- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Ramp Metals Eyes Potential Copper Discovery at Saskatchewan Project, CEO Says
“We found these disseminated sulfides at surface with malachite staining. And typically when you find that, that's weathered and it's been there for hundreds of years … it could come from something much bigger,” said Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals.
Following its recent gold discovery at the Rottenstone SW project in Saskatchewan, Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) may again be sitting on a new potential significant discovery: copper.
“We found some really interesting stuff on site, especially at this new Rush target that we weren't really expecting,” said Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. The Rush target, identified as a 1,200 meter conductor, exhibits disseminated sulfides with malachite staining — a green patina often associated with copper deposits.
The discovery suggests the possibility of substantial underlying deposits.
“It could come from something much bigger,” Black said.
Following the impactful gold find in 2024, Ramp Metals embarked on a 14 day grassroots exploration campaign, prospecting around its key targets: Ranger, Rogue and the newly identified Rush, which may signify a copper find.
The shift to on-ground prospecting marks a crucial phase in understanding the scope of mineralization and refining the company’s exploration strategies. Pending assay results from recent fieldwork will further inform future exploration plans.
"We really want to fly the entire site and look for more anomalies, because we found quite a few just in these recent programs," Black said.
Watch the full interview with Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals, above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Ramp Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Ramp Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Ramp Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Ramp Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest News
Ramp Metals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.