Gold Trend is Up, Output to Grow 500 Percent by 2030 | Gold Royalty's John Griffith
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"Over a long term, it's indisputable that the trend has an upward bias," John Griffith of Gold Royalty said about the gold price.
John Griffith, president of Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY), outlines his company's growth plans in what he expects to continue to be a strong gold price environment.
"If you just look at our current portfolio, we have over the next five years 500 percent growth all fully bought and paid for," he told the Investing News Network.
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Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.