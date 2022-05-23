Gold Investing News

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Allan Frame as Director of Business Development. Mr. Frame recently retired from the investment business. During his successful forty-seven-year career, Mr. Frame focused primarily on working with mining companies, helping them raise over $100 million and having had the benefit of being associated with multiple major discoveries, including the Snip Deposit now owned by Skeena Resources Ltd.

"When we heard Al was retiring, we immediately contacted him to offer him the role of Director of Business Development of Prismo Metal," said Craig Gibson, President and CEO of the Company. "Al led the Company's initial public offering in 2020 when he was a stockbroker and is therefore very knowledgeable about team and projects. We expect his extensive relationships in the mining world to be beneficial to Prismo."

Mr. Frame was granted 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable at a price of $0.15 per share before May 20, 2027.

About Prismo Metals

Prismo (CSE: PRIZ) is junior mining company focused on precious metal exploration in Mexico.

Contact:

Craig Gibson, Chief Executive Officer and Director, craig.gibson@prismometals.com

Allan Frame, Director of Business Development, allan.frame@prismometals.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated content, commencement and exploration program results, the ability to complete future financings, required permitting, exploration programs and drilling, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities, the state of the commodity markets generally, variations in the nature, the analytical results from surface trenching and sampling program, including diamond drilling programs, the results of IP surveying, the results of soil and till sampling program. the quality and quantity of any mineral deposits that may be located, variations in the market price of any mineral products the Company may produce or plan to produce, the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including CSE acceptance, for its planned activities, the inability of the Company to produce minerals from its properties successfully or profitably, to continue its projected growth, to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies, the potential impact of COVID-19 (coronavirus) on the Company's exploration program and on the Company's general business, operations and financial condition, and other risks and uncertainties. All of the Company's Canadian public disclosure filings may be accessed via www.sedar.com and readers are urged to review these materials, including the technical reports filed with respect to the Company's mineral properties.

Click here to connect with Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) to receive an Investor Presentation

Source

cse stockscse:prizgold explorationprismo metalssilver investingGold Investing
PRIZ:CNX
Prismo Metals

Prismo Metals


Keep reading...Show less
metals

Prismo Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for Los Pavitos Gold-Silver Project in Sonora, Mexico

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR a NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Los Pavitos Gold-Silver Project in southern Sonora, Mexico. Los Pavitos is a single 5,289 hectare concession that lies 25 km west of the well-mineralized Alamos District, which encompasses several active exploration and mining projects, including the Alamo Dorado mine of Pan American Silver, the Piedras Verdes mine of Cobre de Mayo and the Alamos and Aurifero vein deposits being explored by Minaurum Gold Inc. Infrastructure is excellent with paved highway access, electricity and water. Prismo has an option to acquire 100% from Minera Cascabel S.A. de C.V., a Mexican exploration and services company founded by Dr. Peter Megaw, an advisor to the Company (for terms of the option, see the Company's prospectus filed on SEDAR dated September 8, 2020).

Past work has identified numerous historic small mines and prospects located along three northeast and northwest-trending property-scale structural corridors extending from outcropping mineralization towards covered areas. Reconnaissance work has identified three main target areas: two lie entirely within the Los Pavitos concession and one is partly covered by a small (200ha) group of internal claims owned by third parties. Historic rock samples from these structures have yielded from 1 g/t over 1.75m to 40.8 g/t Gold over 0.3 meters (See Table 1). The property is largely unexplored and additional targets are expected to be developed quickly through satellite image analysis and field work.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
concordia important dates

Prismo Metals Reports Results from Palos Verdes Vein Drilling

Includes 315 g/t (10 oz/T) silver with 0.46 g/t Au over 0.5m

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide results from its initial five hole, 573m shallow-level diamond drilling program carried out on its 100% owned Palos Verdes project, located in the famous Panuco-Copala Mining District in Concordia Municipality of Sinaloa, State, Mexico. The program was designed to test the nature and continuity of mineralization below and lateral to historic shallower-level reconnaissance drilling (See Press Release of 9302020) and to test a newly inferred cross-vein.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
drill meaning

Prismo Metals Updates Drilling at the Palos Verdes Property

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to provide an update of the drilling program underway at its Palos Verdes project, located in Concordia Municipality, Sinaloa, Mexico. The Company has completed its 2020 drilling campaign with four holes totaling 436.8 metres of a planned 500-metre program. Three holes focused on testing the Palos Verdes vein lateral to, and below, the 8.4 gt Au and 2,336 gt Ag, over 0.8m true width drilled in May 2018 (See Prismo press release of September 30, 2020). The fourth hole tested a northwest-trending shear zone that was traced across the property just before the drilling program. Problems with the drill rig mean the planned fifth hole may not be completed until after the holiday break.

The three Palos Verdes vein holes cut zones between 10 and 20 metres wide (estimated true thickness) laced with multiple, closely spaced, variably mineralized quartz veins and vein breccias. These multistage vein zones show several different styles and textures of quartz veining and sulphide mineralization. Some stages are dominated by pyrite, sphalerite, galena and chalcopyrite, while others show variable amounts of a very fine-grained black opaque mineral that may be silver sulphide (acanthite). Photos of core from typical vein intercepts are presented on the Prismo website at https://prismometals.com/project/the-palos-verdes-property. Assay results for 119 samples from the first three holes are expected by February 2021, followed by those for the fourth hole which should be submitted this week.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
sinaloa execution

Prismo Metals Announces Agreement for Acquisition of 100% of the Palos Verdes Property and Commencement of Drill Program

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement to acquire the remaining 25% interest that it does not already control in the Palos Verdes project, located in the Concordia Municipality of the state of Sinaloa, Mexico (the "Option Agreement"). The Option Agreement gives the Company control of 100% of the concession that makes up the project.

