October 29, 2025
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
02 July
Metals Australia
High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for gold and copper in the Northern Territory, vanadium, titanium, iron, zinc, copper and silver in WA – and gold, silver and base metals in addition to graphite in Quebec, Canada. Keep Reading...
29 September
Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite ZonesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
10 September
Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location Update
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Battery Anode Material Refinery - Design & Location UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 August
Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up a s World-Class
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Resource Expansion Sets Project up as World-ClassDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 July
Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay Results
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Lac Carheil MRE to Benefit from Exceptional Assay ResultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
11h
SAGA Metals Mobilizes Final Team for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate & Provides Corporate Update
Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to confirm the full mobilization of exploration crews and equipment for its highly anticipated major diamond drill... Keep Reading...
20h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 October
Fortune Minerals Retains P&E Mining Consultants Inc. to Prepare the New Reserve Estimates, Mine Plan & Production Schedule for the Updated NICO Project Feasibility Study
New Mineral Reserves & project economics expected to benefit from higher metal prices Fortune Minerals Limited (TSX: FT,OTC:FTMDF) (OTCQB: FTMDF) (" Fortune " or the " Company ") ( www.fortuneminerals.com ) announces that it has retained P&E Mining Consultants Inc. (" P&E ") to prepare the new... Keep Reading...
27 October
Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve Testing
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Altech - SNC Batteries Outstanding Safety Destructve TestingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and Lammerlaw
New Age Exploration (NAE:AU) has announced NAE Raises $3.75m to Advance Wagyu and LammerlawDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 October
Despatch of SPP Offer Documents
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Despatch of SPP Offer DocumentsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
