shear/alteration contacts, were split into halves by saw cutting. The half cores are stored in the Company's core shacks for future reference and checks, and the other half core samples are shipped in securely sealed bags to the Chengde Huakan 514 Geology and Minerals Test and Research Institute in Chengde, Hebei Province , China , 226 km northeast of Beijing , the Zhengzhou Nonferrous Exploration Institute Lab in Zhengzhou , Henan Province , China , and SGS in Tianjin, China . All three labs are ISO9000 certified analytical labs. For analysis, the sample is dried and crushed to minus 1 mm and then split into a 200-300 g subsample which is further pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Two subsamples are prepared from the pulverized sample. One is digested with aqua regia for gold analysis with atomic absorption spectroscopy ("AAS"), and the other is digested with two-acids for analysis of silver, lead, zinc, and copper with AAS.
Channel samples are collected along sample lines perpendicular to the mineralized vein structure in exploration tunnels. Spacing between sampling lines is typically 5 m along strike. Both the mineralized vein and the altered wall rocks are cut by continuous chisel chipping. Sample length ranges from 0.2 m to more than 1 m , depending on the width of the mineralized vein and the mineralization type. Channel samples are prepared and assayed with AAS at Silvercorp's mine laboratory ("Ying Lab") located at the mill complex in Luoning County, Henan Province , China . The Ying lab is officially accredited by the Quality and Technology Monitoring Bureau of Henan Province and is qualified to provide analytical services. The channel samples are dried, crushed and pulverized. A 200 g sample of minus 160 mesh is prepared for assay. A duplicate sample of minus 1 mm is made and kept in the laboratory archives. Gold is analysed by fire assay with AAS finish, while silver, lead, zinc, and copper are assayed by two-acid digestion with AAS finish.
A routine quality assurance/quality control ("QA/QC") procedure is adopted to monitor the analytical quality at each lab. Certified reference materials (CRMs), pulp duplicates and blanks are inserted into each batch of lab samples. QA/QC data at the lab are attached to the assay certificates for each batch of samples.
The Company maintains its own comprehensive QA/QC program to ensure best practices in sample preparation and analysis of the exploration samples. Project geologists regularly insert CRMs, field duplicates and blanks to each batch of 30 core samples to monitor the sample preparation and analysis procedures at the labs. The analytical quality of the labs is further evaluated with external checks by sending approximately 3-5% of the pulp samples to higher level labs to check for lab bias. Data from both the Company's and the labs' QA/QC programs are reviewed on a timely basis by project geologists.
Guoliang Ma , P. Geo., Manager of Exploration and Resource of the Company, is the Qualified Person for Silvercorp under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and given consent to the technical information contained in this news release.
About Silvercorp
Silvercorp is a profitable Canadian mining company producing silver, lead, and zinc metals in concentrates from mines in China . The Company's goal is to continuously create healthy returns to shareholders through efficient management, organic growth and the acquisition of profitable projects. Silvercorp balances profitability, social and environmental relationships, employees' wellbeing, and sustainable development. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorp.ca .
CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER - FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain of the statements and information in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. Any statements or information that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "projects", "estimates", "assumes", "intends", "strategies", "targets", "goals", "forecasts", "objectives", "budgets", "schedules", "potential" or variations thereof or stating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative of any of these terms and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the price of silver and other metals; the accuracy of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates at the Company's material properties; the sufficiency of the Company's capital to finance the Company's operations; estimates of the Company's revenues and capital expenditures; estimated production from the Company's mines in the Ying Mining District; timing of receipt of permits and regulatory approvals; availability of funds from production to finance the Company's operations; and access to and availability of funding for future construction, use of proceeds from any financing and development of the Company's properties.
Forward-looking statements or information are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information, including, without limitation, social and economic impacts of COVID-19; risks relating to: fluctuating commodity prices; calculation of resources, reserves and mineralization and precious and base metal recovery; interpretations and assumptions of mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; exploration and development programs; feasibility and engineering reports; permits and licenses; title to properties; property interests; joint venture partners; acquisition of commercially mineable mineral rights; financing; recent market events and conditions; economic factors affecting the Company; timing, estimated amount, capital and operating expenditures and economic returns of future production; integration of future acquisitions into the Company's existing operations; competition; operations and political conditions; regulatory environment in China and Canada; environmental risks; legislative and regulatory initiatives addressing global climate change or other environmental concerns; foreign exchange rate fluctuations; insurance; risks and hazards of mining operations; key personnel; conflicts of interest; dependence on management; internal control over financial reporting as per the requirements of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; and bringing actions and enforcing judgments under U.S. securities laws.
