Q-Gold Resources Ltd. ("QGold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade gold assay results from surface sampling at its Mine Centre Gold Project in Ontario. Results include 564 gt gold over 0.25 metres from channel sampling of the Government Vein at the Ferguson Mine Showing, together with additional gold-bearing samples from the Daisy Vein, Big Vein, North Foley and South Foley areas (Map 1).
Highlights from the Ferguson mine area include three surface grab samples that returned 95.5 g/t gold over 0.20 metres, 37.8 g/t gold over 0.20 metres and 15.5 g/t gold over 0.30 metres at the Daisy Vein. The samples were collected at approximately 50-metre spacing across approximately 100 metres of vein strike length.
Highlights from the Foley mine area include a surface channel sample grading 13.9 g/t gold over 0.40 metres from the South Foley vein that provided a target for the current drill program. Drill hole Q26_40, which targets this location, intersected a quartz vein with a reported width of approximately 1.0 metre (assays pending).
Surface Sampling Highlights
|Area / vein
|Sample type
|Gold (g/t Au)
|Sample length (m)
|Sample ID
|Ferguson — Government Vein
|Channel
|564
|0.25
|(QG-CL-087)
|Ferguson — Government Vein
|Channel
|9.06
|0.15
|(QG-CL-090)
|Ferguson — Daisy Vein
|Channel
|95.5
|0.2
|(QG-CL-119)
|Ferguson — Daisy Vein
|Channel
|37.8
|0.2
|(QG-CL-109)
|Ferguson — Daisy Vein
|Channel
|15.5
|0.3
|(QG-CL-113)
|Big Vein — southwest of Ferguson
|Grab
|29.3
|Not applicable
|(QG-ND-186)
|North Foley — along strike of the Vowel Vein
|Channel
|6.11
|0.5
|(QG-CL-010)
|South Foley vein system
|Channel
|13.9
|0.4
|(QG-CL-025)
The two Government Vein results were obtained at the same channel-sampling location and are reported as separate intervals. True width of the veins is not yet known, and reported surface sample lengths should not be interpreted as true vein widths in all channel samples. Grab samples are selective and may not represent the overall grade of the mineralised structure.
Map 1: Mine Centre Project map showing Ferguson mine showing and Foley Mine area.
Ferguson Mine Showing and Surrounding Targets
Channel sampling of the Government Vein returned 564 g/t gold over 0.25 metres and 9.06 g/t gold over 0.15 metres at the same sampling location. These results identify a site of high-grade gold mineralisation within the Government Vein (Map 2).
On the Daisy Vein, the three reported samples demonstrate gold mineralisation at separate locations distributed over approximately 100 metres of strike, with approximately 50 metres between sampling locations. The results support further investigation of the vein's geometry and grade distribution. Additional sampling and drilling would be required to establish geological and grade continuity between these locations and at depth.
A field grab sample from the Big Vein, approximately 225 metres southwest of the Ferguson Mine Showing, returned 29.3 g/t gold, identifying an additional location of gold mineralisation in the surrounding area.
Map 2: Ferguson showing exhibiting channel sample result including 564g/t Au in sample QG-CL-083.
North Foley and South Foley
At North Foley, a vein channel sample returned 6.11 g/t gold over 0.50 metres approximately 200 metres north of the Foley Mine, along the known strike of the Vowel Vein. This result provides a further surface target for assessing the distribution of gold mineralisation along the vein system (Map 3).
At South Foley, channel sampling returned 13.9 g/t gold over 0.40 metres within the South Foley vein system. The sampling location was targeted by Q26_40 during the current drilling program. The hole intersected a quartz vein at depth with a reported width of approximately 1.0 metre (Map 3).
The drill observation provides encouragement for continued assessment of the South Foley target. Laboratory assays are required to determine the gold grade of the intersection.
Map 3: Channel sampling results from South Foley
Management Comment
"These channel sampling results reinforce the encouraging findings from our earlier grab sampling and underline the exploration potential of Mine Centre," said Dr. Andy Rompel, Chief Operating Officer of QGold. "The exceptional gold value from the Government Vein and the high-grade Daisy Vein results at three locations spanning approximately 100 metres of strike provide clear targets for further exploration. We are also encouraged by the results at North and South Foley, and specifically drill hole Q26_40 at South Foley, for which assays are pending. Our ongoing work will focus on assessing the extent and continuity of these gold-bearing vein systems."
Sampling, Analysis and Quality Assurance / Quality Control
QGold implemented a strict QA/QC protocol during the 2026 summer channel sampling program. A rotating sequence of certified gold standards, blanks, and crush duplicates was inserted after every 20th channel sample to monitor the accuracy and precision of the analytical results. Channel samples were numbered QG-CL-001 to QG-CL-126, and QA/QC samples were labelled with a "B" suffix (e.g., QG-CL-020B, QG-CL-040B). All samples were collected, documented, and handled under the supervision of the Project Geologist.
