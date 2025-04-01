Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Quimbaya Gold Announces Annual General Meeting Results and Board Changes

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that shareholders voted to approve all items of business put forth to shareholders at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") held on March 28, 2025, including the election of directors, fixing the number of directors, appointment of the Company's auditor, approval of the equity incentive plan, and the continuation of the Company under the British Columbia Business Corporations Act.

The board of directors and the Company would like to thank Mr. Bayona, who did not run for re-election, for his service to the Company and would like to wish him well in his future endeavors.

Additionally, at the AGSM, Sebastian Wahl was elected as new independent director of the Company. Sebastian Wahl brings over 15 years of experience in the mining industry, specializing in precious metals trading and corporate development. As a co-founder and former Vice President of Corporate Development at Silver X Mining Corp., he played a pivotal role in consolidating assets and advancing projects in South America. Mr. Wahl holds a B.Sc. in Business Administration from the Graduate School of Business Administration in Zurich and a Financial Modelling certification from the Corporate Finance Institute. Fluent in Spanish, he possesses extensive expertise in South American mining operations and capital markets.

Mr. Alexandre P. Boivin, President & CEO stated, "We are excited to bring Sebastian on as an independent board member. His strong experience in South America and European connections will complement the Company as we strive to become an established player in the Colombian mining exploration space."

About Quimbaya

Quimbaya aims to discover gold resources through exploration and acquisition of mining properties in the prolific mining districts of Colombia. Managed by an experienced team in the mining sector, Quimbaya is focused on three projects in the regions of Segovia (Tahami Project), Puerto Berrio (Berrio Project), and Abejorral (Maitamac Project), all located in Antioquia Province, Colombia.

Contact Information

Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO apboivin@quimbayagold.com
Jason Frame, Manager of Communications jason.frame@quimbayagold.com

Quimbaya Gold Inc.
Follow on X @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on LinkedIn @quimbayagold
Follow on Instagram @quimbayagoldinc
Follow on Facebook @quimbayagoldinc

Cautionary Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" as that term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking information by its nature is based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Quimbaya to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Although Quimbaya's management believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Quimbaya as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Except as required by law, Quimbaya does not expect to update forward-looking statements and information continually as conditions change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246745

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Quimbaya GoldQIM:CCCSE:QIMPrecious Metals Investing
QIM:CC
Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Quimbaya Gold (CSE:QIM)

Quimbaya Gold


Keep reading...Show less

Unlocking high-grade gold potential in Antioquia, Colombia’s premier mining district

Quimbaya Gold Completes Final Payment on Four Tahami Contract Concessions and Announces Warrant Extension

Quimbaya Gold Completes Final Payment on Four Tahami Contract Concessions and Announces Warrant Extension

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has executed the final payment of 4 contract concessions totalling 1624 hectares in the Tahami project area. The company was able to amend the last payment terms of these concessions from $200,000 USD to $135,000 USD.

"We are pleased that we were able to secure these important land packages with the final payments on our highly prospective Tahami area on amended terms that represented a 30% savings from the original last payments", stated Alexandre P. Boivin, President and CEO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold & Independence Drilling Secure 4,000m Drill Deal - 100% Share-Based Partnership

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release on August 1, 2024 announcing the entering into of drilling contract with Independence Drilling S.A., a first service order has concluded for an initial first 4000-meter drilling campaign (the "Initial Drilling Campaign") for its Tahami South property which is adjacent and on trend to Aris Mining's Segovia project. The contract has been assigned to Elawa S.A.S., an affiliated entity and mining division of Independence Drilling S.A., and concurrently the Company has also finalized an agreement with Palmer Assets Holding Corp. ("Palmer" and together with Elawa, the "Drilling Contractors") to provide consulting services for the Initial Drilling Campaign.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement to Accelerate Next Growth Phase

Quimbaya Gold Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement to Accelerate Next Growth Phase

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated February 14th, 2025, the Company has completed a fourth tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 2,634,999 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $790,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. In connection with the Placement, the Company will pay cash finders' fees on of $42,080 and 140,267 finder's warrants.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Quimbaya Gold Closes Third Tranche and Upsizes Private Placement to $3 Million

