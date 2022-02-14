Precious MetalsInvesting News

Puma Exploration Inc. is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 . Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 EMS will be held virtually only via live webcast at . At the 2022 EMS, shareholders will be asked to pass a special resolution in connection with the distribution of shares of Melius Metals Corp. to Puma’s ...

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that the Company will be holding an extraordinary meeting of its shareholders at 10 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 (the "2022 EMS"). Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 EMS will be held virtually only via live webcast at https:virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com1271 .

At the 2022 EMS, shareholders will be asked to pass a special resolution in connection with the distribution of shares of Melius Metals Corp. ("Melius Metals") to Puma's shareholders other than U.S. shareholders (the "Distribution"). This special resolution is to seek shareholder approval for an increase in reduction of stated capital already approved at the previously held annual and special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021. The increase in the reduction of stated capital is proposed to reduce any potential fiscal impact on Puma's shareholders considering anticipated changes to Melius Metals' listing price. The fair market value for the Melius Metals shares is expected to be between $0.25 to $0.35, which is significantly above the $0.10 initially expected at the benefit of all Puma's shareholders.

Shareholders of record as of February 1, 2022 (the "Record Date") are entitled to vote their shares at the 2022 EMS. The Company encourages its shareholders to vote in advance of the 2022 EMS using the Voting Instruction Form or the Form of Proxy mailed to them with the meeting materials. Shareholders are reminded that proxies must be received by 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Monday, March 7, 2022. Copies of the meeting materials are available under Puma's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and on Puma Exploration's website at https://www.explorationpuma.com .

TRANSACTION SUMMARY
Puma granted Melius Metals the option to acquire 100 % in its copper projects in consideration of $3.5 million payable through the issuance of an initial 12 million Melius Metals shares, of which up to six (6) million will be distributed to Puma's shareholders (other than U.S. shareholders). The remaining $2.3 million is payable in cash or Melius Metals shares over three years. Melius Metals also assumed Puma's commitments for the Chester property ( see July 6, 2021, News Release ). As of Nov. 24, 2021, the Chester option was executed, and the mining claims were transferred to Puma.

Once Puma receives final approvals for the Distribution, the Company will issue a news release announcing the Distribution's record date and the date on which the Distribution will occur. As of the record date for the Distribution, Puma shareholders (other than U.S. shareholders) will be entitled to receive pro-rata shares of Melius Metals.

Full details regarding voting Puma shares are set out in the management information circular for the 2022 EMS (the "Circular"). Shareholders are encouraged to review the disclosure in the Circular carefully.

Puma's Board of directors (the "Board") has unanimously determined that the Distribution is fair to shareholders and is in the Company's best interests and its shareholders. The Board has unanimously approved the reduction of stated capital and recommends that Puma's shareholders vote for the special resolution.

ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL 2022 EMS

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 EMS will be held virtually via live webcast at https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/1271 . Regardless of geographic location and equity ownership, all Puma Exploration shareholders are encouraged to participate at the meeting and engage with Puma management and directors.

Shareholders are encouraged to read the Circular for details on voting at the 2022 EMS itself (only registered shareholders and non-registered shareholders who have appointed and registered themselves with Computershare as the proxy holder can vote during the meeting).

ABOUT Puma Exploration

Puma Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company with precious metals projects in early stages located near the Famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC) in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company is committed to its DEAR strategy (Development, Exploration, Acquisition and Royalties) to generate maximum value for shareholders with low share-dilution.

Marcel Robillard ,
President, (418) 750-8510;
president@explorationpuma.com

Mia Boiridy ,
Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Development, (250)575-3305;
mboiridy@explorationpuma.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Puma to be materially different from actual future results and achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made, except as required by law. Puma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in the quarterly and annual reports and in the documents submitted to the securities administration.


Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings Clarification on Previous Drill Intercept

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims (the "South-East Moose Brook Property") contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha (see Figure 1). Williams Brook returned 5.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ). A typo occurred in the final version of the news and should have been written 5.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres as shown in the Figure 1 and well described in the press release Sept. 15, 2021. The new claims cover a very prospective area that has seen little exploration in the past.

Puma's properties are located in an emerging Gold District with great potential. To ensure its control of the area, the Company secured the most prospective claims surrounding the core of the Williams Brook property.

Puma Exploration Increases Its Williams Brook Landholdings

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in 30 claims (the "South-East Moose Brook Property") contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook Gold property. The acquisition adds by 662 ha to the Williams Brook North land package for a total of 20,662 ha (see Figure 1). Williams Brook returned 50.55 gt gold over 50.15 metres in its inaugural drilling program in 2021 (see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release ) and remains the focus of the Company's 2022 exploration program. The new claims cover a very prospective area that has seen little exploration in the past.

Figure 1: Puma's landholdings in northern New Brunswick is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d4ac6937-b649-48e0-806a-41f458e8b9f5

Puma Exploration Reports Up to 371 G/T Gold in Surface Rock Samples*

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has identified additional high-grade gold targets at its Williams Brook Gold Project located in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. A grab sample returned 371.00 gt Au* the highest gold-grade reported to date. Today's results are part of Puma's Fall 2021 stripping program at the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), where many new quartz veins were discovered and sampled (see Figure 1). Based on the Company's previous success drilling high-grade gold areas identified at surface (grab sample* of 240.00 gt Au returned 5.55 gt Au over 50.15 m at depth see Sept. 15, 2021 News Release), this high-grade gold area is the first priority target of Puma's 2022 10,000 metres drilling program.