This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or information due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including, without limitation, those referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended March 31, 2021 under the heading "Risk Factors". Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
The Company's forward-looking statements and information are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management as of the date of this press release, and other than as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements and information if circumstances or management's assumptions, beliefs, expectations or opinions should change, or changes in any other events affecting such statements or information. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.
CAUTIONARY NOTE TO US INVESTORS
The disclosure in this news release and referred to herein was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "proven mineral reserve", "probable mineral reserve" and "mineral reserves" used in this news release are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained in this news release providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
Investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "Inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.
Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019 , the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "Measured Mineral Resources", "Indicated Mineral Resources" and "Inferred Mineral Resources". In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of "Proven Mineral Reserves" and "Probable Mineral Reserves" to be substantially similar to corresponding definitions under the CIM Definition Standards. During the period leading up to the compliance date of the SEC Modernization Rules, information regarding mineral resources or reserves contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as "proven mineral reserves", "probable mineral reserves", "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the reserve or resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/silvercorp-intersects-1-64-metres-true-width-grading-24-66-grams-per-tonne-gold-56-grams-per-tonne-silver-3-28-lead-and-2-12-zinc-from-vein-h16-at-the-hpg-mine-301459694.html
SOURCE Silvercorp Metals Inc
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/12/c4304.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia
Nevada Silver Corporation Hits 3470g/t Silver in Drilling at Its Corcoran Silver-Gold Project, Nevada, USA
Nevada Silver Corporation ("NSC" or the "Company") (TSXV:NSC)(OTCQB:NVDSF) is pleased to provide a further update on assay results from the 2021 diamond drill program at its 100% owned Corcoran Silver-Gold project ("Corcoran" or the "Project") in Nevada, USA
NSC has received analytical results from five additional diamond (HQ) drill holes (CC21-17, CC21-02, CC21-03, CC21-13, and CC21-14) of the company's maiden drill campaign. Highlights include:
CC21-17
- 62.29 meters from 87.56 meters @94g/t AgEq (75g/t Ag, 0.25g/t Au)
Including: 1.14 meters @3542g/t AgEq (3470g/t Ag, 0.96g/t Au)
CC21-02
- 3.45 meters from 73.00 meters @ 163g/t AgEq (98g/t Ag, 0.87g/t Au)
- 26.60 meters from 98.27 meters @ 94g/t AgEq (75g/t Ag, 0.28g/t Au)
Including: 2.10 meters @832g/t AgEq (788g/t Ag, 0.59g/t Au)
CC21-03
- 65.82 meters from 8.18 meters @27g/t AgEq (10g/t Ag, 0.23g/t Au)
CC21-14
- 42.97 meters from 59.55 meters @56g/t AgEq (30g/t Ag, 0.35g/t Au)
Including: 8.30 meters @152g/t AgEq (96g/t Ag, 0.74g/t Au); and
7.27 meters @76g/t AgEq (65g/t Ag, 0.15g/t Au)
The results are from finalized assay data in NSC's recently completed 3,040-meter drilling program at the outcropping epithermal Corcoran Silver-Gold deposit located 80 miles north of Tonapah in southern Nevada.
Mineralized intervals from holes CC21-01, CC21-04 and CC21-05 were recently reported (10th November 2021 and 15th December 2021) and the results from these together with the new data are summarized in Figure 1 and Table 1. Drill hole location data are provided in Table 2.
The collar of vertical drill hole CC21-02 is located midway between CC21-01 and CC21-05. The hole intersected a high-grade mineralized structural zone between 114.4-116.5 meters (832g/t AgEq) within a wide interval of lower-grade mineralization (26.6 meters of 94g/t AgEq). The CC21-02 intersections confirm the thick mineralized zone reported by a previous explorer in CC57 (Figure 2) and extend the anomalous silver zone in CC21-04 (142.15 meters of 42g/t AgEq) to the southeast where drilling planned in 2022 will test for depth extensions (Figure 2).
