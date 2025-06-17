Fund Managers: Gold Stocks Still Lagging, Catch-Up Trade Coming

Video

"Insurance for your wealth is actually very cheap in the context of the gold price at the moment," said Keith Watson. "It's cheaper now than it was over 10 years ago. Just buy some gold equities."

Rob Crayfourd and Keith Watson of Golden Prospect Precious Metals and CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income share their thoughts on gold and silver.

Honing in on where they see potential in terms of stocks, the co-fund managers said they currently favor producers with strong management, a good orebody and a positive growth profile.

