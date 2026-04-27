Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quebec Anode Project Delivers Strong Refinery Economics

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Metals Australia (ASX:MLS)

Metals Australia

High-quality graphite development project with an accelerated pathway to production, complemented by a diversified portfolio of critical, precious and base metals assets in tier-1 jurisdictions across Canada and Australia. Keep Reading...
High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM Project

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Grade Assays Verify the Emerging Manindi VTM ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals Plan

Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals Plan

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Graphite Project Links to Quebec's Critical Minerals PlanDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego East

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced High Copper Anomalies Show Deeper Potential at Warrego EastDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1km

Metals Australia (MLS:AU) has announced Titanium-Vanadium-Magnetite Discovery Extended over 1kmDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials returns to Las Vegas as the key meeting point for deals, capital and supply chain strategy

Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery & Critical Materials returns to Las Vegas as the key meeting point for deals, capital and supply chain strategy

Las Vegas, June 22 to 25, 2026

Investing News Network has secured its audience an exclusive opportunity to access one of the most commercially important gatherings in the battery materials market, with 20% off using code INN20.Each year, the executives shaping global lithium and battery supply chains come together in Las... Keep Reading...
Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 12, 2026

Lithium Argentina to Release First Quarter 2026 Results on May 12, 2026

Lithium Argentina AG ("Lithium Argentina" or the "Company") (TSX: LAR) (NYSE: LAR) will release its first quarter 2026 earnings results before market open on Tuesday, May 12, 2026. The Company will hold a webcast and conference call to discuss its first quarter 2026 results on Tuesday, May 12,... Keep Reading...
Lithium Africa to Commence 2,000 m Drill Program at Adzopé and Provides Côte d'Ivoire Exploration Update

Lithium Africa to Commence 2,000 m Drill Program at Adzopé and Provides Côte d'Ivoire Exploration Update

Lithium Africa Corp. (TSXV: LAF) (FSE: 6MQ) ("Lithium Africa" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Côte d'Ivoire assets, highlighted by the commencement of its first drill program at Adzopé since going public and continued advancement of priority targets at... Keep Reading...
E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Closing of an Oversubscribed Private Placement

E-Power Resources Inc (CSE: EPR) (FSE: 8RO) ("E-Power" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the private placement (the "Private Placement") previously announced on March 23, 2026 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement was oversubscribed.An aggregate of 10,355,030 units (the "... Keep Reading...
SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

SAGA Metals Reports Assays from R-0024 to R-0026 with Intercepts Including 54.20% Fe2O3, 7.07% TiO2, 0.443% V2O5 from 2026 Drilling at Trapper South, Radar Critical Minerals Project in Labrador

Saga Metals Corp. (TSXV: SAGA,OTC:SAGMF) (OTCQB: SAGMF) (FSE: 20H) ("SAGA" or the "Company"), a North American exploration company focused on critical mineral discoveries, is pleased to report additional assay results from drill holes R-0024, -0025 and -0026 completed in 2026 as part of its... Keep Reading...
Argentina Lithium Signs US$100 Million Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement with Lanshen for Rincon West

Argentina Lithium Signs US$100 Million Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement with Lanshen for Rincon West

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT,OTC:LILIF) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQB: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding Heads of Terms and Framework Agreement (the "Framework Agreement") with Xi'an Lanshen New Material Technology... Keep Reading...

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