CC21-03 is located 80 meters south of CC21-01. This vertical hole intersected a thick interval of lower-grade gold-silver mineralization from near surface almost to the bottom of the hole which was completed to 75.74 meters.
CC21-13 was drilled at 70 degrees towards the southeast and the near-surface lower-grade mineralization in this hole is consistent with northwest dipping mineralization.
Figure 1. Drill hole location map of the Corcoran Ag-Au deposit showing completed NSC drill holes. New assay data for drill holes CC21-02, CC21-03 CC21-13, CC21-14 and CC21-17 are highlighted in red.
Both CC21-14 and CC21-17 were collared on the northern slopes of Sliver Reef Hill and drilled towards the southeast. Both holes intersected wide zones of silver-gold mineralization (61.32 meters of combined intervals of mineralization in CC-21-14 and 74.73 meters in CC21-17). These intercepts are interpreted as the approximate true thickness. They also show that near-surface mineralization extending to the northwest was not recorded by previous explorers (Figure 2) and this target area will be tested by planned drilling in 2022.
A bonanza-grade silver interval of 3470g/t silver and 0.96g/t gold in CC21-17 (between 117.41 meters and 118.55 meters) is the highest-grade silver result received to date for the 2021 drilling program.
The drill core assay results confirm the lateral extent of the deposit for more than 350 meters (SW-NE) and the mineralization trend remains open to the north and south as well as at depth.
Assay results for the remaining nine holes of the 2021 drill program are expected during coming weeks and will be reported after they are received.
NSC's CEO Gary Lewis commented, "All holes cut thick zones of near-surface silver and gold and have confirmed the continuity of mineralization over a trend extending for many hundreds of meters. The exceptional high silver grades in both CC21-02 and CC21-17 indicate widespread high values of silver with appreciable gold, relatively close to the surface. As geochemical results from the remaining holes are returned from the laboratory, we will have a much better idea of the orientation and continuity of structures which appear to host these bonanza grades."
Figure 2. Cross section showing drill traces for drill holes CC21-02, CC21-04 and CC21-17 with anomalous zones of silver. The location of this section is shown on Figure 1.
Figure 3. A portion of uncut wet HQ drill core in strongly fractured breccia between 114.40 - 116.50 meters (788g/t Ag, 0.59g/t Au) in drill hole CC21-02.
Table 1. Significant mineralized intervals in drill holes CC21-02, CC21-03, CC21-13, CC21-14 and CC21-17 (red) as well as previously reported data from CC21-01, CC21-04 and CC21-05
|Hole ID
|
From
|
To
|
Interval
|
Ag
|
Au
|
Ag grade x width
|
AgEq†
|
meters
|
meters
|
meters
|
g/t
|
g/t
|
g/m
|
g/t
|
CC21-01
|
0
|
96.00
|
96.00
|
19
|
0.21
|
1824
|
35
|
including
|
81.10
|
91.70
|
10.60
|
82
|
0.4
|
869
|
111
|
|
86.07
|
88.70
|
2.63
|
187
|
0.48
|
492
|
220
|
CC21-01
|
233.70
|
236.37
|
2.67
|
1219
|
1.82
|
3255
|
1336
|
including
|
233.70
|
235.03
|
1.33
|
2310
|
2.6
|
3072
|
2466
|
CC21-01
|
245.67
|
251.76
|
6.09
|
253
|
0.38
|
1541
|
277
|
|
|
CC21-02
|
73.00
|
76.45
|
3.45
|
98
|
0.87
|
338
|
163
|
CC21-02
|
98.27
|
124.87
|
26.6
|
75
|
0.28
|
1995
|
94
|
including
|
114.4
|
116.5
|
2.1
|
788
|
0.59
|
1655
|
832
|
CC21-02
|
144.5
|
150.62
|
6.12
|
12
|
0.29
|
73
|
34
|
|
|
CC21-03
|
8.18
|
74.00
|
65.82
|
10
|
0.23
|
658
|
27
|
|
|
CC21-04
|
29.85
|
172
|
142.15
|
13
|
0.38
|
