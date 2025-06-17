Gold Investing
Fund Managers: Gold Stocks Still Lagging, Catch-Up Trade Coming
By Charlotte McLeodJun 17, 2025 05:00PM
Charlotte McLeod
With an eye for detail and over a decade of experience covering the mining and metals sector, Charlotte is passionate about bringing investors accurate and insightful information that can help them make informed decisions.
She leads the Investing News Network's video and event coverage, and guides a team of writers reporting on niche investment markets.
"Insurance for your wealth is actually very cheap in the context of the gold price at the moment," said Keith Watson. "It's cheaper now than it was over 10 years ago. Just buy some gold equities."
Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson of Golden Prospect Precious Metals and CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income share their thoughts on gold and silver.
Honing in on where they see potential in terms of stocks, the co-fund managers said they currently favor producers with strong management, a good orebody and a positive growth profile.
