February 17, 2026
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project
02 July 2025
Metals Australia
High-quality graphite development project with an accelerated pathway to production, complemented by a diversified portfolio of critical, precious and base metals assets in tier-1 jurisdictions across Canada and Australia. Keep Reading...
29 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 January
Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals Plan
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 December 2025
Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1kmDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 November 2025
Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite DiscoveryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
12h
Brunswick Exploration Lauches Phase 2 Drilling at Anatacau Lithium Discovery
Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; FRANKFURT:1XQ; "BRW" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has restarted drilling at the Anatacau Main Project, located in the Eeyou-Istchee James Bay region of Quebec. The drill program will aim to expand the Anais lithium... Keep Reading...