1848
|
42
|
including
|
29.85
|
44.5
|
14.65
|
4
|
0.62
|
59
|
51
|
including
|
89.42
|
112.08
|
22.66
|
16
|
0.63
|
363
|
64
|
including
|
132.5
|
149
|
16.5
|
57
|
0.41
|
941
|
87
|
|
|
CC21-05
|
57
|
91.5
|
34.5
|
86
|
0.2
|
2967
|
100
|
including
|
70
|
71.5
|
1.5
|
1120
|
0.23
|
1680
|
1117
|
|
CC21-13
|
9.28
|
13.4
|
4.12
|
7
|
0.29
|
29
|
28
|
CC21-13
|
28.7
|
39.45
|
10.75
|
1
|
0.27
|
11
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
CC21-14
|
31.94
|
50.29
|
18.35
|
3
|
0.26
|
55
|
23
|
CC21-14
|
59.55
|
102.52
|
42.97
|
30
|
0.35
|
1289
|
56
|
including
|
76.4
|
84.7
|
8.3
|
96
|
0.74
|
797
|
152
|
including
|
113.51
|
120.78
|
7.27
|
65
|
0.15
|
473
|
76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CC21-17
|
16.2
|
22.65
|
6.45
|
6
|
0.2
|
39
|
21
|
CC21-17
|
35.15
|
41.14
|
5.99
|
20
|
0.23
|
120
|
38
|
CC21-17
|
87.56
|
149.85
|
62.29
|
75
|
0.25
|
4672
|
94
|
including
|
117.41
|
118.55
|
1.14
|
3470
|
0.96
|
3956
|
3542
|Intervals are core length. True width of mineralization is unknown until more drill data is available.
|Drill location, altitude, azimuth and dip of drill holes are provided in Table 2.
|Quality control, Assay laboratory and analytical methods are detailed in the text of this report.
|A cut-off grade of 20g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) has been applied to calculate the length-weighted intercepts.
|Numbers are rounded.
| † Silver equivalent values (AgEq) - Metal prices follow the NI 43-101 Resource report on the Corcoran Canyon Project by Mosher and Smith (October, 2020) which used USD1460/ounce gold and USD17/ounce silver as well as a cut-off grade of 20g/t AgEq which has been applied to these results.
Precious metal recoveries off 98.2% Ag and 88.6% Au were determined by laboratory tests by ALS (USA) in December 2018 (reference RE18305962), the most recent metal recovery data available. AgEq has been calculated as follows: AgEq = (gold price/silver price) x (gold assay x 0.886) + (silver assay x 0.982).
Table 2. Drill hole details for CC21-01 to CC21-05, CC21-13, CC21-14 and CC21-17
|
Drill hole
|
Drill collar location
|
Azimuth
|
Dip
|
Collar
|
Final
|
Start
|
Finish
|
WGS84 E
|
WGS84 N
|
degrees
|
degrees
|
meters
|
meters
|
CC21-01
|
515611
|
4282554
|
0
|
-90
|
2319
|
354.16
|
9/04/21
|
9/10/21
|
CC21-02
|
515745
|
428649
|
0
|
-90
|
2324
|
245.66
|
9/11/21
|
9/16/21
|
CC21-03
|
515614
|
428475
|
0
|
-90
|
2339
|
75.74
|
9/17/21
|
9/18/21
|
CC21- 04
|
515659
|
4282725
|
110
|
-47.5
|
2295
|
217.62
|
9/19/21
|
9/25/21
|
CC21-05
|
515816
|
4282741
|
0
|
-90
|
2343
|
166.72
|
9/26/21
|
9/30/21
|
CC21-13
|
515700
|
4282520
|
135
|
-70
|
2337
|
345.00
|
10/29/21
|
10/30/21
|
CC21-14
|
515579
|
4282656
|
125
|
-70
|
2290
|
187.40
|
10/31/21
|
11/02/21
|
CC21-17
|
515582
|
4282712
|
135
|
-70
|
2288
|
214.90
|
11/11/21
|
11/13/21
Quality Assurance, Sampling and Assay Determinations
The diamond drilling was undertaken by Falcon Drilling, Inc, Nevada, using industry standard equipment and procedures. All drill core was HQ size. Drilling supervision and drill core logging and sampling was carried out by Ethos Geological, Inc under the direction of Mr Scott Close (President and Chief Geologist, Ethos Geological).
Drill hole orientation, down-hole survey data and collar coordinates were routinely gathered and drill core was logged (geological and geotechnical) and photographed prior to sampling. Drill core samples were collected at variable lengths (averaging 1 meter) and saw-sampled on-site prior to storage in a secure compound.