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) ("Quimbaya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated December 23rd, 2024, the Company has completed a third tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Placement") of 3,135,800 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $940,740. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a "Common Share") of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), each such Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one additional Common Share for a period of two years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.40 per Common Share. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for exploration and working capital.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Quimbaya Gold Samples yield up to 5.86 g/t gold and 133 g/t silver at Tahami North

Quimbaya Gold Inc. (CSE: QIM) (OTCQB: QIMGF) (FSE: K05) (" Quimbaya Gold " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the results of a rock sampling program conducted on the Tahami North project in Segovia, Colombia . These results include rock samples grading up to 5.86 gt gold and 133 gt silver along a new 2km trending vein system. The targeted veins trend to the North-West within the Company's claims. This represents a significant advancement in the understanding of the potential of these goldsilver vein systems at Tahami North.

Highlights

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Opawica Explorations Inc.

April 3rd, 2025 TheNewswire - Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on precious and base metal projects, is pleased to announce that it has closed the  the recently announced oversubscribed private placement (announced March 15, 2025) of 1,385,000 Units to for total aggregate proceeds of CAD $277,000 each consisting of one Common Share of the Company and one Common Share Purchase Warrant at a price of $0.20c per Unit.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Rua Gold Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) (WKN: A40QYC) ("Rua Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to advise the commencement of drilling at the Cumberland gold camp drill target. This builds upon the integration of the VRIFY AI targeting and ranking process with RUA's extensive geological database, as well as the consolidation of the Reefton Goldfield - an orogenic gold and antimony belt on the South Island of New Zealand.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Astral Resources (AAR:AU) has announced Group Mineral Resource Increases to 1.62 Million Ounces

Download the PDF here.

Radisson Expands Area of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine with Three New Drill Holes Including 29.93 g/t Gold over 2.2 Metres

Radisson Expands Area of High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beneath the Historic O'Brien Gold Mine with Three New Drill Holes Including 29.93 g/t Gold over 2.2 Metres

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drill assay results from three new drill holes at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec.

The three holes reported are all wedges completed from the previously reported pilot hole OB-24-337 (see Radisson News Release dated December 16, 2024; Figure 1). OB-24-337 was the deepest hole ever drilled at the Project and the first hole drilled directly below the historic O'Brien Mine workings. It intersected 242.0 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 1.0 metre within a mineralized interval that averaged 31.24 g/t Au over 8.0 metres at approximately 1,500 metres vertical depth. Now, three new wedges have all returned additional high-grade gold intercepts, delineating a large zone of multiple veins with good continuity.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

Cartier Resources Announces Subscription Agreement for Flow-Through Units Under Its Previously Announced Brokered Offering and Adjustments Further to Tax Measures Unveiled by the Quebec Minister of Finance

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (" Cartier " or the " Corporation ") announces the execution, on March 31, 2025, of an amending agreement (the " Amending Agreement ") further to the engagement letter dated March 20, 2025 between Paradigm Capital Inc. (the " Agent ") and the Corporation (the " Engagement Letter ") with respect to its previously announced "best efforts" private placement offering of securities of Cartier (the " Offering ").

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Green River Gold Corp.

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Green River Gold Corp.

Effective immediately, Green River Gold Corp. is suspended pursuant to CSE Policy 3. The suspension is considered a Regulatory Halt as defined in National Instrument 23-101 Trading Rules. A cease trade order has been issued by the Alberta Securities Commissions.

For more information about Cease Trade Orders, visit the Canadian Securities Administrators Cease Trade Order database at www.securities-administrators.ca.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Quimbaya Gold
Sign up to get your FREE

Quimbaya Gold Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Opawica Explorations Inc Announces the Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

RUA GOLD Begins Drilling at Cumberland Target in the Reefton Goldfield, Following up on a 20.7m Intercept of 62g/t Gold

Cizzle Brands' CWENCH Hydration Becomes USA Hockey's Official Hydration Partner

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Announces Expansion of Land Package

gold investing

Drilling Commences at Lammerlaw Gold and Antimony Project, NZ

Base Metals Investing

Blackstone Unlocks High Grade Copper-Gold at Mankayan

Battery Metals Investing

Secondary Trading Notice

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - CERENERGY Cells Test Safe Under Extreme Conditions

Gold Investing

Byron King: Fear Trade in Play — Make Sure You've Got Gold, Silver

Gold Investing

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2025

×