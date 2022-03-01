Precious Metals Investing News
Puma Exploration Inc. is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in another 341 claims in nine separate claim blocks, contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook North property. The Claims add another 7,443 ha to the land package for a total of 29,522 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property is the ongoing focus of the Company's 2022 Exploration Program. The new claims are ...

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in another 341 claims ("the Claims") in nine (9) separate claim blocks, contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook North property. The Claims add another 7,443 ha to the land package for a total of 29,522 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property is the ongoing focus of the Company's 2022 Exploration Program. The new claims are located along strike of the gold trends identified at Williams Brook to date (see Figure 1). While there's been limited exploration carried out on the Claims so far, trenching undertaken in 2021 returned gold results up to 8.67 gt Au . Puma will compile and analyze available data this winter in preparation for a comprehensive surface exploration program next summer.

Over the past 15 months, Puma has consolidated a patchwork of mining claims that had seen little to no modern exploration work. The Company's successful 2021 exploration program, combined with the initial visual observations from the current 10,000 metres drilling program at The O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), were catalysts to secure more ground with similar potential contiguous to the existing landholding.

MORE ABOUT THE CLAIMS
In 2020, a new logging road exposed potassic rhyolite rocks containing quartz veins. Trenching in the summer of 2021 led to a gold discovery. Seven (7) out of 9 samples from an initial trench (Trench 1) returned more than 1g/t Au with notable grades of 5.92 g/t Au , 5.15 g/t Au, 4.05 g/t gold and 3.09 g/t Au . Following this success, 30 metres to the south, a second trench exposed the same mineralization and returned 8.67 g/t Au , 6.18 g/t Au , 2.10 g/t Au , 1.18 g/t Au and 1.0 g/t Au .

This gold discovery appears to coincide with a large-scale mag anomaly. Puma will undertake a detailed compilation of trenching results and geophysical data this winter in preparation for next summer's grassroots exploration program over the entirety of the property. The Claims have never been drilled before. The summer 2022 surface exploration work will enable the Company to identify targets for future drilling.

ACQUISITION TERMS

To acquire a 100% interest in the Claims (341 claims), Puma agrees to issue the Vendor on closing:

a) 250,000 common shares of the Company and a C$40,000 cash payment;
b) 250,000 common shares of the Company and a C$40,000 cash payment on or before the first anniversary of the signing of the agreement;
c) 250,000 common shares of the Company and a C$50,000 cash payment on or before the agreement's second anniversary;
d) 250,000 common shares of the Company and a C$50,000 cash payment on or before the agreement's third anniversary.

Additional performance payments to the Vendor:

1) Cash payment of C$25,000 upon a positive preliminary economic assessment;
2) Cash payment of C$50,000 upon a positive feasibility study;
3) One-time cash payment of C$100,000 upon commercial production.

The Vendor will retain a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on any commercial production from the property. Fifty percent of the NSR, or 1%, may be purchased by Puma for $1 million. Puma retains the right of first refusal on the remaining 1% NSR royalty retained by the Vendor. The agreement is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

QUALIFIED PERSON
Dominique Gagné, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 standards, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

COVID-19 PRECAUTIONS

Puma has developed and implemented precautions and procedures compliant with Québec and New Brunswick's health guidelines. Strict protocols are in place to ensure the safety of all staff, thereby reducing the potential of community contact and spreading of the virus.

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share-dilution.

Connect with us on Facebook / Twitter / LinkedIn

Visit www.explorationpuma.com for more information or contact:

Marcel Robillard ,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy ,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250) 575-3305; mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1d4c8cde-ba00-4a42-9628-b26251de5798


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Puma Exploration TSXV:PUMA Gold Investing
PUMA:CA
Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration


Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Provides Update on Current Drilling Program, Reports Impressive Quartz Veining and Breccia in Core

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing 10,000 metres diamond drilling program at its Williams Brook Gold Project in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. The objective of the 2022 drilling program is to test the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT") along its 750 metres strike length and confirm the depth extension of the high-grade gold found by surface exploration (see Figure 1).

To date, eleven (11) holes have been drilled for a total of 965 metres. Those holes were collared between100 to 200 metres northeast of the Lynx Gold area, where a wide gold mineralized zone was identified by drilling last summer, including an intersection of 5.55 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB 21-02 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ).