Collected intervals including quality control samples (duplicates, blanks and international standards) were forwarded by secure freight to ALS Chemex Labs, Inc in Reno, NV. Analytical procedures used four acid ICP-AES (code ME-ICP61) for silver and 32 elements and additional assays for ore-grade samples (Ag-OG62, ME-OG62). High silver grades (over 1500g/t Ag) were determined using fire assay method Ag-GRA21.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical data contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Ian James Pringle PhD, who is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For further Information please contact:
Gary Lewis
Group CEO & Director
T: +1 (416) 941 8900
gl@nevadasilvercorp.com
About Nevada Silver Corporation
Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) is a multi-commodity resource company with two exploration projects in the USA. NSC's principal asset is the Corcoran Silver-Gold Project in Nevada. In addition, NSC has management and ownership rights over the Emily Manganese Project in Minnesota, which has been the subject of considerable technical studies, with US$24 million invested to date. Both Corcoran and Emily have been the subject of National Instrument 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimates.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is generally identifiable by use of the words "believes," "may," "plans," "will," "anticipates," "intends," "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "projects" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions.
Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks as a result of the Company having a limited operating history and may have a wide variance from actual results, risks concerning the ability to raise additional equity or debt capital to continue its business, uncertainty regarding the inclusion of inferred mineral resources in the mineral resource estimate which are too speculative geologically to be classified as mineral reserves, uncertainty regarding the ability to convert any part of the mineral resource into mineral reserves, uncertainty involving resource estimates and the ability to extract those resources economically, or at all, uncertainty involving exploration (including drilling) programs and the Company's ability to expand and upgrade existing resource estimates, risks involved in any future regulatory processes and actions, risks from making a production decision (if any) without any feasibility study completed on the Company's properties, risks applicable to mining exploration, development and/or operations generally, and risk as a result of the Company being subject to certain covenants with respect to its activities by creditors, as well as other risks.
Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date such statements are made. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.
All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.
SOURCE: Nevada Silver Corporation
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683103/Nevada-Silver-Corporation-Hits-3470gt-Silver-in-Drilling-at-Its-Corcoran-Silver-Gold-Project-Nevada-USA
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Medicine Springs Project - Jasperoid Sampling Results
Northern Lights Resources Corp. ("Northern Lights" or the "Company") (CSE:NLR)(OTCQB:NLRCF) is pleased to announce the assay results from a jasperoid rock sampling program completed at the Medicine Springs Silver project that NLR is exploring in joint venture with Reyna Silver Corp
Result Highlights
Medicine Springs hosts Carbonate Replacement Deposit (CRD) mineralization exposed at a very high level marked by well-developed multi-stage NE-SW trending jasperoid-barite veins within an area of approximately 6 km x 6 km. These veins extend well beyond the areas of historic small-scale mining and very shallow drilling, so Reyna sampled them systematically to determine if a mineralization center or centers could be defined.
Systematic sampling (657 samples) of these veins throughout a 6 by 6 km area returned very strong results for Silver with 37 samples returning over 66 g/t Ag, 2 samples returned assays of over 1,000 g/t Ag. Assays for lead, zinc and copper showed anomalous results along a prominent NE-S trending structural network.
Dr Peter Megaw, Reyna Silver Corp. Chief Exploration advisor, commented "Jasperoids typically mark a geochemically-zoned shell around many CRDs worldwide. This sampling program appears to have narrowed us down to an area with consistently high metals values where we will focus some additional fieldwork leading up to an aggressive drilling program, which we hope to permit and drill in 2022. The results of this selective sampling program are some of the best I've ever seen from CRD jasperoids. They appear to support our thesis that what we see at Medicine Springs is high-level leakage from a multi-stage mineralization center at depth."
Please refer to Reyna Silver Corp. announcement dated January 10, 2022 for further detail.
