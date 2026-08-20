PPX Mining Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

PPX Mining Announces Completion of Debt Settlement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 20, 2026 / PPX Mining Corp. ("PPX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated July 29, 2026 it has completed its debt settlement with an arm's length party (the "Creditor") to fully settle outstanding debt owed by the Company to the Creditor in the amount of US$860,093.57 (C$1,208,775.50) for royalty payments, by the Company issuing 6,533,921 common shares of the Company to Creditor at a deemed price of CAD$0.185 per common share. The shares issued to the Creditor are subject to a hold period expiring on December 20, 2026 in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About PPX Mining Corp:

PPX Mining Corp. (TSX.V:PPX.V)(BVL:PPX) is a Canadian-based mining company with assets in northern Peru. Igor, the Company's 100%-owned flagship gold and silver project, is located in the prolific Northern Peru gold belt in eastern La Libertad Department.

On behalf of the board of directors of the Company:

Ernest Mast
President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1
Canada
416-361-0737

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: PPX Mining Corp.



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