Keep reading... Show less
BTV Travels from BC to the Maritime Region with Evergold, Exploits Discovery, Maritime Resources & Puma Exploration

BTV Travels from BC to the Maritime Region with Evergold, Exploits Discovery, Maritime Resources & Puma Exploration

On national TV Sat. Feb 19 & Sun. Feb 20, 2022 - BTV-Business Television drops in on emerging companies in the markets.

Discover Companies to Invest In - Click company name to watch their TV feature:

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Announces Virtual Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders and Gives Update on Distribution of Melius Metals Securities

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (the "2022 EMS"). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 EMS will be held virtually only via live webcast at https:virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com1271 .

At the 2022 EMS, shareholders will be asked to pass a special resolution in connection with the distribution of shares of Melius Metals Corp. ("Melius Metals") to Puma's shareholders other than U.S. shareholders (the "Distribution"). This special resolution is to seek shareholder approval for an increase in reduction of stated capital already approved at the previously held annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021. The increase in the reduction of stated capital is proposed to reduce any potential fiscal impact on Puma's shareholders considering anticipated changes to Melius Metals' listing price. The fair market value for the Melius Metals shares is expected to be between $0.25 to $0.35, which is significantly above the $0.10 initially expected at the benefit of all Puma's shareholders.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings Clarification on Previous Drill Intercept

Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings Clarification on Previous Drill Intercept

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims (the "South-East Moose Brook Property") contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha (see Figure 1). Williams Brook returned 5.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ). A typo occurred in the final version of the news and should have been written 5.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres as shown in the Figure 1 and well described in the press release Sept. 15, 2021. The new claims cover a very prospective area that has seen little exploration in the past.

Puma's properties are located in an emerging Gold District with great potential. To ensure its control of the area, the Company secured the most prospective claims surrounding the core of the Williams Brook property.

Keep reading... Show less
Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings

Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims (the "South-East Moose Brook Property") contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha (see Figure 1). Williams Brook returned 50.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ) and remains the focus of the Company's 2022 exploration program. The new claims cover a very prospective area that has seen little exploration in the past.

Figure 1: Puma's landholdings in northern New Brunswick is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ac6937-b649-48e0-806a-41f458e8b9f5

Keep reading... Show less
Cross River Announces Drill Mobilization at the McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Announces Drill Mobilization at the McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to report that two diamond drill rigs have been mobilized to the Company's 12,000-hecatre McVicar Gold Project, located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Crews have been on site over the last two weeks preparing the McVicar Camp, an exploration drill camp located along kilometer 125 of the Cat Lake Winter Road, in Northern Ontario, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake.

The McVicar gold project is situated in the Superior Province of northern Ontario, Canada. The greenstone belts within the Superior Province contain some of the largest economic gold deposits in the world. McVicar encompasses the geologically significant structural components of the Lang Lake greenstone belt (see Figure 1 below), an underexplored belt located approximately 40 km north of the historic Golden Patricia Mine (619,796 oz at 15.2 g/t Au)*.

Cross River Ventures has initiated a planned 5,000-meter diamond drill program at McVicar, designed to test the Altered Zone and Bear Head Trend, two of several gold target zones on the property. Diamond drilling will be conducted by Major Drilling utilizing two Duralite 1000N Fly configuration diamond drill rigs. Drilling will commence shortly with two rigs focused on the Altered Zone (Target 2, Figure 2) and conclude with both drill rigs in the Bear Head Trend (Target 1, Figure 2).

"After conducting a methodical, detailed exploration approach at McVicar over the last year the technical team has identified several priority drill targets. We're excited to begin drilling and move project development forward in a meaningful way," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "This round of exploration drilling will build on historical drill intercepts at the Altered Zone, where we intend to drill test along strike, down-dip and down-plunge gold targets."

"In addition to the Altered Zone target, we're also conducting a maiden drill program at the newly discovered 700-meter long Bear Head gold trend, where surface sampling recently returned assay values up to 19.75 grams-per-tonne gold. McVicar is large, it's extensive, and is full of favorable geology, historic occurrences, and multiple target zones. It's exciting to begin drilling our flagship project," continued Mr. Klenman.

About The Altered Zone

The Altered Zone is a complex zone of deformation and intense alteration composed of sheared mafic volcanics, abundant green mica, intermediate intrusive rocks, massive to semi-massive quartz, and a quartz-carbonate-sericite schist.

