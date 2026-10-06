Response to ASX Aware Query

Response to ASX Aware Query

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Response to ASX Aware Query

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Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

Game-changing gold discovery and rapid resource growth in Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa Keep Reading...
Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1

Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits project best gold intercept at Boundiali BST1Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE update

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum extends BST1 gold ahead of Boundiali MRE updateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource

Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside Resource

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali BM drilling hits high-grade gold outside ResourceDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3

Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.72m @ 367g/t gold at Boundiali BMT3Download the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

GoldInxs Mining Corp. Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES GoldInxs Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "GoldInxs") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche (the "First... Keep Reading...
Brixton Metals Drills 4 m of 1,975 g/t Silver within 23.50 m of 348 g/t Silver in Hole 449 at its Langis Project in Ontario

Brixton Metals Drills 4 m of 1,975 g/t Silver within 23.50 m of 348 g/t Silver in Hole 449 at its Langis Project in Ontario

And 6.45 m of 667 g/t Silver, Including 3.19 m of 1,339 g/t Silver In Hole 412 And 9.00 m of 222 g/t Silver, Including 0.50 m of 1,605 g/t Silver In Hole 442 Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQX: BBBXF) (the "Company" or "Brixton") is pleased to report silver results from 28 holes at... Keep Reading...
Two of the Widest Silver Intersections to Date at Shallow Depths: 47 Metres at 68.2 g/t Silver and 37 Metres at 86.3 g/t Silver

Two of the Widest Silver Intersections to Date at Shallow Depths: 47 Metres at 68.2 g/t Silver and 37 Metres at 86.3 g/t Silver

Prince Silver Corp. (CSE: PRNC,OTC:PRNCF) (OTCQX: PRNCF) (FSE: T130) ("Prince Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from nine reverse circulation ("RC") drill holes at its Prince Silver Project in Nevada, highlighted by two near-surface intersections hosting the broadest... Keep Reading...
Managing Director Transition

Managing Director Transition

Alice Queen (AQX:AU) has announced Managing Director TransitionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
LaFleur Minerals Intersects 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 Metres, Including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 Metres, Near Surface at Bartec Target and Identifies Additional New Targets at the Swanson Property

LaFleur Minerals Intersects 6.05 g/t Au over 8.00 Metres, Including 14.96 g/t Au over 3.00 Metres, Near Surface at Bartec Target and Identifies Additional New Targets at the Swanson Property

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR,OTC:LFLRF) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional assay results from its regional drilling program on the Swanson Gold Project ("Swanson" or the "Project"), led by a near-surface intersection of 6.05 gt Au... Keep Reading...
Heliostar Announces Graduation to TSX

Heliostar Announces Graduation to TSX

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR,OTC:HSTXF) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") effective at market open on October 7, 2026. Following the graduation from the TSX... Keep Reading...

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