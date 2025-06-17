Fund Managers: Gold Stocks Still Lagging, Catch-Up Trade Coming

Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson of Golden Prospect Precious Metals and CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income share their thoughts on gold and silver.

Honing in on where they see potential in terms of stocks, the co-fund managers said they currently favor producers with strong management, a good orebody and a positive growth profile.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.