Channel samples were placed in sturdy plastic sample bags, labelled with the appropriate sample identification, and securely sealed using zip ties. Sample numbers, channel locations, geological descriptions, and other relevant field information were recorded and entered into the project database. Samples were securely stored in rice bags prior to transportation.
Following completion of each field rotation, the sealed sample bags were placed into rice bags, secured, and transported by company personnel to the Actlabs laboratory facility in Dryden, Ontario, for analysis. Samples were delivered under controlled chain-of-custody procedures and remained secured under the supervision of the Project Geologist until shipment.
Samples were processed and crushed at Actlabs, facility independent from the Company. Gold analyses were completed using a 50-gram Fire Assay with Atomic Absorption finish. Samples were also analyzed for trace element geochemistry using the UT-4M ultratrace method with 4-Acid Digest and ICP-OES/ICP-MS finish. The inserted blanks, certified standards, and crush duplicates were used to monitor laboratory performance and verify the reliability of the reported analytical results.
About Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
Q-Gold Resources Ltd. is a Canadian gold development and exploration company focused on advancing high-quality gold assets in North America. The Company is led by the Quartz Mountain Gold Project in Oregon, USA - a large-scale gold development project with strong economics, long-term scalability and district-scale exploration potential.
QGold remains focused on disciplined project advancement, responsible resource development and long-term shareholder value creation through the development and exploration of high-quality North American gold assets.
Qualified Person
Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Jason Arnold, P.Geo. is a consultant of the company and is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
For further information, please contact:
Peter Tagliamonte
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Cell: +1 (416) 564-2880
Q-Gold Resources Ltd.
info@qgoldresources.com | www.qgoldresources.com
Cautionary Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential extent, continuity, geometry, grade distribution and distribution of mineralization; the interpretation and significance of exploration results; the potential for future exploration success; the identification and prioritization of exploration targets; the completion and timing of additional sampling, drilling and assay work; and planned or ongoing exploration programs and objectives. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and beliefs and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages; and other risks of the mining industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
QGold Channel Sample Results — 2026
Total samples: 126 (duplicate/field-QC excluded). Coordinates are UTM Zone 15 easting/northing (m). Au reported in g/t.
|Sample ID
|Easting (m)
|Northing (m)
|Au (g/t)
|QG-CL-001
|525749
|5394504
|0.028
|QG-CL-002
|525749
|5394504
|0.02
|QG-CL-003
|525749
|5394504
|0.007
|QG-CL-004
|525749
|5394504
|0.06
|QG-CL-005
|525749
|5394504
|0.549
|QG-CL-006
|525749
|5394504
|0.151
|QG-CL-007
|525749
|5394504
|1.26
|QG-CL-008
|525749
|5394504
|0.046
|QG-CL-009
|525705
|5394553
|0.026
|QG-CL-010
|525705
|5394553
|6.11
|QG-CL-011
|525705
|5394553
|0.019
|QG-CL-012
|525705
|5394553
|0.014
|QG-CL-013
|525705
|5394553
|0.029
|QG-CL-014
|525705
|5394553
|0.009
|QG-CL-015
|525705
|5394553
|0.059
|QG-CL-016
|525705
|5394553
|0.007
|QG-CL-017
|525705
|5394553
|<0.005
|QG-CL-018
|525692
|5394609
|<0.005
|QG-CL-019
|525692
|5394609
|0.318
|QG-CL-020
|525692
|5394609
|0.006
|QG-CL-021
|525748
|5394061
|<0.005
|QG-CL-022
|525748
|5394061
|0.931
|QG-CL-023
|525748
