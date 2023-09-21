Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Rare Earths Reserves: Top 8 Countries (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

When Will Silver Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2023

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

What are Silver Futures? (Updated 2023)

Trending Press Releases

Max Resource Discovers New Copper & Silver Target at CESAR

Diggers and Dealers 2023 Presentation

Northern Dynasty: CEO Provides Open Letter on Recent Events

Abra Cash Flow Positive

Lancaster Resources MT Results Show Strong Lithium Targets

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Controlled Thermal Resources

Solis Minerals Ltd.

SLMN:CA

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2023 Lithium Investor Report (Updated!)

2023 Gold Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla
Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Portofino Increases and Closes $965,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has increased and closed its private placement financing for $965,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15. The Company is issuing 9,650,000 Share Units that are subject to a 4 month hold period expiring in January 2024.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project option agreement (see NR August 14), initial associated drill permitting activities, as well as general working capital.

Mr. David Tafel, CEO comments: "I would like to thank our investors for their continued support and am pleased to report that Advisory Board members, Alex Molyneaux and Blake Steele also continue to show confidence in our strategic plans by adding to their Portofino holdings through this financing."

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver-based Canadian company focused on exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. Portofino has an opportunity to earn a majority interest in several lithium projects in Salta, Argentina and up to 100% of the Yergo Lithium Project in Catamarca. The properties are situated in the heart of the world-renowned Argentine Lithium Triangle and in close proximity to multiple world-class lithium projects. The Company also has the right to earn 100% interest in three northwestern Ontario, Canada lithium projects: Allison Lake North, Greenheart Lake and McNamara Lake.

Additionally, Portofino has a portfolio of 6 gold projects, 2 drill-ready, located in Northern Ontario (Canada): the South of Otter and Bruce Lake projects are in the historic gold mining district of Red Lake, Ontario, Canada proximal to the Dixie Gold Project discovered by Great Bear Resources (acquired by Kinross Gold in 2022); and Portofino holds three other gold projects, including the Gold Creek property located immediately south of the historic Shebandowan mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"David G. Tafel"

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel CEO,
Director 604-683-1991

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's future business plans. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely the growth and development of the Company's business as currently anticipated. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181325

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Portofino ResourcesPOR:CATSXV:PORLithium Investing
POR:CA
The Conversation (0)
Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

Portofino Upsizes Financing to $900,000

 Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that due to strong interest, it has upsized its previously announced private placement financing from $500,000 to $900,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15.

Proceeds from the financing shall be used for the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project option agreement (see NR August 14), initial associated drill permitting activities, as well as general working capital. Closing is subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Provides Further Update on the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project

Portofino Provides Further Update on the Drill-Ready Yergo Lithium Project

 Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further information regarding the Company's agreement to buy-out the Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") option agreement (see News Release August 14, 2023) (the "Option Buy-Out").

Since announcing the Option Buy-Out, the Company has received renewed interest from groups that had previously engaged with Portofino pursuant to possible project-level investment, joint venture, and outright acquisition of the Project. At present, the Company is engaged in active discussions with multiple parties, including post-NDA due diligence. While no transaction is guaranteed, the Company is encouraged by the renewed interest in the Project and external recognition of its potential value especially given its close proximity to the world-class Tres Quebradas Salar (the "3Q Project") (see Figure 1) owned by Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. ("Zijin").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Submits Final Proposals Regarding Arizaro Lithium Concessions-Salta, Argentina

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") announces that it has submitted detailed proposals through a public tender process in Salta, Argentina, for two contiguous lithium concessions, sub-areas III and IV, within the highly coveted, Arizaro Salar (see Figure 1). The tender submission deadline has now lapsed, and while the Company's success in the process is not guaranteed, the initial, (official) feedback suggests that the Company's financial proposals are extremely competitive with other major lithium participants. Additional aspects of the tender submissions, including community impact, sustainability and communityregional benefits, are also being assessed by officials and results are anticipated to be announced in the second half of September.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Portofino Announces $500,000 Financing

Portofino Announces $500,000 Financing

Portofino Resources INC. (TSXV: POR) (OTCQB: PFFOF) (FSE: POTA) ("Portofino" or the "Company") wishes to announce that it has arranged a "fully committed" non-brokered private placement financing for $500,000 priced at $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one share purchase warrant. Each Warrant has a term of 36 months commencing on the Closing Date and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.15.

Proceeds from the financing will be allocated to the buyout of the Yergo Lithium Project (the "Project") option agreement (POR News Release 14-AUG-2023) and implementing the planned drilling program, as well as general working capital. Closing will be subject to TSXV Exchange approval, and any shares issued will be subject to a four-month hold period.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - POR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - POR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Portofino Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ioneer Ltd

Latest Tests Reveal Potential For Increased Organic Growth At Rhyolite Ridge

Ioneer Ltd (“Ioneer” or “the Company”) (ASX: INR, Nasdaq: IONR), an emerging lithium-boron producer, announced test results revealing 79% of the 360 million tonne Mineral Resource can be processed in a similar manner to Type 1 mineralisation, to create critical electric vehicle battery materials within the Rhyolite Ridge Project’s existing footprint.

Keep reading...Show less
Galan Lithium Limited

Greenbushes South Drilling Update

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (Galan or the Company) is pleased to provide an update on its extended maiden diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Greenbushes South project in Western Australia, with final assay results validating its exploration model for targets. The Company’s exploration model employed novel geophysical methods for identifying blind pegmatites at depth, and the rock types associated with spodumene mineralisation, and proved to be successful. Whilst drilling to date has not detected any significant lithium mineralisation, the results mean that Galan’s planning for further exploration will be more focused and cost-effective.

Keep reading...Show less
Balkan Mining

Drilling Commences At The Gorge Lithium Project

Balkan Mining and Minerals Ltd (ASX: BMM; “BMM” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the commencement of the Company’s phase 1 drill program at the Gorge Lithium Project located in Ontario, Canada (the "Gorge Lithium Project" or the "Project").

Keep reading...Show less
QX Resources

Nickel-Copper Intersected Near Surface in 8 Holes at Bayrock’s Vuostok Project Including 6.9m @ 1.2% Ni and 2.2% Cu

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to announce that Bayrock Resources Limited (Bayrock) has confirmed highly encouraging nickel-copper mineralisation, some in thick intercepts, in eight drill holes at the Storbodsund Prospect within Bayrock’s Vuostok Nickel-Copper Project in Northern Sweden. QXR has a significant (39%) holding in Bayrock Resources Limited.

Keep reading...Show less
Lithium Universe

Letter To Shareholders

Lithium Universe Limited (“Lithium Universe”, the “Company” or ASX: “LU7”) attaches a copy of a letter to shareholders which has been prepared by the Company’s Chairperson, Iggy Tan.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Lithium Expands Three Lithium Exploration Projects, Also Acquires New Property

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

PARKD SIGNS Exclusivity Agreement with Fielders (a division of BlueScope Steel Limited)

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Lithium Expands Three Lithium Exploration Projects, Also Acquires New Property

Battery Metals Investing

ALX Resources Corp. Receives Permit for McKenzie Lake Uranium Project, Saskatchewan

Battery Metals Investing

Alpha Lithium Files Improved Preliminary Economic Assessment and Provides Update on Strategic Review Process

Resource Investing

Daydream-2 Well Update

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX: CYM) – Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Energy Investing

Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

Gold Investing

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

×