Figure 1: Location of reported grab samples at the OGT and associated first priority drilling targets accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1bc203ba-c43a-4e7c-ad78-c19493b5e6ce

Puma Exploration Launches Its 2022 Exploration Program and Announces up to 51.70 G/T Gold in Surface Grab Samples*

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce the launch of its 2022 Exploration Program at its Flagship Williams Brook Gold Property located in New Brunswick, Atlantic-Canada. The 2022 program (see December 17, 2021, News Release) includes an initial 10,000 metres diamond drilling program that will target the most prospective areas identified to date of the O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT").

The drilling program, expected to begin on January 17, will target the most promising gold zones of the OGT discovered in 2021 through surface exploration work (see Figure 1). The inaugural 2,300 metres of drilling at the OGT's Lynx Zone returned 5.50 g/t Au over 50.15 m in hole WB21-02 (see Sept.15, 2021, News Release). Building on that success, the 2022 drilling at the OGT will focus on the currently excavated, mapped, and sampled 750-metres trend to maximize success.

Puma Exploration Raises $922,200 in Non-Brokered Private Placement

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF), (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to announce that, further to the closing of its brokered C$5M private placement announced on December 17, 2021, it has closed a non-brokered private placement ("the Offering") of hard dollar units (the "Units") for total gross proceeds of C$922,200. As part of the Offering, the Company issued 2,305,500 Units at the price of C$0.40 per Unit, with each Unit comprising one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at C$0.65 per share until December 30, 2023.

Two (2) Insiders of the Company acquired a total of 70,500 Units in the Offering (the "Insider Participation"), which is considered a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in Sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 in respect of such Insider Participation.

Constantine Acquires Option on Yuma King Copper-Gold Property in Southwest Arizona

Constantine Metal Resources Ltd. (TSXV: CEM) ("Constantine" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter agreement (the "Agreement") to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the Yuma King Copper-Gold property (the "Property") consisting of 295 federal mining claims (3905 hectares). The Property represents a portion of the total 495 claim Yuma King property, located in La Paz County Arizona, USA. Constantine retains the right to a 50% interest in any agreement on the remaining 200 claim portion of the Yuma King property subject to certain obligations.

The Property is located 93 miles (153 kilometers) northwest of Phoenix, Arizona and about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Constantine's previously announced Bouse Cu-Au property acquisition. The principal exploration targets are the Yuma Mine copper-gold skarn mineralization and copper-molybdenum porphyry style mineralization, associated with phases of an early Jurassic porphyry system. An early Jurassic rhenium-osmium molybdenite age date at Yuma King indicates a similar age to the Bisbee porphyry copper and skarn deposit in SE Arizona (S. Keith, MagmaChem Exploration Inc, personal communication).

BTV Investor Alert Video - GCM Mining: Largest Producer of Gold in Colombia

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM The mid-tier Latin American gold and silver producer is listed on the TSX under the symbol GCM.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:
https://b-tv.com/gcm-mining-largest-producer-of-gold-in-colombia-btv-investing-news-30sec/

GCM Mining Corp.is being featured on BNN Bloomberg from Feb 14th to Feb 18th, 2022, during market hours.

GCM Mining Corp. (TSX: GCM)

https://www.gcm-mining.com/overview/default.aspx

About BTV:

BTV-Business Television is Canada's longest running business show. With Hosts Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV features emerging companies across the country to bring viewers investment opportunities. BTV also produces News Alerts and branding/ awareness spots for issuers broadcast on BNN Bloomberg, Fox Business News, Bloomberg TV US and Bloomberg Terminals. www.b-tv.com

BTV - Business Television/CEO Clips Contact: Trina Schlingmann (604) 664-7401 x 5 trina@b-tv.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113595

Inomin Starts Ground Magnetic Survey at Lynx Nickel Property

Survey Increased to Include Two Large Sulphide Nickel Targets

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports a ground magnetic survey is underway at MINE's Lynx nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey comprises 228 line-kilometres (kms) across the Bear and Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km sulphide nickel targets (Figure 1).

Bam Bam Begins Long Range Environmental Planning for Majuba Hill

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has begun the search for firms to provide long-range environmental planning for the Majuba Hill project in Pershing County Nevada. Drilling that is planned for 2022 can be completed within the existing U.S. Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") notice level authorization and on the private ground. Because of the dramatic increase in target size and the number of targets the Company is starting longer range planning to accommodate drilling in 2023 and beyond.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/113654_7aa24e42e4be8a8f_001.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/113654_7aa24e42e4be8a8f_001full.jpg

Corporate Update - TSXV Disclosure

Tempus Resources Ltd ("Tempus" or the "Company") (ASX:TMR)(TSXV:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,440,000 incentive stock options ("Stock Options") under the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers and consultants of the company exercisable at a price of $0.31 per share, expiring 3 December, 2024

Refer to Tempus announcements regarding "Notification regarding unquoted securities" (ASX Appendix 3G disclosure) on 3 December 2021.