|5394061
|0.006
|QG-CL-024
|525789
|5394057
|0.034
|QG-CL-025
|525789
|5394057
|13.9
|QG-CL-026
|525789
|5394057
|0.102
|QG-CL-027
|525782
|5394070
|0.008
|QG-CL-028
|525782
|5394070
|0.228
|QG-CL-029
|525782
|5394070
|0.012
|QG-CL-030
|525838
|5394197
|0.014
|QG-CL-031
|525838
|5394197
|1.29
|QG-CL-032
|525838
|5394197
|0.174
|QG-CL-033
|525838
|5394197
|<0.005
|QG-CL-034
|525822
|5394176
|0.505
|QG-CL-035
|525822
|5394176
|0.622
|QG-CL-036
|525822
|5394176
|<0.005
|QG-CL-037
|526806
|5395721
|0.005
|QG-CL-038
|526806
|5395721
|0.209
|QG-CL-039
|526806
|5395721
|2.32
|QG-CL-040
|526806
|5395721
|0.005
|QG-CL-041
|526811
|5395688
|0.01
|QG-CL-042
|526811
|5395688
|0.62
|QG-CL-043
|526811
|5395688
|0.016
|QG-CL-044
|526811
|5395688
|0.03
|QG-CL-045
|526788
|5395743
|0.005
|QG-CL-046
|526788
|5395743
|2.05
|QG-CL-047
|526788
|5395743
|0.009
|QG-CL-048
|526788
|5395743
|0.008
|QG-CL-049
|526788
|5395743
|0.15
|QG-CL-050
|526788
|5395743
|<0.005
|QG-CL-051
|526783
|5395770
|<0.005
|QG-CL-052
|526783
|5395770
|0.007
|QG-CL-053
|526783
|5395770
|0.129
|QG-CL-054
|526783
|5395770
|0.405
|QG-CL-055
|526783
|5395770
|0.015
|QG-CL-056
|526726
|5395818
|<0.005
|QG-CL-057
|526726
|5395818
|0.008
|QG-CL-058
|526726
|5395818
|0.006
|QG-CL-059
|526726
|5395818
|<0.005
|QG-CL-060
|528080
|5398367
|0.019
|QG-CL-061
|528080
|5398367
|0.099
|QG-CL-062
|528080
|5398367
|0.093
|QG-CL-063
|528080
|5398367
|0.007
|QG-CL-064
|528096
|5398365
|0.009
|QG-CL-065
|528096
|5398365
|5.53
|QG-CL-066
|528096
|5398365
|0.525
|QG-CL-067
|528096
|5398365
|0.024
|QG-CL-068
|528117
|5398359
|5.19
|QG-CL-069
|528117
|5398359
|3.14
|QG-CL-070
|528117
|5398359
|0.006
|QG-CL-071
|528117
|5398359
|<0.005
|QG-CL-072
|527969
|5398483
|0.01
|QG-CL-073
|527969
|5398483
|0.064
|QG-CL-074
|527969
|5398483
|0.01
|QG-CL-075
|527969
|5398483
|<0.005
|QG-CL-076
|527969
|5398483
|0.005
|QG-CL-077
|527969
|5398483
|0.016
|QG-CL-078
|527969
|5398483
|0.023
|QG-CL-079
|527969
|5398483
|3.03
|QG-CL-080
|527969
|5398483
|0.006
|QG-CL-081
|528004
|5398417
|0.009
|QG-CL-082
|528004
|5398417
|0.006
|QG-CL-083
|528004
|5398417
|1.24
|QG-CL-084
|528004
|5398417
|0.414
|QG-CL-085
|528004
|5398417
|0.016
|QG-CL-086
|528004
|5398417
|0.217
|QG-CL-087
|528004
|5398417
|564
|QG-CL-088
|528004
|5398417
|0.188
|QG-CL-089
|528004
|5398417
|0.22
|QG-CL-090
|528004
|5398417
|9.06
|QG-CL-091
|528004
|5398417
|0.092
|QG-CL-092
|528042
|5398380
|0.006
|QG-CL-093
|528042
|5398380
|0.084
|QG-CL-094
|528042
|5398380
|0.033
|QG-CL-095
|528042
|5398380
|0.062
|QG-CL-096
|527949
|5398549
|0.009
|QG-CL-097
|527949
|5398549
|0.007
|QG-CL-098
|527949
|5398549
|8.69
|QG-CL-099
|527949
|5398549
|0.465
|QG-CL-100
|527925
|5398634
|0.024
|QG-CL-101
|527925
|5398634
|5.37
|QG-CL-102
|527925
|5398634
|0.021
|QG-CL-103
|527925
|5398634
|0.031
|QG-CL-104
|527936
|5398663
|0.081
|QG-CL-105
|527936
|5398663
|0.101
|QG-CL-106
|527936
|5398663
|0.066
|QG-CL-107
|527936
|5398663
|0.025
|QG-CL-108
|528080
|5398484
|0.351
|QG-CL-109
|528080
|5398484
|37.8
|QG-CL-110
|528080
|5398484
|0.089
|QG-CL-111
|528080
|5398484
|0.711
|QG-CL-112
|528116
|5398472
|0.034
|QG-CL-113
|528116
|5398472
|15.5
|QG-CL-114
|528116
|5398472
|0.022
|QG-CL-115
|528071
|5398491
|0.057
|QG-CL-116
|528071
|5398491
|0.02
|QG-CL-117
|528071
|5398491
|0.668
|QG-CL-118
|528020
|5398500
|0.069
|QG-CL-119
|528020
|5398500
|95.5
|QG-CL-120
|528020
|5398500
|0.091
|QG-CL-121
|528193
|5398461
|0.028
|QG-CL-122
|528193
|5398461
|7.21
|QG-CL-123
|528193
|5398461
|0.049
|QG-CL-124
|528254
|5398411
|0.023
|QG-CL-125
|528254
|5398411
|9.76
|QG-CL-126
|528254
|5398411
|0.041
Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2045ae91-6c74-40f6-bc9b-45ec72ecafb3
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90ce7269-c7e4-428d-94eb-26802994a6e2
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5c17a930-cc57-4c0f-9150-8967d598366e