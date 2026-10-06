Feather Cap option exercised

Feather Cap option exercised

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Feather Cap option exercised

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Corazon Mining

Corazon Mining

Targeting high-grade gold in Western Australia’s proven belts Keep Reading...
Corazon Mining (ASX:CZN)

Drilling Commencing at Feather Cap

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Drilling Commencing at Feather CapDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold Mineralisation

Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold Mineralisation

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Chalice Data Review Identifies further Gold MineralisationDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Two Pools drilling results

Two Pools drilling results

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools drilling resultsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Steadright Files Q1 Interim FS and MD&A / Moroccan Site and Cancellation of Crushing & Grinding Equipment Share Purchase Agreement With Possible Renegotiation

Steadright Files Q1 Interim FS and MD&A / Moroccan Site and Cancellation of Crushing & Grinding Equipment Share Purchase Agreement With Possible Renegotiation

(TheNewswire) Muskoka, Ontario — October 6th, 2026 — TheNewswire - Steadright Critical Minerals Inc. (CSE: SCM,OTC:SCMNF) ("Steadright" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has filed its Q1 Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the three... Keep Reading...
Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

Great Western Mining Corporation PLC Announces Issue of Equity and Grant of Options

DUBLIN, IE / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Great Western Mining Corporation PLC ("Great Western", "GWM" or the "Company") (AIM:GWMO)(ESM:8GW) announces the issue of 67,051 new ordinary shares of €0.0001 each at Stg 3.46 pence per share ("Remuneration Shares") in settlement of part of the... Keep Reading...
Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement

Corcel Exploration Inc. (CSE: CRCL,OTC:CRLEF) (OTCQB: CRLEF) (FSE: Y67) (the "Company" or "Corcel") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated August 31, 2026, in response to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the gross proceeds of its previously announced... Keep Reading...
Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Oreterra CEO Letter to Shareholders Provides Forward Guidance on Trek South Drill Results in Advance of Assays

Trek South Moves Closer to the Porphyry Root as Phase 1 Drilling Sharpens the Target Oreterra Metals Corp. (TSXV: OTMC,OTC:OTMCF) (OTCQB: OTMCF) (FSE: D4R0) (WKN: A421RQ) ("Oreterra" or the "Company"). In advance of the receipt of laboratory assays expected later this month and next, Oreterra's... Keep Reading...
Goldera Expands High-Grade E1 Gold Discovery with Two New Parallel Structures Ahead of Planned Q4 Drilling at Egan Gold Project

Goldera Expands High-Grade E1 Gold Discovery with Two New Parallel Structures Ahead of Planned Q4 Drilling at Egan Gold Project

Goldera Exploration Ltd. ("Goldera" or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange: GERA) is pleased to provide an update on its on-going exploration activities at the high-grade Egan Gold Project in the world-class Timmins gold camp, Abitibi Greenstone Belt. In preparation for the upcoming drill... Keep Reading...
Renforth Intersects Broad Nickel-Cobalt and Zinc-Copper-Silver Mineralization in Victoria Undercut Drilling, Including 118.0 M of 0.081% Ni and 10.9 M of 0.544% Zn

Renforth Intersects Broad Nickel-Cobalt and Zinc-Copper-Silver Mineralization in Victoria Undercut Drilling, Including 118.0 M of 0.081% Ni and 10.9 M of 0.544% Zn

(TheNewswire) SUR-26-58: 118.0 m of 0.081% Ni and 62 ppm Co from 161.0 m, including 17.55 m of 0.255% Zn (with 7.90 m of 0.506% Zn); and 74.3 m of 0.092% Ni from 284.7 m, including 3.85 m of 0.167% Ni, 172 ppm Co and 0.55% Zn. The hole ended in nickel mineralization: 26.5 m of 0.088% Ni from... Keep Reading...

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Corazon Mining
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