Prismo Metals Gearing Up for Drilling at Hot Breccia in 2024, Exec Says
“(Hot Breccia) will be the main focus this year in terms of dollars spent on exploration. And then we'll be drilling shortly, as I said, on Palos Verdes. But for Los Pavitos, that's probably resuming drilling in the second half of this year,” said Prismo Metals Executive Chairman Alain Lambert.
Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF) Executive Chairman Alain Lambert believes the company’s Hot Breccia project will be “top of mind” for investors as its drilling permit is expected to be received very shortly.
“We applied for a drilling permit, (and) hopefully we get it next month — I would say the latest in April. Then we will start drilling probably some of the old holes. It's a very large copper project and it's in the heart of the Arizona copper belt. So it is just adjacent to the old Christmas mine … investors will hear a lot about our upcoming drilling and it will keep them informed of progress,” he said.
Lambert noted that the company will be spending most of its exploration funds on Hot Breccia this year, partly because of the property’s deep holes — about 600 to 1,000 meters.
“We're really excited about the prospects. We read some geophysics that even reinforced the enthusiasm for the potential … I really think that the odds of us (making a copper discovery) are pretty good. So I think that at least people should have us on their ticker watch and keep an eye on us,” he said.
Prismo Metals recently engaged Exploration Technologies to apply xFlare, an artificial intelligence-optimized drill-planning solution, to its Hot Breccia project, where many features suggest well-mineralized Arizona-style copper porphyry at depth.
Watch the full interview with Prismo Metals Executive Chairman Alain Lambert above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Prismo Metals (CSE:PRIZ,OTCQB:PMOMF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Prismo Metals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Prismo Metals is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Prismo Metals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
