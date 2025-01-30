Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

QX Resources (QXR:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Download the PDF here.

qx resourcesqxr:auasx:qxrprecious metals investingPrecious Metals Investing
QXR:AU
QX Resources
The Conversation (0)
QX Resources

QX Resources


Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Board and Management Changes

QX Resources Ltd Board and Management Changes

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) announces changes to its Board and Management, reflecting current market conditions for junior exploration companies.

Effective today, Steve Promnitz has transitioned from Managing Director to strategic advisor and consultant . In his new role, Steve will continue to help oversee and advise the Company on its US lithium projects and exploration activities across the Company's gold, lithium and iron ore projects.

"Now that QXR is in a solid position with the agreement renegotiated and expanded on its investment in US lithium brine projects, it is the appropriate time to change the board and management" stated Steve Promnitz.



About QX Resources Ltd:  

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Secures Option to Additional US Lithium Brine Projects

QX Resources Ltd Secures Option to Additional US Lithium Brine Projects

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to announce that QXR has renegotiated the option agreement over the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California, USA, to reduce option payments and also to include an option to acquire an interest in two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.

- QXR and IG Lithium have agreed to restructure the Option Agreement in respect of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project to reduce option payments and also to include an option over two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.

- QXR now has the option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL, the holder of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, which reduces QXR's cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.

- QXR has also entered into an option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (a related company of IGL), granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% stake in IGX and which holds two prospective lithium brine projects in Nevada and Utah, USA.

- IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based producers of battery-grade lithium products in relation to the future supply of lithium brine products.

- QXR will update the market soon regarding planned activities over the gold projects in Queensland.

QXR had previously entered into an option agreement with IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire up to a 75% interestin IGL, the owner of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, as announced 5 October 2023 (Option Agreement). The parties have negotiated a variation to the Option Agreement, whereby QXR now has an option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL on or before 30 June 2025 (Variation Agreement). The restructuring reduces QXR's cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.

QXR has entered into a further option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (IGX) (an unlisted Delaware company established in 2022, and a related company of IGL) granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% interest in IGX on or before 30 June 2025 for US$500,000 (IGX Option). IGX has identified and secured two (2) prospective lithium brine projects in Utah and Nevada, USA, covering 10,660 hectares (26,300 acres). IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based developers and producers of battery-grade lithium products to potentially supply future lithium brine feedstock.

IGL and IGX have an excellent local US exploration team and contractors to ensure advancement of the projects.

Next steps include permitting for new drill sites at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, targeting areas that are interpreted to be prospective to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling previously undertaken by QXR (ASX announcement 19 June 2024). QXR is continuing its review of work conducted to date by IGX on their two projects, which indicate encouraging results in a favourable geological setting.

QXR Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, said: "QXR, through the new agreements, now has exposure to three large, prospective lithium brine projects, with reduced cash commitments, diversifying the portfolio. The lithium brine projects are located in the US market where demand continues for critical minerals and where downstream processors are still seeking supply options."

IG Lithium and IGX Minerals Member, Stephanie Ashton, said: "We recognize the valuable work that we have done together with QXR and are pleased to continue to consolidate and expand our joint efforts to find new critical supplies of upstream lithium brines for the rapidly expanding US battery industry.

To view the Key Commercial Terms, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/41U1J7MO



About QX Resources Ltd:  

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

QX Resources Ltd Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) provide the Quarterly Activities Report for Period Ended 30 June 2024 with the following highlights in operations.

Liberty Lithium Brine Project, USA

Drilling and geophysics confirmed a large brine basin with multiple brine horizon targets intersected over 400 m vertically at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA.

Geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada, with encouraging initial lithium assay results, aquifers and salinity.

Lithium brine specialists have proposed additional drilling to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, in a more favourable setting, further west of recent drilling.

Discussions continue with USA based battery supply participants, including with Stardust Power Inc, a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, who commenced trading on NASDAQ in early July valued c.US$400m.

Gold Projects - Central Queensland

High grade gold trenching programme planned at Big Red in central Queensland. Previous trenching returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au. Gold mineralisation remains open along strike under cover.

Reassessment of two shuttered gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.

Gold projects are in the Drummond Basin in Queensland - a region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.

Pilbara Iron Ore Project

Discussions are underway after planning a detailed rockchip sampling programme over Iron Ore Samples with up to 58.5% Fe in rockchip samples over 4km of enriched iron ore over a Banded Iron Formation (BIF) at Western Shaw in the Pilbara.

