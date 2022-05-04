Premier Health of America: Modernizing Healthcare Staffing with Automated, On-Demand Services
Premier Health of America (TSXV:PHA) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network's Medical Device channel.
Premier Health of America (TSXV:PHA) is a modern healthcare staffing platform that gives healthcare workers and facilities access to leading technologies to finally create a truly flexible workforce.
The company’s mobile app technology, PSweb, is at the core of its operations, and the app has been live for over a decade. Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data power the app, delivering a genuinely automated process to healthcare facilities and professionals. The platform serves the healthcare needs of governments, corporations, and individuals. A healthcare facility simply posts an open shift and desired skill set, and providers around the country can claim it.
Company Highlights
- Premier Health of America is a Canadian technology-focused healthcare staffing company that describes itself as an ‘efficient solution for a changing healthcare environment.’
- Its platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through big data to deliver automated solutions to healthcare facilities and providers.
- The company is a true digital disruptor, with most healthcare facilities still relying on manual staffing solutions.
- PSweb is the company’s proprietary technology that powers its services. Its platform provides database management, scheduling, and real-time assignment in the context of complex healthcare working protocols.
- Healthcare workers can use the mobile app to sign up for shifts at healthcare facilities without manual intervention from a staffing agency. Any qualified professional can use the platform to decide where and when they work.
- Premier Health of America has multiple business units that cater to specific needs within the healthcare industry, such as on-demand staffing for remote healthcare.
- The company plans to continue expanding throughout Canada and aims to take its platform to the United States.
- Premier Health of America recently completed its acquisition of 100 percent of Umana Holdings, enabling it to work in regions beyond Quebec.
- An experienced management team leads the company through its continual expansion and technological development.
