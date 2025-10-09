Predictive Discovery and Robex Merge, Combining West African Gold Projects
The combined production is expected to exceed 400,000 ounces per annum by 2029.
Australia-based Predictive Discovery (ASX:PDI) and Canadian company Robex Resources (ASX:RXR,TSXV:RBX,OTC Pink:RSRBF) have agreed on a merger of equals, creating West Africa’s new mid-tier gold producer.
In a joint announcement, the companies said that Predictive Discovery will indirectly acquire all of Robex Resources’ shares.
“(We expect) to issue an aggregate of approximately 2,115 million PDI shares to Robex shareholders, based on the Robex shares outstanding as at the date of this announcement,” Predictive Discovery said.
Under the AU$2.35 billion deal, Robex shareholders will receive 8.667 PDI shares for each Robex share.
Approximately 51 percent of the combined company will be held by PDI shareholders upon completion of the transaction, with the remaining 49 percent going to Robex shareholders.
Moreover, the combined company will remain listed on the ASX and an application to list PDI’s ordinary shares on the TSX Venture Exchange will be made.
Both companies highlighted that their West African gold assets, namely PDI’s Bankan project and Robex’s Kiniero project, are situated within a 30-kilometer radius.
Bankan currently holds a mineral resource of 5.5 million ounces across four deposits, while Kiniero is aiming for its first gold production in late 2025.
The projects hold a resource of approximately 9.5 million ounces gold, including ore reserves at around 4.5 million ounces gold. By 2029, the projected combined production is over 400 kilo ounces per annum.
“(These are) two of West Africa’s largest and most advanced gold development projects,” said PDI CEO and Managing Director Andrew Pardey. “By combining them and leveraging (both companies’) proven track record, we are creating a company that positions Guinea to become one of Africa’s top five gold producers.”
Robex CEO and Managing Director Matthew Wilcox will assume responsibility as CEO and managing director of the combined company.
“I am excited to lead a team that brings together deep operational experience, proven development expertise and a shared commitment to responsible growth in West Africa.”
Subject to customary conditions, the transaction is expected to close towards the end of 2025 or early 2026.