*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J3K839AN



About QX Resources Ltd:  

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment in QLD

QX Resources Ltd High Grade Gold Trenching Program and Reassessment in QLD

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Ltd (ASX:QXR) announces a new program of trenching to extend known high grade gold mineralisation at Big Red Project, where prior trenching including mineralised widths of 9m @ 5.9g/t Au.

- A follow-up trenching program has been planned at the Big Red Gold Project, Queensland.

- Previous trenching at Big Red returned high grade gold results including 9m @ 5.9g/t Au, with gold mineralisation remaining open along strike.

- Interpreted strike length over Big Red currently exceeds 450m with probable further concealed extensions beneath sandy loam surficial cover.

- The Company's Gold projects are located in the Drummond Basin in central Queensland - an underdeveloped region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces.

- A reassessment of two shuttered open pit gold mines within QXRs ground has commenced as these mines were last operated when the gold price was less than A$500/oz.

- QXR has numerous gold and copper-gold targets which will be developed towards further drilling leading to potential production scenarios with updated permitting guidelines.

The trenching is an initial phase, prior to drilling, as part of a plan of reassessment around potentially reopening closed open pit gold mines and further drill targets with the aim of future gold production scenarios.

High Grade Gold in Trenches at Big Red Project

Gold trenching is planned to extend current high grade gold results in trenches at the Disney-Big Red Project (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Two elongate gold anomalous zones were defined over 650m and may extend up to 1200m long. Best historic trench results from hard rock at the base of trenches at Big Red were:

- Trench 1 - 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 35m wide. Large zone 80m @1.2 g/t Au

- Trench 2- 3m @ 2.2 g/t Au within a mineralised zone 13m wide. Large zone 28m @ 1.8 g/t Au

- Trench 4 - 2m @ 23 g/t Au with a mineralised zone 7m wide. Large zone 32m @ 1.7 g/t Au

These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022). Further trenching is planned to extend the current zone of high-grade gold mineralisation prior to a drilling program over a number of shallow targets. The Company believes the potential of Big Red may be similar to nearby Twin Hills deposit with 1.0Moz (23.1Mt@1.5g/t Au) incl 49m @5.2g/tAu and Lone Sister 0.48Moz (12.5Mt@1.2g/t Au) incl. 28m @45.2g/t Au (c.f. ASX GBZ announcement 5 Dec 2022, 28 Apr 2023, 9 Jun 2023) Reassessment of Open Pit Gold Mines A reassessment of the potential of past open pit gold mines is underway. The two open cut mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, were closed when gold was less than A$500/oz. Drilling data by QXR and previous explorers shows potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has excellent potential for a gold discovery at Big Red in Queensland, which will be followed-up in the planned trenching program and followed later by a drill program, previously delayed due to inclement weather. Nearby closed open pit gold mines were operating at much lower gold prices and show potential for future production as part of a reassessment of their potential."

Next Steps

Trenching

A new program of trenching at Big Red Project (Disney) is an initial phase to extend two north-east trending elongate zones previously encountered in QXR trenches with high grade gold results occurring over a strike length of 650 metres. The zones may potentially be up to 1200m long based on past soil sampling and geophysics (magnetic low zones within magnetic highs). Mineralised widths included 9m @ 5.9 g/t Au in trenches (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021, 16 Feb 2022). Quartz breccias show textures similar to gold producing zones elsewhere in the region.

Drill targets

Revised drill targets will be generated from the trenching results, merged with geophysical data. These results produced a drill ready target, but that drill program was delayed twice due to weather and soft ground (ASX announcement 13 July 2021, 31 April 2022).

Resource models

Updated resource modelling for Belyando and Lucky Break have been commissioned. Both mines show potential exists for down dip extensions to known gold mineralised zones and parallel features, as well as extensions along strike.

Background

QXR holds nearly 100,000 hectares of leases in the Drummond Basin of central Queensland - an underdeveloped region with a long history of ongoing gold mining region with an endowment of over 8.5 million ounces. Gold mineralisation is largely related to intrusives into the region with the largest producer - Pajingo (ex-Newmont) having produced 3.4 Moz since 1986 and was instrumental in the creation of gold miner Evolution when they purchased the mine from Newmont (Newcrest).

The QXR leases show potential for epithermal gold and porphyry related copper gold deposits and include two historical open pit gold mines, Belyando and Lucky Break, that were last producing when the gold price was under A$500/oz. QXR holds 85,800 Ha of exploration leases on a 100% basis and 11,500 Ha (70%QXR) in a JV with private company, Zamia Resources.