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint. The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions. The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity of the structure along strike, down-dip, and down-plunge. The program and will also test for new high-grade gold shoots at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.

About The Bear Head Trend

Cross River Ventures field crews discovered the Bear Head Trend during the summer 2021 fieldwork. It is located approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein at the southern contact between mafic volcanics and granite along the Bear Head Fault Zone (Figure 1). This geological environment is considered prospective for Archean greenstone gold deposits and contains favorable structural and lithological sites for gold deposition.

The Bear Head Trend is an undrilled, minimum 700m, high-grade gold corridor that is nested within a WNW trending multi-km braided damage zone structure. Key samples collected in 2021 include sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks with 1-10cm wide smoky blue quartz veins which returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au (News Release October 5th, 2021) .

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale (approximately 12,000 hectares) gold exploration project that contains gold prospective structure and host rocks that transect the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 metersi

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98 metersii

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samplesiii that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Auiv.

The 2022 winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_002.jpg

Figure 1: McVicar Gold Project, location of nearby deposits and historical mines, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_003.jpg

Figure 2: Drill target zones, winter 2022 drill program, McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Keep reading... Show less
Matador Mining Logo

Infill Drilling Highlights Grade Continuity and Opportunities for Further Mineral Resource Growth at Window Glass Hill

Matador Mining Limited (ASX: MZZ; OTCQX: MZZMF; FSE: MA3) (“Matador” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce infill assay results from diamond drilling completed in late 2021 for the Window Glass Hill (“WGH”) resource at the Cape Ray Gold Project (the “Project”) Newfoundland, Canada.

Keep reading... Show less
gold coins with price chart going up

Top 5 Gold Stocks on the TSX in 2022

Click here to read the previous best gold stocks article.

Although it reached an all-time high in the summer of 2020, the gold price put on an underwhelming performance in 2021. However, 2022 has already seen strong gold movement.

Tensions in Europe have helped move the gold price back above US$1,900 per ounce. The yellow metal spiked to US$1,975 in the early hours of February 24 following the start of an invasion by Russia into Ukraine. Since then, the price has been volatile, vacillating between lows in the US$1,880s and highs in the US$1,910s.

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with multiple experts about their thoughts on the conflict’s effect on gold while events were escalating before the invasion. INN asked John Kaiser of Kaiser Research, who replied, "The biggest driver (for the gold price) is now what's still happening with Russia." In his opinion, other factors that will drive the price alongside the conflict are high inflation and waning interest in bitcoin.

Keep reading... Show less
Kairos Minerals

Kairos Minerals: Developing Highly Prospective Gold Projects in a World-Class Gold District

Kairos Minerals Ltd. (ASX:KAI) advances a portfolio of highly prospective gold projects in Australia. Kairos Minerals has two key project hubs located in Western Australia's premier mining districts. The company is led by a strong management team with decades of experience in mineral exploration.

Keep reading... Show less
Snowline Gold CEO Director and Co Founder Scott Berdahl

Snowline Gold CEO Scott Berdahl: A New Gold District in the Yukon

Snowline Gold (CSE:SGD) CEO Scott Berdahl is ready to prove that the company's flagship Einarson gold project in Canada's Yukon territory has the potential to be a gold district.

Keep reading... Show less
Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Orefinders Resources Inc.

Eric Sprott Announces Holdings in Orefinders Resources Inc.

Eric Sprott announces that, today, 6,428,580 common share purchase warrants (Warrants) of Orefinders Resources Inc., (held by 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation he beneficially owns) expired unexercised representing a decrease in holdings of approximately 7.4% of the outstanding common shares (Shares) on a partially diluted basis since the date of the last early warning report. Prior to the expiry of these Warrants, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned and controlled 20,000,016 Shares and 10,000,008 Warrants representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 11.7% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants.

As a result of the Warrant expiry, Mr. Sprott now beneficially owns and controls 20,000,016 Shares and 3,571,428 Warrants representing approximately 8.1% of the outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and approximately 9.4% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of such Warrants. Since the Warrant expiry brings total holdings to under 10% on a partially diluted basis, Mr. Sprott and 2176423 Ontario Limited ceased to be insiders of Orefinders Resources.

Keep reading... Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News
×