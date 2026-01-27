The Conversation (0)
January 27, 2026
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals Plan
02 July 2025
Metals Australia
High-quality graphite project with accelerated development pathway and outstanding portfolio of exploration properties, highly prospective for gold and copper in the Northern Territory, vanadium, titanium, iron, zinc, copper and silver in WA – and gold, silver and base metals in addition to graphite in Quebec, Canada. Keep Reading...
18 December 2025
High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
16 December 2025
Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1kmDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 November 2025
Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite Discovery
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Drilling the Manindi Vanadium-Titanium-Magnetite DiscoveryDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 October 2025
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 September 2025
Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones
Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite ZonesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
2h
Commencement of Scoping Study for NSW Silver Projects
Rapid Critical Metals (RCM:AU) has announced Commencement of Scoping Study for NSW Silver ProjectsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
3h
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Altech Batteries (ATC:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 January
Spartan Metals - Announces Adoption of New Equity Incentive Plans and the Grant of Security-Based Compensation
(TheNewswire) Vancouver, Canada, January 23, 2026 TheNewswire - Spartan Metals Corp. ("Spartan" or the "Company") (TSX-V: W | OTCQB: SPRMF | FSE: J03) announces its shareholders have approved the Company's new 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Option Plan") and it's share unit plan (the "Share... Keep Reading...
23 January
Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Cashflow Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 January
Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025
Jindalee Lithium (JLL:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report - December 2025Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
22 January
SAGA Metals Announces Warrant Expiry Acceleration-Reports Over $675,000 of Warrant Money Exercised and Received since January 1, 2026
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES Saga Metals Corp. ("SAGA" or the "Company") (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H), a North American exploration company advancing critical mineral discoveries, announces today that it is... Keep Reading...