QXR has previously defined a potential new discovery at the Disney-Big Red project with trenching returning high grade gold intercepts and a drill ready target with considerable extension potential (ASX announcement 1 Nov 2021). Multiple unexplored targets exist with epithermal gold and porphyry related Copper-Gold targets. QXR also holds the Anthony molybdenum deposit with potential copper and gold extensions nearby, related to c.450 million year old Devonian-Carboniferous intrusives and volcanics (490-400 Ma).

Shuttered Gold Mines

Belyando is adjacent to the highway, 70km northwest of Clermont in QLD's Central Goldfield. The pit was mined from 1989 to 1993 within oxide and transition ore to approx. 60m depth yielding 85,850 oz Au, initially from CIP processing with recoveries c.72% and later from heap leaching. Gold was sold forward in 1989 at A$470/oz Four parallel ore shoots >1.8g/t Au within a lower grade halo above 0.5 g/t Au. Drilled to 150m and open at depth down plunge and laterally. Extensions to the north west confirmed by industry experts from prior drilling, lying within a radiometric anomaly. Parallel mineralised features may exist as well.

Lucky Break is adjacent to the highway, 85km northwest of Clermont in QLD's Central Goldfield. The shear hosted lode gold style mineralisation was mined in the pit from 1987 to 1988 within oxide only to approx. 15m depth yielding 90 Kt of ore at a diluted head grade of 2.4 g/t Au for approx. 6,900 oz Au. Extensions identified down dip and to the south and north in drilling together with a parallel mineralised feature to the east (sparsely drilled), lying within a radiometric anomaly (ASX announcement 13 July 2021). Results included 2m @ 8.98 g/t Au, from 4m down hole in LB220 including 1m @ 11.55 g/t Au.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0P98BLSG



About QX Resources Ltd:  

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium hard rock portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has four projects in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) spans more than 350 km2.

Lithium brine: QXR drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA and geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada. QXR holds an Option to Purchase Agreement to earn-in to 75%.

Gold portfolio: QXR is developing Central Queensland gold projects through a 70% agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd and also on a 100% basis. The gold and copper-gold-moly projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >8.5moz gold endowment.

Nickel sulphides: QXR has a significant 39% shareholding in unlisted public Australian company Bayrock Resources Limited, which has a portfolio of highly prospective battery minerals assets in Sweden, primarily in nickel, cobalt and copper. QXR is assisting Bayrock with project development and financing initiatives.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources Ltd Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes at Liberty Lithium Brine

QX Resources Ltd Large Basin Confirmed in Drillholes at Liberty Lithium Brine

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) can confirm that the Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, is a large brine basin with numerous brine aquifers, shown in downhole sampling and geophysics in the second hole of the Company's two-hole diamond drill program (Table 1*).

- Drilling and geophysics indicate the existence of a large brine basin at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA, with brine intersected over 400 m vertically.

o Geological similarities confirmed with the nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer Albemarle, in Clayton Valley Nevada, with encouraging initial lithium assay results, aquifers and salinity.

- Lithium brine specialists have proposed additional drilling to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, in a more favourable setting, further west of recent drilling.

- Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA, including with Stardust who aim to IPO in June.

- QXR and IG Lithium Option Agreements are being amended to facilitate undertaking further drilling.

- QXR aims to provide an update soon on progress with gold exploration in Queensland.

Porous conglomerates saturated with brines were intersected beneath fine grained lake sediments with sandy layers. The geology intersected is very encouraging as it is similar to the producing sequences of Clayton Valley Nevada, where Albemarle's producing lithium brine deposit is located. Detailed downhole geophysics together with initial downhole brine sampling (packer sampling) shows increasing salinity with depth, together with large brine volumes, both encouraging for discovering a potentially economic lithium brine deposit in the properties.

Although the maximum lithium assay values were 50mg/l Li over 15 metres near the base of hole #2 (Table 2*), the salinity and conductivity increased with depth, at levels similar to known producers. Ingress of fresh water into the aquifers may explain the lower lithium values in drill holes #1 and #2 being located close to a range front fault on the edge of the basin. These initial holes were located near the edge of the basin in part for logistics and access reasons as well as the surface lithium anomaly.

