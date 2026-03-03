Platts Launches 1st-of-type Power Purchase Agreement Price Assessments - Powered by REsurety's CleanTrade -- for North American Renewable Power Markets and New Monthly S&P Global Energy North American PPA Report

Enhances Transparency as PPA Use Expands Amid Rising Clean Energy Demand, Rising Power Needs, and Policy Uncertainty

S&P Global Energy, the leading independent provider of information, analytics and benchmark prices for the commodities, energy, and energy expansion and transition markets, announced it has launched first-of-kind daily Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) price assessments for North American renewable power markets and an accompanying monthly S&P Global Energy North American PPA Report.

The transparent Platts North American renewable PPA price assessments, made possible through collaboration with clean energy data-driven solutions and marketplace provider REsurety and exclusive access to real-time transaction data from its CleanTrade platform, are published daily and will be combined with forward-looking supply, demand and price forecasts from the analysts of the S&P Global Energy Horizons team to form the new monthly report in support of cleaner, smarter buying and selling in the clean energy marketplace.

The new independent PPA price assessments will augment Platts' pre-existing suites of power market price assessments that support clean energy strategies, including Platts European PPA price assessments, Platts US power forward curves and Platts US Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) price assessments.

"We're pleased to announce these new Platts Power Purchase Agreement price assessments that are powered in part by the transactions data on REsurety's CleanTrade platform," said Brian Casey, Head of Platts Markets Strategy & Partnerships, S&P Global Energy. "We welcome the opportunity to not only daily deliver transparent price insights, but to package the price assessments with bigger picture, forward-looking essential intelligence to better enable critical decisions by our clients and the marketplace in a rapidly evolving landscape."

This launch of new price assessments and new monthly report comes at a time of rapidly shifting policies, growing power demand, and growing clean energy capacity, all of which are contributing to widely fluctuating prices across regions and technologies. Power Purchase Agreements increasingly are turned to by buyers and sellers as a key means of managing risk.

The launch includes nine new daily price assessments that reflect the value of short- and long-term power purchase agreements in solar and wind, for the north, south and west hubs of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) power system. The assessments reflect Platts' established methodology and editorial price assessment processes that are informed by bids, offers, and trades observed in the market, including the PPA transactional data from REsurety's CleanTrade platform, which supports real-time data collection and greater transparency in clean energy markets.  CleanTrade is the only transaction platform that has been registered with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to operate a Swap Execution Facility (SEF) for as-generated clean energy in the US, underscoring its reliability and robust framework as a mark of trust in the clean energy sector.

The new price assessments are as follows: 

  • Platts ERCOT North Hub Solar Long-Term As-Generated PPA Index
  • Platts ERCOT North Hub Solar Short-Term As-Generated PPA Index
  • Platts ERCOT North Hub Wind Short-Term As-Generated PPA Index
  • Platts ERCOT South Hub Solar Long-Term As-Generated PPA Index
  • Platts ERCOT South Hub Solar Short-Term As-Generated PPA Index
  • Platts ERCOT South Hub Wind Short-Term As-Generated PPA Index
  • Platts ERCOT West Hub Solar Long-Term As-Generated PPA Index
  • Platts ERCOT West Hub Solar Short-Term As-Generated PPA Index
  • Platts ERCOT West Hub Wind Short-Term As-Generated PPA Index

Clean energy buyers, sellers, developers, producers, financiers and other market players can benefit from transparent PPA pricing data to better understand investments, assess the viability of projects, negotiate competitive contracts, and better plan effective and resilient decarbonization strategies.

S&P Global Energy and REsurety first entered a data-licensing and collaboration agreement in September 2023, which produced the launch of first-of-kind price assessments for Emissions-Adjusted (EA) Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), which incorporated use of REsurety's high granularity emissions impact data, Locational Marginal Emissions (LMEs), to measure the hourly carbon emissions impact associated with the hourly generation of RECs from individual renewable power plants in the United States, beginning with ERCOT.  The data licensing and collaboration agreement was expanded in October 2025, including exclusive access to REsurety's CleanTrade transactions platform to explore development of spot market price assessments for PPAs and other clean energy instruments.

REsurety is the leading provider of data, software, and services to the clean energy economy, and operates the only transactional marketplace for clean power. Trusted by the industry's leading buyers, sellers, and investors, REsurety's proprietary data models, powerful technology platforms, and deep domain expertise empower confident, impactful decision-making and efficient, effective portfolio management.

For more information on the new North America power purchase agreement price assessments or the new monthly S&P Global Energy North American PPA Report, access the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document and/or visit this link. 