QA/QC STATEMENT
Reyna Silver follows industry standard procedures for rock-chip sampling for exploratory geochemical analyses. Rock chip samples generally weigh between 1 and 3 kg. Samples were submitted to the certified ALS Global facility in Elko, Nevada where the entire sample was crushed to 70% passing less than 2mm, then 250g were rotary split and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. The pulps were shipped to ALS Global in Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. Geochemical analyses were done by ALS Global in Canada under an ISO 1702 Quality management system. Pulps were analyzed for precious, base-metals, and multi-elements using method code ME-MS41 following an aqua regia digestion. Overlimit values for Ag, Pb, and Zn were analyzed using method codes Ag-OG46, Pb-OG46, and Zn-OG46. Multi-element certified standards, blanks, and duplicates were systematically inserted into the sample stream to monitor lab performance.
Competent Persons Statement
Information in this report relating to Exploration Results is based on information reviewed by Mr. Lee R. Beasley, a Certified Professional Geologist who is a Member of the American Institute of Professional Geologists, and a consultant to Northern Lights Resources. Mr. Beasley has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralization and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Beasley consents to the inclusion of the data in the form and context in which it appears.
For further information, please contact:
Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President
Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 608 6163
Shawn Balaghi, Investor Relations
Email: shawn@northernlightsresources.com
Tel: +1 604 773 0242
About Northern Lights Resources Corp.
Northern Lights Resources Corp is a growth-oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead Project located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights, in joint venture with Reyna Silver are earning 100% ownership.
Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE and "NLRCF" on the OTCQB. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
SOURCE: Northern Lights Resources Corp.
View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/683091/Medicine-Springs-Project--Jasperoid-Sampling-Results
News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia
Endeavour Silver Ends the Year on a Strong Note; FY2021 Annual Production Surpasses Upper End of Guidance
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report full year 2021 production of 4,870,787 silver ounces (oz) and 42,262 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 8.3 million oz. Fourth quarter production was 1,443,564 silver oz and 9,446 gold oz, for silver equivalent production of 2.2 million oz AgEq.
The Company's 2021 full year production exceeded the upper range of its guidance of between 7.7 million oz and 8.0 million oz AgEq (revised upward in October) due to continuing strong performance at Guanacevi with higher grades and tonnage milled. Annual silver production exceeded guidance by 3% while gold production was in line with the upper range of guidance.
"Steady performance at Bolanitos, together with record mill throughput, grade and production at Guanacevi boosted our 2021 consolidated production beyond the upper end of our increased guidance," said Dan Dickson, Endeavour's Chief Executive Officer. "Last year was a great year due to the excellent efforts of our entire team and we are in a strong position going into 2022."
Q4 and FY2021 Highlights
- Exceeded Production Guidance: Consolidated production remained strong as silver and gold production at each mine met or exceeded revised 2021 guidance and exceeded plan.
- Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Silver and gold grades continued to deliver well above plan and throughput approached plant capacity.
- Bolanitos Performance Remained Steady: Silver grades and plant throughput exceeded plan with gold grades slightly below plan.
- Metal Sales and Inventories : Sold 1,413,699 oz silver and 8,715 oz gold, held 1,028,340 oz silver and 1,044 oz gold of bullion inventory and 54,270 oz silver and 2,630 oz gold in concentrate inventory at year end. Management continued to be bullish on precious metal prices and withheld a portion of metal sales in the fourth quarter, consistent with the levels held as at September 30, 2021.
- Encouraging Brownfields Exploration Results from Guanacevi and Bolanitos : Drilling continued to intersect high-grade gold-silver mineralization in the Santa Cruz vein at Guanacevi and intersect multiple mineralized structures near current workings at Bolanitos.
- Positive Greenfields Exploration Results from the Parral Project : Drilled over 14,000 metres targeting several areas along the La Colorada vein with encouraging results to expand the mineral resource estimate.
- Continued to Advance the Terronera Project : The Terronera Project Technical Report, authored in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 was filed on SEDAR and EDGAR on October 25, 2021. Work continued on final detailed engineering, early earth works, critical contracts and procurement of long lead items. The financing and final permitting processes are progressing, however, the current surge in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant has extended the anticipated timeline. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.
- Sold El Cubo Assets: The Company sold its El Cubo assets in Guanajuato, Mexico to Guanajuato Silver Co (formerly Vangold Mining Corp) for US$15 million plus contingent payments up to US$3 million in a transaction that closed April 9, 2021.
- Suspended Operations at El Compas : Management suspended operations at El Compas in mid-August and is currently evaluating its alternatives for the asset.