Hole #2 also intersected thick porous brine horizons - critical for future success- which is considered encouraging, together with the geological similarity to Clayton Valley NV (Albemarle's Silver Peak mine). These similarities include basal porous conglomerate units containing brine beneath finer grained lake sediments.

However, the best producing horizons at Clayton Valley are tuff units within the sediment package which have not been intersected in drillholes to date, but which outcrop 4km to the southwest of hole #2 (Figure 4*).

Results were analysed by external lithium brine specialists to produce interpretations, including the globally recognised Hydrominex Geoscience Consulting. Lithium brine specialists have advised additional drilling is required to potentially intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling undertaken by QXR, based on lab results to date.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "QXR has defined a new large scale brine basin, saturated with brines, at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. A large near-surface brine field with lithium potential is rare to date in the USA. The geological setting, with conglomerates loaded with brines, is similar to Albemarle's producing deposit. We are yet to find tuff horizons similar to Clayton Valley, which are the best brine aquifers - although they do outcrop nearby, suggesting they may exist within the basin. Surface and downhole geophysics make it compelling for further drilling to the west, in the centre of the basin under deeper sediments, which may intersect higher grade lithium brine, compared to the drilling to date."

Next Steps

Applications for further drillholes were submitted some time ago. To provide operational flexibility, an amended drill program has been submitted to regulators for approval. Bulk volumes of brine will be submitted for testwork with selected direct lithium extraction (DLE) providers, as well as with lithium refiner Stardust Power Inc, with whom QXR holds at Letter of Intent (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). Stardust expects to list on NASDAQ in June via a c.US$490m deal and then plans to build a lithium refinery in Oklahoma.

Discussions continue with various USA based battery supply participants who are keen to work with potential new lithium developers within the USA.

QXR and IG Lithium are currently discussing amendments to the Option Agreements to facilitate the undertaking of further drilling.

Background

The Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, California, covers contiguous claims over 102km2 (25,300 acres), being one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (Figure 1*). The Company entered an Option to Purchase Agreement and an Operating Agreement (Option Agreements) to earn a 75% interest in the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA, from vendor IG Lithium LLC (ASX announcement 5 October 2023). Based on results received to date, the Company is currently in discussion with IG Lithium regarding potential renegotiation of the Option Agreements to allow a longer period of time to conduct additional drilling prior to any future commitments.

Two vertical diamond drill holes were completed (369m & 443 metres depth), spaced 4km apart (Figure 2, 3*).

Holes were centred over an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly and significant MT geophysical target, interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Brine horizons were intersected in both holes with numerous brine aquifers intersected in drillhole #2 (ASX announcement 8 Feb 2024).

QXR entered into a Letter of Intent with Stardust Power Inc., a development stage American manufacturer of battery-grade lithium products, to assess the lithium brines from the Liberty Lithium Brine Project. The parties intend to evaluate options to potentially supply Stardust Power with lithium brine products, dependent on results, on a non-exclusive basis for processing into battery-grade lithium materials for electric vehicles (ASX announcement 29 Feb 2024). The Company plans to share the results of the two hole drill program with Stardust as part of ongoing discussions.

Drillholes

Drillhole #1 (LLD23001) was completed at 369 metres depth. Target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole. An interpretation is that the drillhole went through the range front fault at 249m depth.

Drillhole #2 (LLD24002) was completed at 433 metres depth, located 4km to the south of drillhole #1. Both drillholes were centred over significant MT geophysical targets interpreted as a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Both holes were positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples. An interpretation is that the drillhole went through the range front fault at 370m depth.

Figures 5 shows the increase in lithium and chloride concentration in brine with increasing depth. Figures 6-8* show interpretations of the possible geology on MT geophysical lines and the location of proposed drill holes.

The location of the proposed drill holes is also shown in Figure 9*.

Recommendations

Results were analysed by external lithium brine specialists to produce interpretations, including the globally recognised Hydrominex Geoscience Consulting, and others who have closely reviewed the geological setting of Albemarle's Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley, Nevada. Their recommendations included additional drilling further west of drilling undertaken by QXR, to potentially intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, based on lab results to date. Surface and downhole geophysics suggests that the basin is angled to the west with deeper sediments and brines to the west of recent drilling. Further, the geochemistry of the brine samples may suggest an ingress of fresh water into the aquifers, resulting in lower lithium grade in the two holes drilled to date, as the holes were drilled adjacent to a range front fault with significant fresh water inflows into the basin, along the basin edge.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C58T0H5U



About QX Resources Ltd:  

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Latest News

QX Resources
×