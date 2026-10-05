Gold's Top Drivers, Plus New US$190 Million Deal | Elemental Royalty's Frederick Bell

Frederick Bell, CEO of Elemental Royalty (TSX:ELE,NASDAQ:ELE), shares his outlook for gold and discusses recent company developments, including Elemental's US$290 million acquisition of a royalty and streaming portfolio.

"I think overall there will be short-term movement in the oil price, in interest rates. But the underlying trend is really constructive for gold," he said.

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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.