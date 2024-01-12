Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Gold Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Gold in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Copper Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Impact Copper in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Trending Press Releases

Drilling Confirms Gold System Near Surface at Warrentinna Project, NE Tasmania

European Lithium Limited (ASX: EUR) – Trading Halt

Galena Mining Limited (ASX: G1A) – Trading Halt

NASDAQ Listing Update

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Grid Battery Metals Announces the Fourth Phase of the Nickel Exploration Program in British Columbia

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

RecycLiCo Battery Materials

AMY:CA

Flynn Gold

FG1:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)

QX Resources: Tier 1 Lithium Assets in the US and Australia Supporting the EV Value Chain


Australia-based QX Resources (ASX:QXR) offers investors exposure to this rapidly expanding market for lithium-ion batteries with an indicative development plan involving drilling, sampling and test work starting with two permitted drill holes over the main part of the surface lithium anomaly, planned for November-December 2023. QXR aims to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to detailed drilling toward an initial resource by mid-2024. QXR has sufficient financial muscle to carry out the drilling and other work, especially with the recent AU$3 million raise via a private placement and access to an additional AU$3 million under an at-the-market (ATM) facility.

QXR has entered into a binding agreement with vendor ID Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire a 75 percent interest in the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California. Separately, QXR has agreed to purchase a small package of leases adjacent to Liberty Lithium to consolidate the area, requiring payment of US$100,000 cash and QXR shares of the same value to the third-party leaseholder.

Liberty Lithium Brine project

QXR will undertake a diamond drill program with two permitted drill holes totaling 1,000 metres, along with downhole sampling and geophysics, targeted at the centre of the surface lithium anomaly. Drilling is expected to begin in November-December 2023. Bulk volumes of lithium brines will be submitted for testwork with various DLE providers. The aim is to identify lithium-bearing brine aquifers at depth, which is anticipated to lead to an initial resource by mid-2024.

Company Highlights

  • QX Resources is an Australia-based company focused on the exploration and development of battery minerals, with a huge lithium brine project in the US, hard rock lithium assets in a prime location in Western Australia (WA), copper-molybdenum-gold assets in Queensland and a strategic investment in nickel sulphides in Sweden.
  • Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in California, is considered analogous to Albemarle's Silver Peak deposit and is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA with contiguous claims over 102 square kilometres.
  • The potentially large-scale lithium brine project located in the US is of significant importance, as participants in the electric vehicle value chain are aggressively seeking to secure domestic battery minerals supply to balance potential supply-side risks to the energy transition.
  • QXR aims to commence drilling of the Liberty Lithium Project and has secured A$3 million in funding along with access to an additional A$3 million under an at-the-market facility. The target is to publish an initial resource on the project by mid-2024.
  • Additionally, the fundraise also offers flexibility to ramp up exploration activities across its Pilbara lithium hard rock project which are also very exciting prospects. It has four lithium hard rock projects in the Pilbara Province spanning 350 square kilometres and in proximity to some of Australia’s largest lithium deposits and mines.
  • The company's other assets include the copper-gold-molybdenum project in Queensland and a 39-percent stake in Bayrock Resources, which owns a portfolio of battery metals projects in Sweden.

This QX Resources profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with QX Resources (ASX:QXR) to receive an Investor Presentation

asx stocksasx:qxrqx resources limitedlithium stockslithium explorationlithium investingLithium Investing
QXR:AU
The Conversation (0)
QX Resources Ltd Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Project

QX Resources Ltd Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to confirm that brines* were successfully intersected in the first hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.

Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

- Drillhole 1 has been completed and brine sampling is underway; results anticipated in 6 weeks.

- Brines were intersected at shallower levels than expected at 49 metres and 329 metres.

- Second diamond drillhole, located 4km south of the first hole, is centred over a significant geophysical target in magnetotellurics (MT) that infer a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth.

- Second drill hole to commence within a few days' time.

Brine sampling* of the first drill hole is underway with lithium assay results anticipated within six weeks.

*Cautionary Statement: The intersection of brines does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

The first vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 369 metres depth. The target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Large brine volumes (>20,000 litres) are being pumped currently.

Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

The second DD hole is located 4km to the south and is centred over a significant MT geophysical target that has been interpreted as suggesting a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Drilling of the second drill hole will commence in the coming days. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 2* below).

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA and major Argentina brine projects.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "We are encouraged with the progress to date. Brines have been intersected at multiple depths in favourable geology with the hole producing brines at a good rate. This is a great start and we look forward to updating the market with assays in six weeks.

The second hole may well deliver even better results due to its favourable position to encounter more downhole intercepts of brines. The Liberty Lithium project is a large lithium brine target and has the hallmarks of a successful brine project. I'm looking forward to keeping investors updated with results and further drilling."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/43J6508F



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

Tama Atacama Lithium Project - Exploration Concessions Granted

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that the first series of Exploration Concessions have been granted at its Tama Atacama Lithium Project.

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources (ASX:QXR)

QX Resources


Keep reading...Show less

Albemarle Corporation to Release Fourth-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on Wednesday, February 14, 2024

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its fourth-quarter 2023 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 .

Albemarle Corp. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Albemarle Corporation)

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2023 results on Thursday, February 15 , at 9:00 a.m. ET . Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:

PARTICIPANT INFORMATION:
Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: +1 (888) 330-2007
Participant Toll Dial-In Number: +1 (646) 960-0105
Conference ID: 5205664
INTERNATIONAL ACCESS NUMBERS: https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/
Participants will need to enter the participant access code before being met by an operator.

Webcast Details
Event Title: Albemarle's Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call
Event Date: February 15, 2024
Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT -05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada )

Attendee URL:
https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/434662125

Encore Dial-In Information
Encore Toll Free Dial in Number: 1-800-770-2030
Encore Toll Dial in Number: 1-647-362-9199
Encore Replay Dates: 02/15/2024 02/22/2024 23:59 ET

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp. Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-release-fourth-quarter-2023-earnings-results-on-wednesday-february-14-2024-302033152.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pan Asia Metals

RK Lithium Project – Drilling Update Strong Li and Sn Intersections at the BT Lithium Prospect

Battery and critical metals explorer and developer Pan Asia Metals Limited (ASX: PAM) (‘PAM’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to provide an update for new drill holes (BTDD026-036) completed at the BT Lithium Prospect. Drilling results generally support the geological model applied to the Exploration Target estimate with lithium, tin and tantalum mineralisation hosted in pegmatite dykes-veins and adjacent metasediments. The prospective zone is currently defined over a strike length greater than 1.0km and remains open along strike and at depth on many sections.

Keep reading...Show less
White Cliff Minerals

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited (‘WCN’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Monday, 15 January 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Century Lithium (TSXV:LCE)

Century Lithium


Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNC

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Heliostar Metals Files Mineral Resource Update Technical Report for the Ana Paula Project

More Lithium-Bearing Clays Intersected at Altair Lithium Project, USA

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CNC

Base Metals Investing

Canada Nickel Receives Equity Investment from Samsung SDI

Resource Investing

More Lithium-Bearing Clays Intersected at Altair Lithium Project, USA

Resource Investing

MTM Acquires Flash Metals

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL to Present at Sidoti Virtual Micro Cap Conference

Resource Investing

$7 Million Capital Raise to Accelerate Exploration and Future Project Development

×