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October 06, 2026
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Response to ASX Aware Query
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04 September 2025
Aurum Resources
Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
30 September
Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
24 September
Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 September
Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside ResourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 August
Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
28 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
6h
GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement
THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "GoldInxs") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First... Keep Reading...
16h
Brixton Metals Drills 4 m of 1,975 g/t Silver within 23.50 m of 348 g/t Silver in Hole 449 at its Langis Project in Ontario
And 6.45 m of 667 g/t Silver, Including 3.19 m of 1,339 g/t Silver In Hole 412 And 9.00 m of 222 g/t Silver, Including 0.50 m of 1,605 g/t Silver In Hole 442 Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report silver results from 28 holes at... Keep Reading...
16h
Two of the Widest Silver Intersections to Date at Shallow Depths: 47 Metres at 68.2 g/t Silver and 37 Metres at 86.3 g/t Silver
Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC,OTC:PRNCF) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from nine reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes at its Prince Silver Project in Nevada, highlighted by two near-surface intersections hosting the broadest... Keep Reading...
05 October
Managing Director Transition
Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Managing Director TransitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 October
LaFleur Minerals Intersects 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 Metres, Including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 Metres, Near Surface at Bartec Target and Identifies Additional New Targets at the Swanson Property
LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its regional drilling program on the Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson" or the "Project"), led by a near-surface intersection of 6.05 gt Au... Keep Reading...
05 October
Heliostar Announces Graduation to TSX
Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") effective at market open on October 7, 2026. Following the graduation from the TSX... Keep Reading...
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