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, the Company will pay the optionor an aggregate of US$250,000 in cash over a four-year period, with the initial payment of US$30,000 made on signing. Additionally, 100,000 warrants will be awarded, with each warrant entitling its owner to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of CAD $0.35 per share for two years from the date of execution of the Option Agreement, and subject to regulatory approvals. Execution of a parallel agreement assigning the rights of the concession to a Mexican subsidiary of Prismo being incorporated is in progress.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE:PRIZ

Prismo Metals Announces Palos Verdes Surface Access Agreement and Upcoming Drilling Program

 Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (the "Company" or "Prismo") is pleased to announce that the San Miguel Carrizal community has signed a new 10-year surface access agreement for Prismo's Palos Verdes Project in Concordia Municipality, Sinaloa, Mexico. The new agreement gives the Company immediate access for exploration, and later for exploitation should results warrant. This lets Prismo commence a drilling program of a minimum of 500 meter in early December through a drilling contract awarded to HR Drilling of Hermosillo, Sonora. Results should be available in early 2021.

The drilling program will consist of four to five holes, with the longest planned at 150-175m. Targets are to test the vein lateral to, and below, high-grade intercepts drilled by ProDeMin in May 2018. The best intercept from that program was 8.4 g/t Au and 2,336 g/t Ag, over 0.8m true width (See Prismo press release of September 30, 2020). The mineralized intervals reported are similar to many of those reported by Vizsla Resources Corp. from veins further west in the same district.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
gold nuggets

5 Top Weekly TSXV Performers: Tombill Mines Leads Gold Explorers Up

The S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index (INDEXTSI:JX) was on the rise last Friday (May 20) morning following another volatile week that sent the junior index as low as 690.

Edging just above 700 after the morning bell on Friday, markets across North America found solace after China moved to support its economy with a cut to a key lending benchmark.

On the commodities side, values for West Texas Intermediate crude oil topped US$114 a barrel last Monday (May 16), while Brent crude touched US$115. Both types had consolidated mildly by Friday to hold in the US$112 range.

Keep reading...Show less
Kairos Minerals

Kairos Minerals Limited (ASX: KAI) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Kairos Minerals Limited (‘KAI’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of KAI, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
gold bars and us money

Top Stories This Week — Experts Talk Market Volatility, Fed's Next Move, Gold Price at VRIC

- YouTubeyoutu.be

We're taking a break from our usual format this week so I can give you a recap of the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), which ran from May 17 to 18.

This is the first time VRIC has been live since January 2020, and it was my first in-person event since all the way back in March 2020 — it was definitely exciting to be back on the show floor having face-to-face conversations, and I'm excited to share our interviews with you over the next couple of weeks.

For now, let's talk about VRIC themes. Although it was clear attendees were glad to be off Zoom and back in the real world, there was a sense of sobriety given the current state of the broader markets.

Keep reading...Show less
light bulb with stock chart

VIDEO — Rick Rule: Gold, Oil and Gas, Coal, Water — Commodities for Now and Later

Rick Rule: Gold, Oil and Gas, Coal, Water — Commodities for Now and Lateryoutu.be

As the broader markets face volatility, what is investor and speculator Rick Rule doing with his money?

Speaking to the Investing News Network at the recent Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), Rule, who is proprietor at Rule Investment Media, said he sees today's circumstances as an opportunity.

"What bear markets really are is sales, and if you think that sales are good, then these are good," he said. He has a shopping list ready and is looking for places he can scale in, but did urge listeners to proceed with caution.

Keep reading...Show less

NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2022 Virtual Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

  • A total of 277,994,591 or 83.43% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting
  • All four proposals to shareholders were approved, including the election of all eleven director nominees; Kevin McArthur joins the Board
  • During the 2022 proxy season, NOVAGOLD placed outreach calls to shareholders holding approximately 86% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares entitled to vote

NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC. ("NOVAGOLD" or the "Company") (NYSE American, TSX: NG) is pleased to announce the detailed voting results on the items of business considered at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on May 18, 2022 (the "Meeting"). All proposals were approved and all eleven director nominees were elected. A total of 277,994,591 or 83.43% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

Kevin McArthur joins the Board of Directors of NOVAGOLD

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Inc.

Brunswick Exploration Announces Closing of Private Placements for Aggregate Proceeds of $3.34 Million

Brunswick Exploration Inc. ("Brunswick" or the "Corporation") (TSX-V: BRW) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of $3,342,695, consisting of the issuance of (i) 6,142,401 units of the Corporation (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.175 per Unit, for gross proceeds of $1,075,170 and (ii) 11,337,625 Canadian flow-through shares of the Corporation (the "FT Shares"), at a price of $0.20 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of $2,267,525 (collectively, the "Offerings").

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Corporation (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant of the Corporation (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.23 for a 24-month period following the closing date of the Offerings.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×