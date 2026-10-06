Steadright Files Q1 Interim FS and MD&A / Moroccan Site and Cancellation of Crushing & Grinding Equipment Share Purchase Agreement With Possible Renegotiation

(TheNewswire)
Muskoka, Ontario — October 6th, 2026 — TheNewswire - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q1 Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three months ended June 30, 2026.
Steadright has changed its Year End to August 31st, 2026 and has implemented reporting procedures and operational efficiencies with Steadright's affiliated interests in the Kingdom of Morocco, thanks in large part to the team of dedicated staff and contractors in Canada and Morocco.
Steadright also is cancelling the previously announced, on June 29th, 2026 (signed on June 27, 2026) Share Purchase Agreement with Maghreb Atlas Trading Sarl and Mining Research Company to acquire a 50% interest in a Moroccan company holding crushing, grinding, and quarrying assets.
The Post‑Closing Ownership Structure considered was;
-
SCM – 50%
-
Maghreb Atlas Trading Sarl – 25%
-
Mining Research Company – 25%
The total consideration for the Purchased Quotas consisted of:
-
5,000,000 common shares of Steadright at an ACB of 20 cents issued to Maghreb Atlas Trading Sarl;
-
5,000,000 common shares of Steadright at an ACB of 20 cents issued to Mining Research Company;
-
€700,000 EUR payable to a Lawyer Trust Account as a pass‑through settlement
Steadright had also agreed to contribute up to CAD $480,000 toward repairs. The company plans to enter new negotiations for the transaction.
About Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. is a mineral exploration company established in 2019, focused on advancing exploration and historical mining projects toward production within Morocco's critical minerals sector. Steadright holds its interest through NSM Capital SARL, which has a 32% carried interest in the 192 sq. km TitanBeach Titanium Project through Shang Tang in Morocco and the Copper Valley Project. Steadright also holds a binding memorandum of understanding for the historic Goundafa Mine in Morocco, which holds a permitted mining license.
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Matt Lewis, CEO / Director
Steadright Critical Minerals Inc.
Email: enquiries@steadright.ca
Tel: 1-905-410-0587
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the TitanBeach Project, the Framework Cooperation Agreement, planned pilot and large-scale production phases, and any potential production or revenue outcomes referenced herein. Forward-looking information is based on assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: uncertainty as to whether ongoing programs will result in successful exploration or development; uncertainty as to actual exploration, development, or operational results; availability and terms of future financing; timely receipt of permits and governmental approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political, and social conditions; capital markets and commodity price volatility; changes in project parameters as plans are refined; risks inherent to mining, including accidents and lack of insurance; delay or failure to obtain board or regulatory approvals; changes in legislation, including environmental and tax legislation; the results of future economic evaluations; and the availability of qualified personnel.
This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities referenced have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. Persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.
Copyright (c) 2026 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.