Ramp Metals
Battery Metals Exploration
Copper Investing

Ramp Metals Eyes Potential Copper Discovery at Saskatchewan Project, CEO Says

Copper Investing
“We found these disseminated sulfides at surface with malachite staining. And typically when you find that, that's weathered and it's been there for hundreds of years … it could come from something much bigger,” said Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals.

Following its recent gold discovery at the Rottenstone SW project in Saskatchewan, Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP) may again be sitting on a new potential significant discovery: copper.

“We found some really interesting stuff on site, especially at this new Rush target that we weren't really expecting,” said Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals. The Rush target, identified as a 1,200 meter conductor, exhibits disseminated sulfides with malachite staining — a green patina often associated with copper deposits.

The discovery suggests the possibility of substantial underlying deposits.

“It could come from something much bigger,” Black said.

Following the impactful gold find in 2024, Ramp Metals embarked on a 14 day grassroots exploration campaign, prospecting around its key targets: Ranger, Rogue and the newly identified Rush, which may signify a copper find.

The shift to on-ground prospecting marks a crucial phase in understanding the scope of mineralization and refining the company’s exploration strategies. Pending assay results from recent fieldwork will further inform future exploration plans.

"We really want to fly the entire site and look for more anomalies, because we found quite a few just in these recent programs," Black said.

Watch the full interview with Jordan Black, CEO of Ramp Metals, above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Ramp Metals (TSXV:RAMP). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Ramp Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Ramp Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Ramp Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

RAMP:CC
tsxv stocksnickel stocksnickel explorationcopper investingcopper explorationtsxv:rampplatinum investingnickel investingcopper stocksplatinum stocksCopper Investing
The Conversation (0)