- Acquired Bruner, an Advanced Stage Exploration Project: Ideally situated within Nevada's Walker Lane NW trending mineral belt, this acquisition closed on September 1, 2021.
Q4 2021 Mine Operations
Consolidated silver production increased by 29% to 1,443,564 ounces in Q4 2021 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by a 31% increase in silver production at the Guanacevi mine and a 42% increase in silver production at the Bolanitos mine offset by the suspension of operations at the El Compas mine. Gold production decreased by 25% to 9,446 ounces due to a 19% decrease in gold production at Bolanitos mine and the suspension of operations at the El Compas mine offset by a 21% increase in gold production at the Guanacevi mine.
Guanacevi throughput in Q4 2021 was consistent with Q4 2020 but silver grades and gold grades were each significantly higher. Guanacevi throughput exceeded plan and mining the new higher grade El Curso orebody has led to significantly improved grades and mine plan flexibility. Additionally, supplies of local third-party ores continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 14% of quarterly throughput and contributing to the higher ore grades.
Bolanitos Q4 2021 throughput was consistent with Q4 2020 with increased silver grades and decreased gold grades. Silver production increased by 42% while gold production decreased by 19% at the Bolanitos mine.
Production Highlights for the Three Months and Year Ended December 31, 2021
|Three Months Ended December 31
|Highlights
|Years Ended December 31
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|213,492
|237,389
|(10
|%)
|Throughput (tonnes)
|887,424
|757,160
|17
|%
|1,443,564
|1,117,289
|29
|%
|Silver ounces produced
|4,870,787
|3,513,767
|39
|%
|9,446
|12,586
|(25
|%)
|Gold ounces produced
|42,262
|37,139
|14
|%
|1,432,578
|1,108,848
|29
|%
|Payable silver ounces produced
|4,826,681
|3,482,094
|39
|%
|9,261
|12,314
|(25
|%)
|Payable gold ounces produced
|41,438
|36,392
|14
|%
|2,199,244
|2,124,169
|4
|%
|Silver equivalent ounces produced 1
|8,251,747
|6,484,887
|27
|%
|1,413,699
|1,419,037
|(0
|%)
|Silver ounces sold
|3,856,883
|3,460,638
|11
|%
|8,715
|13,850
|(37
|%)
|Gold ounces sold
|39,113
|35,519
|10
|%
Q4 2021 Production by Mine
|Production
|Tonnes
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Grade
|Recovery
|Recovery
|Silver
|Gold
|by mine
|Produced
|per day
|Ag gpt*
|Au gpt*
|Ag %
|Au %
|Oz
|Oz
|Guanaceví
|108,334
|1,178
|417
|1.21
|89.6
|%
|92.2
|%
|1,301,941
|3,885
|Bolañitos
|105,158
|1,143
|48
|1.83
|87.0
|%
|88.9
|%
|141,258
|5,502
|Consolidated
|213,492
|2,372
|235
|1.52
|89.4
|%
|90.8
|%
|1,443,564
|9,446
*gpt = grams per tonne
FY2021 Production by Mine
|Production
|Tonnes
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Grade
|Recovery
|Recovery
|Silver
|Gold
|by mine
|Produced
|per day
|Ag gpt*
|Au gpt*
|Ag %
|Au %
|Oz
|Oz
|Guanaceví
|414,355
|1,135
|370
|1.09
|87.9
|%
|91.7
|%
|4,333,567
|13,317
|Bolañitos
|418,514
|1,147
|42
|2.02
|87.0
|%
|90.7
|%
|491,412
|24,652
|El Compas
|54,555
|149
|36
|3.05
|72.5
|%
|80.2
|%
|45,808
|4,293
|Consolidated
|887,424
|2,431
|195
|1.65
|87.6
|%
|89.8
|%
|4,870,787
|42,262
*gpt=grams per tonne
1 Silver equivalent calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
2021 Financial Results and Conference Call
The Company's 2021 financial results will be released before markets open on Thursday, March 10, 2022 and a telephone conference call will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.
|Date & Time:
|Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
|Telephone:
|Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
|Local or International +1-604-638-5340
|Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|Replay:
| A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free)
+1-800-319-6413 in Canada and the US (toll-free) or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 8312#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Trish Moran
Interim Head of Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 564-4290
Email: pmoran@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and production levels, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
Top News
Related News
TOP STOCKS
