Quetzal Copper
Copper exploration in North America to supply Canadian, American, and Mexican demand at home.
Quetzal Copper: Revitalizing Projects to Minimize Investor Risk
Mar. 17, 2025 01:00PM PSTCopper Investing
“Our goal here is to take projects that have a lot of previous history, several million dollars spent on work in the past, and leverage that to see if we can make a discovery,” said Matthew Badiali, CEO and director of Quetzal Copper.
The CEO and director of Quetzal Copper (TSXV:Q) outlines the company’s strategy of identifying and advancing overlooked mining projects with significant historical exploration data, effectively reducing investor risk by applying modern technology to refine exploration and advance cost-effective drill programs that could quickly transform prospects.
Q:CC