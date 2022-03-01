Puma Exploration Inc. is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in another 341 claims in nine separate claim blocks, contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook North property. The Claims add another 7,443 ha to the land package for a total of 29,522 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property is the ongoing focus of the Company's 2022 Exploration Program. The new claims are ...

