Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Premier Health of America: Modernizing Healthcare Staffing with Automated, On-Demand Services

Premier Health of America
Premier Health of America
Premier Health of America

Premier Health of America (TSXV:PHA) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network's Medical Device channel.

Premier Health of America (TSXV:PHA) is a modern healthcare staffing platform that gives healthcare workers and facilities access to leading technologies to finally create a truly flexible workforce.

The company’s mobile app technology, PSweb, is at the core of its operations, and the app has been live for over a decade. Artificial intelligence (AI) and big data power the app, delivering a genuinely automated process to healthcare facilities and professionals. The platform serves the healthcare needs of governments, corporations, and individuals. A healthcare facility simply posts an open shift and desired skill set, and providers around the country can claim it.

Digital healthcare staffing solutionsOn-demand healthcare staffing solutionsinvestingnews.com

Company Highlights

  • Premier Health of America is a Canadian technology-focused healthcare staffing company that describes itself as an ‘efficient solution for a changing healthcare environment.’
  • Its platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning through big data to deliver automated solutions to healthcare facilities and providers.
  • The company is a true digital disruptor, with most healthcare facilities still relying on manual staffing solutions.
  • PSweb is the company’s proprietary technology that powers its services. Its platform provides database management, scheduling, and real-time assignment in the context of complex healthcare working protocols.
  • Healthcare workers can use the mobile app to sign up for shifts at healthcare facilities without manual intervention from a staffing agency. Any qualified professional can use the platform to decide where and when they work.
  • Premier Health of America has multiple business units that cater to specific needs within the healthcare industry, such as on-demand staffing for remote healthcare.
  • The company plans to continue expanding throughout Canada and aims to take its platform to the United States.
  • Premier Health of America recently completed its acquisition of 100 percent of Umana Holdings, enabling it to work in regions beyond Quebec.
  • An experienced management team leads the company through its continual expansion and technological development.
PHA:LYX
Featured

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20917.03+11.75
TSXV790.07-4.58
DOW33278.18+149.39
S&P 5004193.99+18.51
NASD12596.82+33.06
ASX7316.20-30.80

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1870.96+2.14
Silver22.46-0.14
Copper4.33+0.05
Palladium2252.50-4.50
Platinum995.00+32.00
Oil107.69+5.28
Heating Oil4.20+0.12
Natural Gas8.37+0.42

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORTS

Browse more resource reports ≫
Browse more technology reports ≫
Browse more life science reports ≫

BROWSE COMPANIES BY SECTOR

×